Advertiser Disclosure

Every state has different requirements when it comes to car insurance. If you live in Texas, this article will help you better understand car insurance quotes and minimum coverage in your state.

We’ve reviewed the best auto insurance companies, and now we’re taking a look into shopping for auto insurance in the Lone Star State. Texas holds the record for the most miles of drivable road in the country. Read on to learn all about car insurance quotes in Texas.

If you’re ready to reach out for a quote now, fill in the form below. As always, we recommend getting quotes from a few top companies before deciding which policy is best for you.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

In this article:

Texas Car Insurance Minimum Requirements

Every state has different regulations around the minimum amount of car insurance that motorists are required to carry. Texas has liability limits of 30/60/25, which means drivers must have a minimum of:

$30,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$60,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability

Drivers in Texas can also elect to carry other standard types of car insurance, such as:

Comprehensive insurance

Collision insurance

Medical payments (MedPay)

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM)

Texas is not a no-fault state. Specifically, Texas is a “comparative fault” state. This means that each driver in Texas has to take financial responsibility for any accident that they are more than 50 percent responsible for.

Factors That Affect Car Insurance Quotes In Texas

Choosing the right provider isn’t the only thing that will affect car insurance quotes in Texas. Auto insurance rates are based on a number of factors, including:

Your age, gender, and marital status

The make, model, and year of your car

Where you keep your car

How many miles you drive annually

Your driving history

And more

How Much Is Car Insurance In Texas Per Month?

According to the Insurance Information Institute, drivers in Texas spent an average of $1,008.91 on car insurance in 2016. That breaks down to about $84 per month, which was lower than the national average. It’s important to note that some drivers purchased full coverage and others only purchased the minimum.

When you reach out for car insurance quotes in Texas, your own rates could be higher or lower than the state average based on the factors discussed above.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Cheap Liability Coverage In Texas

You may not be able to control things like your age and your driving history, but there are some things you can control. Keep these tips in mind when searching for cheap car insurance quotes in Texas.

Ask if you qualify for any discounts. Many insurance companies will offer good driver discounts, good student discounts, multiple vehicle discounts, and more that could help you save money on auto insurance.

Many insurance companies will offer good driver discounts, good student discounts, multiple vehicle discounts, and more that could help you save money on auto insurance. Bundle your policies. If you get home and auto insurance from the same insurance company, you could qualify for a bundling discount.

If you get home and auto insurance from the same insurance company, you could qualify for a bundling discount. Take a defensive driving course. Completing the course could qualify you for savings on your insurance.

Completing the course could qualify you for savings on your insurance. Take steps to improve your credit score. Car insurance companies use your credit report to determine an “insurance score.” This is because people with poor credit scores tend to file more claims than people with higher credit scores, so in return, people with poor credit have higher premiums.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum Insurance In Texas?

Drivers who are pulled over in Texas without proof of insurance could face serious penalties.

First Offense Second and Subsequent Offenses Fines from $175–$350 Fine from $500–$1,000, plus a $250 licensing fee every year

Immediate impoundment of your vehicle

License revocation

If you get into a car accident in Texas and you don’t have insurance, you are liable to pay for injuries and damages out of pocket.

Recommendations For Car Insurance Quotes In Texas

When you’re looking for new auto insurance, you should get a few quotes from different insurance companies to make sure you’re getting the best price. In Texas, we recommend starting with a top provider like USAA or Geico.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

USAA: 5 Stars

USAA provides insurance for military personnel and their families in all 50 states. We reviewed USAA auto insurance and found that the company has high ratings from industry experts like AM Best and J.D. Power. AM Best ranked USAA’s financial strength at A++ (Superior), and USAA topped the charts of several J.D. Power studies in 2019.

Along with standard car insurance coverage, you can get the following coverages with USAA:

Roadside assistance

Rental reimbursement

Accident forgiveness

Glass coverage

Gap insurance

Car replacement assistance

Geico: 4.5 Stars

We named Geico the best choice overall for consumers across the nation, and we think the company is a great choice when you’re looking for car insurance quotes in Texas too. Geico has earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

With Geico, you can get standard coverage and things like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance – which is a lot like an extended auto warranty.

Learn more about your options for auto insurance in Texas by using the tool below.