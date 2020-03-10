Advertiser Disclosure

Quote comparison tools can make buying insurance easier. But are all the quotes they show from equally valid providers? Today, we’re talking about the auto insurance broker Rodney D Young. The brokerage is also tied to an insurance provider, but neither company scores very high in customer service or financial strength.

Use our tool below to compare rates:

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

In this article:

Rodney D Young Insurance Review

Pros:

Cheap coverage for high-risk drivers

Quote comparison tool

Bilingual agents

Cons:

Poor customer service record

Dated website that looks like a scam

Downgraded AM Best financial strength rating from “Good” to “Fair” in 2012

Rodney D Young is an insurance broker based in Texas, though it sells plans for carriers in any other state as well. A number of its offices are rated separately by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), including:

A+ in Tucson, AZ

B- in Las Vegas, NV

B+ in El Paso, TX (headquarters)

If you buy an insurance plan through Rodney D Young, another company will actually provide the policy and service your claims. Rodney D Young is also part of the Loya Insurance Group, along with a few other companies based in the Southwest.

In 2012, Loya Insurance bought Young America, Rodney D Young, and some other related companies. That year, AM Best downgraded the financial rating of Loya from B++ (Good) to B (Fair). After that, Loya Insurance withdrew from AM Best’s rating system.

Insurance plans that Rodney D Young visitors select may be underwritten by other Loya group companies, or they may be underwritten by unrelated companies. It’s actually not too clear from the website. The website itself looks like it was made in 1999 and never updated. However, the quote comparison tool is hosted on a separate website and shows quotes for top providers like Progressive and State Farm.

Young America Insurance Company was also founded by Rodney D Young. It is an insurance provider, not a broker, and it specializes in coverage for high-risk drivers.

Since Rodney D Young is an insurance brokerage, customers don’t deal with the company after purchasing a policy. In this article, we’ll include some customer reviews for Young America Insurance Company since it is closely related.

Rodney D Young Car Insurance Coverage

With Rodney D Young, you can get the standard types of car insurance listed below:

Bodily injury liability (BI) : Pays for other drivers’ health costs in accidents you cause

: Pays for other drivers’ health costs in accidents you cause Property damage liability (PD) : Pays for other drivers’ car repairs in accidents you cause

: Pays for other drivers’ car repairs in accidents you cause Collision : Pays for repairs to your car after an accident

: Pays for repairs to your car after an accident Comprehensive : Pays for repairs after environmental events, theft, and vandalism

: Pays for repairs after environmental events, theft, and vandalism Medical payments (MedPay) : Covers your medical bills after an accident

: Covers your medical bills after an accident Personal injury protection (PIP) : Covers medical bills, lost wages, and death benefits

: Covers medical bills, lost wages, and death benefits Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM): Covers your medical bills and repairs if caused by an uninsured or underinsured driver

As far as extra coverage options go, there might not be any. Since Rodney D Young offers cheap coverage through related providers, you might not get to choose things like rental car coverage or roadside assistance. We couldn’t find any extra options mentioned either on the Young America Insurance or Loya Insurance websites.

Rodney D Young Cost And Discounts

Rodney D Young claims to be cheap, and it probably accomplishes this by only offering the most basic types of coverage. Even so, the company doesn’t publish standard prices online. In fact, most car insurance companies don’t. That’s because auto insurance prices are tailored to your individual situation and can be affected by:

Your age

Your driving history

Annual mileage

The type of car you drive

Your zip code

Other drivers on your policy

Your credit score

Rodney D Young’s website says its agents can help you find discounts that you didn’t even know you qualify for. Discounts can include:

Discount for safety features

Senior discount

Military discount

Low-mileage discount

Keep in mind, Rodney D Young is only a comparison shopping service – it doesn’t issue any coverage plans itself. The comparison tool can match you with other companies like Allstate or Progressive, or it could bring up quotes from other Loya Insurance Group companies. The actual discounts you qualify for will depend on the provider that you choose.

