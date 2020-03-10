Advertiser Disclosure

From historic lighthouses to finding the best lobster roll, there is no shortage of destinations in the state affectionately nicknamed Vacationland. No matter where you’re headed in Maine, you’ll need a car with top-notch insurance to get everywhere you want to go.

We’ve reviewed the best car insurance companies in the nation, and today we’re taking an in-depth look at the Pine Tree State. Let’s discuss minimum car insurance requirements, top providers, and the cost of car insurance in Maine. But remember, the best way to know what your rates will be in Maine is to compare quotes from several auto insurance companies.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements In Maine

Each state sets its own auto insurance requirements, and Maine ties with Alaska for the nation’s highest with minimum liability insurance limits of 50/100/25. These numbers mean:

$50,000 in bodily injury protection per person

$100,000 in bodily injury protection per accident

$25,000 in property damage protection

Motorists in Maine must also carry protection against underinsured or uninsured drivers in the amounts of $50,000 per person and $100,000 per car accident, plus $2,000 per person for medical payments coverage (MedPay). If you have a lease or loan on your vehicle, you might also be required to carry comprehensive or collision insurance.

Although Maine has the highest basic requirements, even the best Maine car insurance is relatively cheap. According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), Maine was the fifth least expensive state for car insurance in 2016.

Best Maine Auto Insurance Providers

Provider Our Star Rating Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating AM Best Financial Strength Rating Best Discount Opportunity Geico 4.5 A+ A++ Geico offers a discount of up to 26 percent for good drivers who are accident-free for five years. Progressive 4.5 B- A+ Progressive’s Snapshot program personalizes your insurance rates based on data about your driving acquired from an app. USAA 5.0 Not Rated A++ When you garage your vehicle on base, you receive a discount up to 15 percent on your Maine car insurance. State Farm 4.5 A+ A++ The Drive Safe and Save discount with State Farm uses data acquired from an app on your phone about your driving habits to determine savings. Liberty Mutual 4.0 A A Liberty Mutual partners with over 14,000 employers, alumni associations, and professional associations to give you discounts.

First Choice: Geico

We named Geico the best car insurance company in the nation, and we think it’s your best choice if you live in Maine, too. Geico has great coverage, affordable car insurance rates, and positive reviews from industry experts like BBB and AM Best. The second largest car insurance company in the country, Geico wrote over $33 billion in premiums in 2018 according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Along with standard coverage that will satisfy Maine auto insurance requirements, you can get roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, mechanical breakdown insurance, and more with Geico. Like we mentioned above, Geico also has great discounts for Maine car insurance policies, including a good student discount, multi-policy discount, and military discount.

Runner-Up: Progressive

Another household name, Progressive wrote over $27 billion in premiums in 2018 according to the NAIC. We like this company for car insurance in Maine for a number of reasons, but we’ll start with reasonable premiums and a wide variety of coverage. In addition to standard coverage, you can get:

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Loan/lease payoff

Custom parts and equipment coverage

And more

Progressive has great technology, including the usage-based Snapshot program that allows you to pay for auto insurance in Maine based on how you drive and how much you drive. There’s also the Name Your PriceⓇ tool that makes finding a plan to fit your budget simple.

Best For Military Personnel In Maine: USAA

If you’re in the military or a veteran, USAA is the way to go for auto insurance in Maine. USAA insurance is available exclusively to military, veterans, and their families, and it offers some of the cheapest rates on the market. Along with great ratings from the BBB and AM Best, USAA consistently tops industry studies like J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study and Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Similarly to Geico and Progressive, you can get things like roadside assistance and rental reimbursement with USAA. But there are other choices for coverage too, like accident forgiveness, glass coverage, gap insurance, and car replacement assistance. Ways to save on Maine car insurance include a safe driver discount, multi-vehicle discount, and up to 15 percent off when you keep your vehicle on base.

Find out if USAA is the best Maine auto insurance provider for you by comparing quotes from several companies.

Best For Student Drivers: State Farm

Another top provider for Maine auto insurance, State Farm excels in insuring students with a wide variety of discounts including the Steer Clear program, which encourages safe driving for drivers under 25 years old. There’s also the standout Drive Safe and Save program that monitors your driving habits via an app to help you save on car insurance.

If you’re looking for high liability coverage limits, State Farm has you protected with coverage up to 500/500/500, which is more than enough to meet Maine car insurance requirements and take care of most expenses in the event of an accident. A few extras from State Farm include rental and travel expense coverage, rideshare coverage, and roadside assistance.

Best For Maine Teens: Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual is a great choice for teens and military personnel in Maine because of the discounts available to these groups. Plus, the company has good reviews by auto insurance industry experts like the BBB and AM Best.

Some ways to save on Maine car insurance with Liberty Mutual Insurance include a multi-car discount and having a vehicle with safety features like anti-theft systems and air bags. You can also qualify for discounts depending on your alumni and professional connections.

As always, we recommend comparing quotes from several providers to find the best Maine car insurance.

Cost Of Car Insurance In Maine

Maine auto insurance is known for being among the least expensive in the nation. According to the III, the average annual expenditure for Maine drivers was about $650.38 in 2016. That was much less than the national average of $935.80 and made Maine the fifth least expensive state.

Your own rate for car insurance in Maine could be higher or lower depending on a variety of factors:

Age, gender, and marital status

Vehicle year, make, and model

Annual mileage

Location

Driving history

Credit score

What To Know About Driving In Maine

With more than 46,000 lane miles, drivers in Maine travel about 15,000 miles per year according to the Federal Highway Administration.

The Bureau of Highway Safety and the Maine Department of Transportation tell us that there are approximately 30,000 crashes on Maine roads each year, with about 150 fatalities. Lane departures are the greatest cause of crashes, followed by intersections and winter weather. Drivers over age 65 and under age 18 cause more accidents than other age groups.

In some parts of Maine, crashes caused by collisions with deer and moose are higher than in other parts of the country. About 66 percent of collisions with deer and 77 percent of collisions with moose happen at night.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I get cheap car insurance in Maine?

It’s important to compare auto insurance quotes from multiple companies to get the most affordable rates in Maine. You should also ask providers about discount opportunities, such as good driver discounts, multi-vehicle discounts, and student discounts. Additionally, consider taking measures to raise your credit score and improve your driving record.

Why are Maine auto insurance rates so inexpensive?

Maine has a high population of insured drivers and, thus, a low population of uninsured drivers. There’s also a low rate of auto theft. With that kind of low-risk lifestyle, insurance companies offer more affordable premiums for Maine car insurance.

Who has the cheapest car insurance in Maine?

Our research found that the cheapest car insurance in Maine is typically offered by USAA and Geico. These companies have reasonable rates and a variety of discounts. However, the cost of car insurance depends on many factors such as your exact location, age, gender, driving history, the type of vehicle you drive, and your credit score.