Rural Mutual Insurance Company is a single-state insurance provider based in Wisconsin. The company has been in business for over 80 years, but it tends to get average reviews online.

You can get some basic coverage options plus a few extras with Rural Mutual Insurance. So is the provider only for drivers from rural areas? We’ll answer that question and many more below. As always, we recommend comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies before making a final decision.

About Rural Mutual Insurance

Founded in 1934

Over 150 agents in more than 100 locations across Wisconsin

B- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

A+ financial strength rating from AM Best

Complimentary identity protection services with insurance plans

As its name suggests, Rural Mutual Insurance can be a good option for rural residents and farmers. It’s affiliated with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, and you need to be a Farm Bureau member to purchase Rural Mutual Insurance.

Farm Bureau membership is open to anyone, not just farmers. It costs between $50 and $60 per year depending on your county. As a Wisconsin Farm Bureau member, you can get discounts on a number of things, including:

Commercial agricultural products and services

Pharmacy prescriptions

Financial services

Travel and entertainment

Besides personal auto, Rural Mutual Insurance also offers life, home, renters, farm, and health insurance products. You don’t need to be a rural resident to get insurance from this provider – a number of customers in suburban and metropolitan areas use the company as well.

Rural Mutual Insurance Coverage

Here are the standard coverage options you can get from Rural Mutual:

Coverage Details Liability Bodily injury liability covers medical bills for other people in accidents you cause. Property damage liability covers damage to other cars in accidents you cause. Liability coverage is required by law in Wisconsin. Comprehensive This option covers damage to your car from environmental events, and it covers theft and vandalism. Collision This covers damage to your car after an accident. You can use it no matter who was at fault. The combination of comprehensive, collision, and liability is usually called “full coverage.” Medical Expense Coverage (MedPay) MedPay in Wisconsin covers medical costs and funeral expenses. It’s also required by the state. Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist This coverage protects you if you get into an accident with someone who doesn’t have enough insurance. Uninsured motorist coverage is required in Wisconsin.

You can get any of the above coverages with most car insurance providers in Wisconsin. Here are a few extras that Rural Mutual Insurance also offers:

Coverage Details Rental Reimbursement This pays toward a rental car up to limits that you specify. Roadside Assistance Roadside assistance covers things like spare tire installation, lockout services, and battery jump starts to get you back on the road. Identity Protection Access free identity theft protection services through CyberScout.

Cost And Discounts

Many things affect the price of car insurance. Just because your friend found a cheap plan doesn’t mean you will, but the opposite is also true. Things that affect your premium include:

How often you drive

The type of car you have

Your age

Your driving record

Your zip code

The good news is that drivers in Wisconsin pay some of the cheapest rates in the nation on average. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the state has the seventh cheapest yearly rates.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Rural Mutual Insurance is necessarily your cheapest option in Wisconsin. But Rural Mutual offers a few discounts for drivers to save money. These include:

Discount Details Multi-vehicle Get this discount for insuring more than one car. Multi-policy Save when you bundle insurance policies. Good student Students with good grades can qualify for this discount. Claims-free Save money by being a safe driver. Pay-plan If you choose to pay in full at the start of each term, you can get a discount. Acquisition Rural Mutual Insurance can match your current auto premium if you are a new customer.

That last discount is unique – not many companies will offer to match a lower price. However, all of these discounts come with a caveat: You have to qualify for them.

With the acquisition discount, Rural Mutual Insurance should be the cheapest option around. But some of the customer reviews we looked at said the auto insurance company’s prices are higher than other options. It could be that the acquisition discount only applies to the first policy period.

Rural Mutual Insurance Quotes And Claims

Unfortunately, Rural Mutual Insurance doesn’t offer instant quotes online. You can start the quotes process with Rural Mutual on the company website, but you’ll have to wait for a response from an agent to see prices.

If you need insurance right away, it would be best to find a local agent and call them instead of using the online form. When you call, be sure to have the following information handy:

Contact information

Driving history of you and anyone else on your policy

Your current insurance coverage

Year, make, and model of your car(s)

If you aren’t a Wisconsin Farm Bureau member, you can purchase a membership when you apply. Keep in mind, a membership will add $50–$60 when you join and each year after that.

You have three options for reporting a claim to Rural Mutual Insurance:

Call your local agent

Call a 24/7 claims number

Fill out an online form

After you submit a claim, an adjuster should contact you within 24 hours or less. This is a different person than your agent. The adjuster may visit your car in person and visit the scene of the accident to get a better understanding of what happened. The adjuster will also interview other people involved, talk to any other insurance companies, and ultimately assign fault.

According to J.D. Power, the average car insurance claim took about 13 days to be resolved in 2019. Of course, a fender bender can be resolved quicker than a multi-car accident where different drivers share different levels of fault.

Rural Mutual Insurance Customer Reviews

Rural Mutual Insurance has a B- rating from the BBB. Looking at other sources, the company gets mixed reviews. Rural Mutual has a 4.3-star rating on Google and a 3.2-star rating on Facebook. A number of customers mention saving money and experiencing great customer service, while some reviewers say the opposite. Here are a few examples:

“A mutual company in Wisconsin that prides itself on customer service… The agents and adjusters are some of the best in the industry. Definitely worth your while to get a quote from your local [Rural] Mutual agent for personal, farm, business, or whatever your needs might be.” -Rodny T. via Google

“...the other driver was 100 [percent] at fault and was cited at the scene by the police… 18 months and 10 days later and still no compensation for my out-of-pocket costs. No help from Rural Mutual.” -Ken H. via Google

“Great insurance company! My agent is very responsive [and] helpful! They offer very competitive rates as well! Highly recommend!” -Samantha C. via Facebook

“[I] always have billing issues and can’t ever get ahold of my agent.” -Brian F. via Facebook

The Verdict On Rural Mutual Insurance

Overall, Rural Mutual Insurance could be a good option if you live in a rural area in Wisconsin, or if you want to take advantage of other Farm Bureau perks. Its coverage options are somewhat limited compared to other car insurance providers, and it has average customer service ratings.

We recommend reaching out for a quote from Rural Mutual Insurance and a few other top providers to ensure you get the best coverage and rates.

