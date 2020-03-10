Advertiser Disclosure

Are you considering purchasing an extended car warranty from the Warranty Group? Choosing an extended car warranty company is an important and often time-consuming decision.

In this guide, we’ll make it easier for you to decide on The Warranty Group by reviewing the company, its coverage, and sharing user reviews.

Below are the three companies we recommend most. A rule of thumb is to get a minimum of 2 quotes, as pricing will vary based on your vehicle, location, and more.

In This Article:

What Is The Warranty Group?

The Warranty Group, a company based in Chicago, Illinois provides insurance and/or warranty services for many products, including automobiles, mobile devices, and electronics.

With annual revenue greater than $2 billion as of March 2018, The Warranty Group is a major player in the insurance and warranty services industry. It has been in business for 16 years.

The Warranty Group was acquired in 2018 for approximately $2.5 billion by Fortune 500 company Assurant Inc., a global provider of risk management solutions.

What Makes The Warranty Group Appealing?

Global presence: Jointly operating across 21 countries with Assurant Inc., The Warranty Group is a global insurance services provider. Years in business: While The Warranty Group has only been in business for 14 years, Assurant Inc. has been in business since 1892. Social responsibility and commitment to diversity: Assurant Inc. donates $4 million annually to nearly 1,100 charitable organizations every year. It was also recognized for its gender diversity by 2020 Women on Boards, Inc. Excellent BBB rating for parent company: Assurant, The Warranty Group’s parent company, holds an impressive A+ rating from the BBB.

What Does The Warranty Group’s Extended Warranty Cover?

Surprisingly, we could not find any information on Assurant’s website on extended car warranty plans. The Warranty Group’s former URL reroutes directly to Assurant’s homepage.

We called Assurant to receive a quote for an extended warranty and a customer service representative informed us that they do not sell policies directly to consumers; they administer them through dealerships and financial institutions.

The customer service representative’s tone was not friendly, and he was unable to name any dealerships or financial institutions that work with the company.

The Warranty Group Reviews

Though The Warranty Group’s parent company received an A+ BBB rating, we read many of The Warranty Group’s customer reviews online and found them to be mixed.

Below are three positive and negative reviews we found.

Positive:

“The head unit for my infotainment system needed to be replaced and reinstalled. The cost was $1,900 plus my needed rental car. I have full coverage [from the Warranty Group] so there was no deductible! I did have to pay $400 out of pocket for the original fix that did not work. While I think the $400 should have been covered, I'm glad this fix was covered as agreed and saved me from higher expenses.” - Robert F. via Yelp

“I was hesitant after reading other reviews on here but have to say that I have had fantastic service. I had 2 nitrogen oxide sensors die 2 weeks apart at a cost of £528 each, and they [The Warranty Group] have authorised and paid for both without hesitation and the whole process has been completely hassle free.” - Robert Coutts via Trustpilot

“My experience was excellent. I took my Chevrolet Cruze for an MOT test and advised the garage that the offside rear door worked intermittently. The garage stripped it down and rang me to say the deadlock was faulty and would cost approximately £250 to replace. I emailed them [The Warranty Group] and expected some sort of dispute but no -- 3 days later I received a check for the full amount! Can't knock that.” - Paul B via Trustpilot

Negative:

“The sales pitch that you can take it to any shop is a lie. They refused to work with the first dealer I brought it to. So I've taken it to the one recommendation they had in the area. The Warranty Group is willing to cover about 2/3rds of the current repair costs. When I call to ask why, there is a lot of arm waving about differences in parts pricing and labor rates. No details.” - Jon B. via Yelp

“Took me almost 4 months to get reimbursed for my out of pocket costs for repairs on my truck. After sending the same information requested over and over and over again and countless phone calls they finally expedited my claim and priority mailed a check. Come to find out it's $200 short of what I was owed.” - Tyler I. via Yelp

“I had a split manifold in my engine and the car is only 3 years old and has 60k in mileage. It was just out of the manufacturer’s warranty. I have every right to make a claim on this but they denied by saying the ‘part has come to the end of its life’.” - Lakkana Perera via Trustpilot

Our Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties

Due to our negative customer service experience and lack of specific plan information from The Warranty Group, our review team cannot currently recommend them as an extended car warranty provider.

Below, we discuss two reputable warranty providers who received outstanding reviews from our experts.

#1 Best Overall: CARCHEX

CARCHEX maintains an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB, and it has received endorsements from industry leaders like CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com. Our review team gave the company a 5 star rating.

CARCHEX offers a total of five extended warranty plans, each of which can be customized. All plans include 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, gas delivery, trip interruption services, and lockout services.

#2 Best Direct Provider: Endurance

Endurance offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, which means that warranty services and claims are handled directly by Endurance.

With Endurance, you don’t have to worry about a middleman or underwriting provider, and Endurance is also known for its excellent customer service during the quote and claims process.

Additionally, Endurance warranty plans allow car owners to choose from any repair shop certified by Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) to complete their covered repairs.

