Although Ram has a reputation for making rugged work vehicles, reliability is not one of its strong points. And considering the paces any Ram owner is likely to put their truck through, it’s important to make sure you can cover the cost of the potentially plentiful repairs you’re going to need throughout its lifetime.

If you bought your truck new, you’re covered by the Ram warranty, which covers you for 3 years/36,000 miles, whichever comes first. However, once that runs out, you’re on your own, and that can come a lot sooner than you might realize.

Here, we’re going to go over everything that’s covered in the Ram warranty and give you some insight on a few options for extended warranties – both from Ram and some third-party providers.

About Ram

As far as automakers go, Ram is a fairly new company. Ram is a subsidiary of the Italian-American Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and was originally not a company in its own right. In fact, Ram was originally a line of pickup trucks called the Dodge Ram, which later became the independent Ram that we know today.

Ram makes hardy vehicles, but it does not have a reputation for great reliability. Like all vehicles, you’re going to need to deal with repairs – you just may have a bit more with a Ram.

Ram Warranty

The Ram factory warranty is made of several separate warranties, each with varying term lengths:

The Basic Limited Warranty Coverage, or the bumper-to-bumper warranty, lasts for 3 years/36,000 miles and covers all components in the vehicle (with a few exceptions) that have any manufacturer defects. If there are any problems, Ram will repair the defective parts or replace them with OEM parts.

The Powertrain Limited Warranty for gasoline vehicles lasts for 5 years/60,000 miles. For diesel vehicles, it lasts 5 years/100,000 miles. The powertrain warranty covers the engine, transmission, transaxle, transfer case, vehicle drive system, and the internal lubricated parts.

The Anti-Corrosion Perforation Limited Warranty lasts 3 years/unlimited miles for inner panels and 5 years/unlimited miles for outer panels.

The Federal Emissions Warranty lasts for 2 years/24,000 miles or 8 years/80,000 miles for specific components. This warranty ensures your vehicle meets all federal emissions regulations set out by the EPA.

Overall, the Ram warranty is comprehensive, but it doesn’t last very long. Both the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are average, if not slightly below, when compared to other manufacturer warranties.

What Isn’t Covered By The Ram Warranty

The Ram warranty does not cover:

Issues with tires

Damage from normal use

Most modifications

Damage from racing

Damage from accidents or collision

Regular maintenance

Damage from the environment (tree sap, door dings, storm damage, etc.)

Ram Certified Pre-Owned Warranty

Ram’s certified pre-owned warranty extends the original Ram powertrain warranty up to 7 years/100,000 miles, which is a sizable 2-year increase.

However, when it comes to the bumper-to-bumper warranty, Ram hardly extends the warranty at all. If you buy a certified pre-owned Ram, you’ll only get a 3-month/3,000-mile extension on the original warranty.

Ram does offer full transferability to the next owner, however, which is a nice perk.

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

If Ram is known for one thing, it’s not its reliability. Based on J.D. Power’s recent dependability study, Ram is below average. RepairPal gives the brand three out of five, or an average rating.

One thing you’ll need to consider as a Ram owner is that you own a work truck, not an easy-going commuter vehicle. While some owners may use their Ram vehicles solely to get from point A to point B, many will be using them for their intended purposes: towing and hauling heavy materials. Some may even use their trucks for plowing snow, which puts a tremendous amount of stress on the vehicles. Because of this, you may find you need more regular repairs and maintenance given the added stress you’ll be putting your vehicle through.

To get an idea of how much typical repairs cost, let’s take a look at some Ram repair cost estimates from RepairPal:

Vehicle Replacement Estimated Repair Cost 2019 Ram 1500 AC evaporator replacement $1,155 to $1,564 2016 Ram 2500 Brake pad replacement $260 to $334 2017 Ram 1500 Head gasket replacement $683 to $3,358 2017 Ram 1500 Spark plug replacement $310 to $581

Ram Extended Warranty

Ram’s extended warranty is fulfilled by Mopar, and unlike the factory warranty, it’s not actually a warranty – it’s an extended service contract. Functionally, it’s pretty much the same, but it’s technically a separately purchased contract that says Ram will pay for certain repairs if something goes wrong within a specified timeframe or mileage limit.

Extended warranties can be purchased whether you have a new or pre-owned Ram, but there are stipulations for each:

Extended warranties are only available for new vehicles within 36 months or 36,000 miles of the original in-service date. After another 1 year or 12,000 miles, there’s a surcharge.

Vehicles already covered by a certified pre-owned warranty and have less than 75,000 miles are eligible for extended warranty coverage.

Pre-owned vehicles younger than 10-model-years old and under 150,000 miles are eligible for an extended Ram warranty.

Depending on whether your Ram is new or pre-owned, you can choose between two to four Mopar® Vehicle Protection Plans:

New : Maximum Care or Added Care Plus

: Maximum Care or Added Care Plus Pre-owned: Maximum Care, Added Care Plus, Added Care, or Powertrain Care Plus

Ram extended warranties also offer:

Some rental car coverage

Trip interruption protection

Roadside assistance

Key replacement

Pros And Cons Of Ram Extended Warranties

If you want to keep your vehicle protected, an extended warranty from Ram can offer peace of mind: You know your vehicle will be serviced by Ram technicians, and you’ll always get original manufacturer parts.

However, there’s not much flexibility in terms of plan options and eligibility, and you’re severely limited as to where you can get your vehicle serviced since you can only go to Ram service centers.

Benefits Of A Third-Party Extended Warranty

When you purchase a third-party auto warranty, you get one major benefit: flexibility. Most third-party providers offer many more coverage options, and you don’t need to go to the dealer to order a plan. Your plan is rolled up into your vehicle’s financing, which means you won’t pay interest on your service plan.

Plus, you have fewer restrictions as to where you can service your vehicle. Some third-party extended warranty providers, like CARCHEX, have over 30,000 authorized service centers in the U.S., which means you have a greater chance of being able to bring your vehicle to your favorite auto shop.

If you’re interested in learning more about third-party extended warranties, we’ve reviewed some of the best extended warranty companies in the industry. Read more about our top picks and compare quotes between providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ram offer a lifetime warranty?

No, Ram does not offer a lifetime warranty. The Ram warranty is broken into several different parts, and the bumper-to-bumper warranty only lasts 3 years/36,000 miles.

Are Dodge and Ram the same brand?

Dodge and Ram are not the same brand anymore. Before 2010, Ram trucks were called the Dodge Ram. However, in 2012, Ram became its own standalone brand, separate from Dodge.

Is my Ram still under warranty?