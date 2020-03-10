Advertiser Disclosure

Utah drivers need great car insurance to stay safe on the roads, especially with the winter weather in the mountains that offer some of the best skiing in the nation. After reviewing the best car insurance companies nationwide, we’re taking our search to the Beehive State to find out what insurance is required by law and how you can get the best rates.

Utah Auto Insurance Minimum Requirements

Each state has different minimum car insurance requirements to keep drivers financially responsible in the event of an accident. Utah is a 25/65/15 state, meaning motorists must carry:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person

$65,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per accident

$15,000 in property damage liability per accident

Utah also requires drivers to have uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage in the amounts of $25,000 per person and $65,000 per accident, as well as $3,000 in personal injury protection (PIP). But these types of coverage can be rejected in writing.

Utah is a no-fault state, meaning that your own insurance company covers your medical expenses regardless of who caused the collision. You can file a claim against the at-fault driver only if and when your PIP insurance coverage has already run through its limits.

Factors That Affect Car Insurance Quotes In Utah

There are many factors that can influence the car insurance quotes you get. The cost of car insurance in Utah varies depending on information such as:

Personal information: Your age, gender, marital status, and credit score affect the amount you pay for car insurance.

Your age, gender, marital status, and credit score affect the amount you pay for car insurance. Vehicle information: You’ll provide the make, model and year of the vehicle you’re looking to insure to determine the price of your auto insurance.

You’ll provide the make, model and year of the vehicle you’re looking to insure to determine the price of your auto insurance. Which provider you choose: The cost of coverage depends on the insurance provider that you choose to underwrite your policy and the amount of coverage on your policy.

How Much Is Car Insurance Per Month In Utah?

According to the Insurance Information Institute, drivers in Utah had an average annual expenditure of $824.46 in 2016, which breaks down to about $69 per month. That year, drivers spent an average of $523.73 on liability insurance, $276.41 on collision insurance, and $113.49 on comprehensive insurance.

Cheap Liability Coverage In Utah

There are many ways that could make car insurance quotes in Utah less expensive across the board, like:

Asking about discounts: Be sure to check if there are any discounts you could qualify for. Some common discount opportunities include discounts for good drivers, good students, and military personnel.

Be sure to check if there are any discounts you could qualify for. Some common discount opportunities include discounts for good drivers, good students, and military personnel. Improving your credit score: According to data collected by the Federal Trade Commission, drivers with lower credit scores tend to file more claims than drivers with high scores. For this reason, many insurance providers use your credit score as a metric for determining the price of your premium. Improve your credit score over time to see lower car insurance quotes in Utah.

According to data collected by the Federal Trade Commission, drivers with lower credit scores tend to file more claims than drivers with high scores. For this reason, many insurance providers use your credit score as a metric for determining the price of your premium. Improve your credit score over time to see lower car insurance quotes in Utah. Completing a driving course: Many car insurance providers have safe driving, defensive driving, and refresher courses available to customers. Completing one of these courses usually will qualify customers for a discount on their car insurance.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum Insurance In Utah?

Driving without proof of car insurance in the state of Utah is a misdemeanor that carries criminal charges and requires a court appearance. The consequences of driving without proof of insurance include:

First Offense Second and Subsequent Offenses Judge-appointed fine

Mandatory court appearance Up to 180 days in jail

Up to $1,000 fine

Mandatory court appearance

Recommendations For Car Insurance Quotes In Utah

When you’re looking for car insurance, it’s smart to get multiple quotes and compare them between different companies before deciding which plan fits your lifestyle and your budget. We recommend that drivers in Utah consider Geico and Progressive for auto insurance.

Geico Quotes

When we were researching the top auto providers for 2020, we found that Geico is the best car insurance provider overall in the nation. It’s also one of our top choices for auto insurance in Utah.. Geico has a strong reputation among industry experts like AM Best and the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

If you’re looking for affordable car insurance coverage, Geico has many discount opportunities that you could qualify for based on factors such as your driving habits, your vehicle’s special features, and customer loyalty. When you reach out for a quote, make sure to ask about discounts.

Progressive Quotes

Our review of Progressive car insurance found that this company is a great option for people in their 20s and drivers with DUIs in their history. With thousands of positive reviews from satisfied customers and high ratings from top names in the auto industry like the AM Best, Progressive is a good provider to consider in Utah.

Along with standard insurance coverage, you can get roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, custom parts and equipment coverage, and rideshare coverage with Progressive. Progressive has many money-saving features, like a deductible savings bank, opportunities for bundling home and auto insurance, usage-based insurance, and more.