Quotes And Claims Processes

If you get past the dated look of the site, getting a quote is fairly easy. You just have to put in information about yourself, your vehicles, and your driving history. After that, the comparison tool will show you quotes for up to 10 companies.

You can click on whichever one you’d like to complete a quote with that company and buy a policy. We noticed that the comparison tool filters out plans above a certain price, so it does live up to its goal of providing cheap coverage.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Again, since this is an insurance brokerage, you won’t really deal with Rodney D Young after you purchase a plan. If you get a plan by another Loya Insurance Group company, you can file a claim with the main office for the Loya Insurance Group.

Rodney D Young Ratings And Reviews

Rodney D Young gets good ratings from the BBB, but it does have a number of complaints. Here, we’ve included complaints from the Young America Insurance Company’s BBB page since the two companies are closely related.

“[The insured] backed into me as I was attempting to leave the parking lot… [Young] Insurance is denying the claim [and] trying to say I am at fault, citing ‘Failure to control speed, [and] improper lookout.’ I was at a complete stop at the time of the accident… There is no way this accident could have [been] my fault…” -via BBB

“They informed me to turn [in] the rental in 30 days… which meant I would be without transportation for over 3 weeks before [the repair shop] even [started] on the work… [The agent] told me that he'd reimburse me what I spent. [In the end], he only authorized $500 from the $1,069 out of pocket. I am still waiting for more damages due.” -via BBB

“[I] was hit by [a] driver covered by this insurance company [and] filed a complaint. They denied my claim [because] they said it was an excluded driver [driving the car]... My vehicle was parked on the side of the road when she ran into me. I have been without a vehicle for [two] months, and it has been very hard.” -via BBB

Final Verdict On Rodney D Young

If you’re just using Rodney D Young as a quote comparison tool, that’s perfectly fine. There’s no catch to clicking a quote link and buying a policy from another company. However, we’d recommend that you try to find quotes from companies outside of the Loya Insurance Group, just because the group doesn’t have great reviews or financial strength.

Fill out the easy quote form below to start comparing car insurance rates.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

While quote comparison tools are great, they don’t really filter the results for better or worse providers. Unlike a comparison algorithm, our team is made of real drivers, and we’ve reviewed dozens of the most popular car insurance companies on the market.

In our reviews, we look for companies that perform well across categories like price, coverage, availability, customer service, and financial strength. Only a few providers ranked best overall.

USAA: 5 Stars

Because of its customer service reputation and low prices, we think USAA is the best option for auto insurance – if you qualify, that is. The company is available to military members and their spouses and children.

USAA consistently performs well across industry surveys. For example, the company tied for first place on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. It also came in second place on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. These results tell us that many people have had positive experiences both buying insurance and using insurance from USAA.

A few more highlights about the company include:

A++ financial strength rating from AM Best

Extra coverage options like roadside assistance, rideshare coverage, rental coverage, and accident forgiveness

12 discounts including up to a 60-percent discount for military deployment

Helpful tools for service members preparing for deployment

USAA tends to be the cheapest option for many drivers. Even though it doesn’t have a veteran discount for ex-military members, prices are so low that they beat military discounts from other companies.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

You can find affordable auto insurance even if you aren’t affiliated with the military. To that end, we’d recommend checking out Progressive for its combination of technology and discounts.

Progressive was founded in 1937. Since then, it has grown to become the third largest auto insurance provider in the United States. With its resources, it has developed a number of apps and tools that can help drivers save money. These include:

Name Your Price® tool

Quote comparison tool

Snapshot app for safe driving discounts

Progressive mobile app for managing your policy

In total, Progressive has 13 discounts based on your driving history, your car, and your loyalty. If you remain claim-free, you can also use the deductible savings bank to shrink your deductible. Finally, Progressive offers small and large accident forgiveness based on how long you’ve been with the company.