Advertiser Disclosure

The Trumbull Insurance Company has been around for a long time. In fact, you may have a Trumbull policy yourself and not even know it. The company offers its own insurance plans in a few states, plus it underwrites plans for The Hartford in others.

In this review, we’ll provide details on Trumbull Insurance customer service, prices, coverage options, and discounts. Anytime you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from a few providers so you can compare coverage and rates.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

In this article:

Trumbull Insurance Company Review

In business since 1810

Known for cheap rates

Strong financial scores

Extras including RecoverCare and New Car Replacement

The Trumbull Insurance Company is over 200 years old – that beats most other popular insurance companies on the market. Today, it’s a subsidiary of The Hartford. Because of that, it doesn't get graded on its own by industry surveys or studies. It also shares the same AM Best financial strength rating of A- that The Hartford has.

Trumbull insurance offers auto and homeowners insurance in a few states:

Washington (home)

Michigan (auto and home)

Minnesota (auto)

Pennsylvania (auto)

Texas (home)

This information comes from the Trumbull Insurance Company website, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the provider offered insurance in more states. The website is a bit dated and might not have current information. Trumbull also underwrites AARP auto insurance in a few other states for The Hartford.

Trumbull Insurance Company has a number of extra options that aren’t typically offered by smaller companies, and we’ll cover those below. The provider sells insurance online, through financial institutions and through independent agents. The Hartford only sells car insurance to AARP members, but it’s unclear if AARP membership is a requirement for Trumbull.

Auto Insurance Coverage Options

Auto insurance coverage can be confusing to navigate. There are lots of terms we don't use in everyday life, so it's important to understand the coverage that you choose. Generally, every insurance company offers six standard types of auto insurance. You can get all of these from Trumbull, as well. They are:

Liability (BI/PD) to compensate other drivers after you cause an accident

Comprehensive to cover damage to your car after environmental events, theft, and vandalism

Collision to cover damage to your car after an accident

Medical payments (MedPay) to cover your medical bills after an accident

Personal injury protection (PIP) to cover your medical bills, funeral costs, and lost wages

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM) to pay your bills if you get hit by a driver without enough coverage

In addition to these standard options, Trumbull Insurance Company offers a few extras.

Coverage Details 12-month rate protection Your rate stays the same each 12 month period even if issues come up with your policy. Lifetime renewability You can renew your auto insurance for as long as you drive, maintain your license, and pay your policy. New car replacement If your car is totaled within 15 months or 15,000 miles, you can replace it with the exact same make and model. RecoverCare This option can help cover the costs of household services if you can’t perform them after being in an accident. Lifetime car repair insurance If you use one of Trumbull Insurance Company’s authorized repair shops, the company will guarantee the work for as long as you own or lease the car. Rental coverage This option pays toward a rental car up to amounts that you specify. Advantage Plus This package upgrade includes accident forgiveness, a disappearing deductible, and a waiver of not-at-fault deductibles.

Trumbull Insurance Company Cost And Discounts

Auto insurance companies charge each driver based on the risk that the driver poses to the company. Many things impact the auto insurance quotes you’ll find, including:

Your age

Credit score

Driving history

Recent claims

Current driving habits

Zip code

Trumbull Insurance Company claims that it can offer cheap rates because it doesn't spend money on TV ads or big marketing campaigns. Unfortunately, we weren't able to pull a quote to test that ourselves.

We tried using the website quote tool for each of the states that Trumbull Insurance Company covers, but each time it brought us to a comparison tool that showed prices from other companies like Progressive and Allstate. It's nice to see a price comparison, but we didn't find quotes for Trumbull there.

Trumbull Insurance offers a number of discounts that could save you money on car insurance, including:

AARP discount

Senior citizen discount

Safe driver discount

Discount for bundling home and auto

Multi-car discount

Mileage discount

Quotes And Claims Processes

While we weren’t able to find a quote online, the situation might be different for you and your zip code. Besides going online, you can also get quotes through independent agencies.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Trumbull Insurance Company has a 24/7 claims number where drivers can report an accident anytime. There is no app or website portal for filing claims specific to Trumbull. Even though Trumbull is a smaller company, it can fulfill its claims obligations since it’s backed by The Hartford.

After you file a claim, an insurance adjuster will contact you to find out more information about the accident. The adjuster may interview witnesses, visit the scene of the accident, and take photos of your car. Your repair shop will wait for authorization from Trumbull Insurance Company before beginning repairs. During that time, you can use your rental car coverage if you have it.

Trumbull isn’t just a company that The Hartford owns from a distance. Trumbull Insurance Company and The Hartford share the same address, so Trumbull customers probably work with agents and adjusters from The Hartford.

Trumbull’s parent company performed better than average on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. That means many customers were happy with the experience of filing a claim, working with an adjuster, and getting their repaired cars back.

Trumbull Insurance Company Ratings And Reviews

Since Trumbull Insurance Company is a subsidiary of The Hartford auto insurance, its customer service ratings and reviews get lumped in with those of the larger company.

Overall, The Hartford performs pretty well in this area – it has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, the BBB tends to attract negative reviews, as well. Here are a few examples from the company’s BBB page:

“Dishonest company. Added extra fees to the initial quote at the end of the policy without customer knowledge.” -An N. via BBB

“If you are ever involved in an accident and the other driver has this insurance company, lawyer up! …they will try to trick and play games with you even when you are the clear victim of an accident of one of [their] age 50+ drivers.” -Jess S. via BBB

“They take advantage [of] people… because they can [harass] older people who would just accept their legal mumbo jumbo even [if] it is illegal in your state. My claim took months to get paid and only if I knew I would have got the car fixed on my own.” -Asjad A. via BBB

Our Verdict On Trumbull Insurance Company

Overall, Trumbull Insurance has better than average coverage options, plus affordable prices. However, its technology is lacking. It could be a decent option for older drivers who have a good claims history and don’t need an app or a fancy website.

To start comparing car insurance quotes, use the simple tool below.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Top Recommendations For Car Insurance

Generally, it’s a good idea to get a few different car insurance quotes when you shop. You may even see different prices from the same companies you’ve tried in the past.

To help your search go faster, we’ve reviewed and ranked dozens of the most popular car insurance companies around. Some are better than others, and we’ve highlighted those in our comparison of the best car insurance providers.

When you reach out for a quote from these top companies, make sure to ask about discount opportunities.

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

State Farm is the largest car insurance provider in the nation, and it has a range of options for different drivers. Here are a few highlights about the company:

A++ financial strength rating from AM Best

A+ rating from the BBB

Extra coverages including classic car insurance, rideshare insurance, roadside assistance, and trip expense

Over a dozen discounts including a good student discount of up to 20 percent

Above-average performance on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Because of its student discount and Steer Clear® app that gives more discounts to young drivers, we think State Farm is the best choice for students overall. That being said, many adults and seniors also find great rates with the company. Read our State Farm car insurance review for all the details.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Geico is another great option for car insurance. The company started out by only serving government employees, but anyone can get coverage from Geico today. Here are a few things we like about Geico:

The cheapest option for many drivers

A++ financial strength rating from AM Best

A+ rating from the BBB

Discounts including a 15-percent military discount and 8-percent discount for federal employees

Good performance on J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Extra coverage options including roadside assistance, classic car insurance, rideshare insurance, rental coverage, and mechanical breakdown insurance

In the modern world, it’s nice to have a tech-minded car insurance company. Geico has one of the highest-rated car insurance apps available, which even includes a virtual assistant named Kate. That’s something we’d expect from the second largest car insurance provider in the United States. Read our Geico car insurance review for all the details.