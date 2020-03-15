Advertiser Disclosure

Whether heading to work or spending a day at one of the state’s famous lakes, Minnesota drivers need car insurance to get everywhere they need to go. We reviewed the best auto insurance providers in the country, and now we’re heading up to the Land of 10,000 Lakes to review minimum requirements for car insurance, how to get the best rate, and more.

Read on to learn more about car insurance quotes in Minnesota, and fill out the simple quote form below to start comparing rates. We recommend getting quotes from multiple auto insurance companies to ensure you get the best coverage and price. Use our tool below to get started:

In this article:

Minnesota Auto Insurance Minimum Requirements

Each state has different requirements when it comes to the minimum amount of car insurance motorists are required to carry. Car insurance quotes in Minnesota must meet the state minimum coverage limits, which are 30/60/10 for liability insurance (BI/PD). That means motorists are required to carry:

$30,00 in bodily injury liability per person

$60,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$10,000 in property damage liability

In addition, drivers must have the following coverage in Minnesota:

$40,000 in personal injury protection (PIP)

$25,000/$50,000 in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM)

Minnesota is a no-fault state. This means that in the event of a collision, your own insurance company covers the cost of your medical expenses with your PIP coverage, regardless of which party is at fault for the car accident.

Beyond the minimum auto insurance coverage requirements, motorists have the option to purchase additional coverage like:

Collision insurance

Comprehensive car insurance

Towing and roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Be sure that your car insurance quotes in Minnesota accurately reflect the type of coverage you want before signing on the dotted line for a policy.

Factors That Affect Car Insurance Quotes In Minnesota

Car insurance quotes in Minnesota vary from provider to provider. The cost of your car insurance depends on many factors including:

Your age

Gender

Type of vehicle you want to insure

Number of miles you drive annually

Driving record

Zip code

And more

How Much Does Car Insurance Cost In MN?

Auto insurance in Minnesota costs less than the national average. According to the Insurance Information Institute, Minnesota drivers spent an average of $808 on insurance in 2016, which was less than the national average of $935.80. Keep in mind that not all drivers purchased the same amount of coverage, so your own rates could be higher or lower.

The average expenditure for liability coverage only was $466.75 in 2016. Collision ran about $244.98, and comprehensive was around $188.95. The only way to know what you will pay for a policy is to reach out for car insurance quotes in Minnesota.

Cheap Liability Coverage In Minnesota

When you’re looking for cheap car insurance quotes in Minnesota, it’s important to understand your options. There are many factors that could help you reduce the cost of your liability premium, including:

Discount opportunities : Car insurance discounts vary between providers, so be sure to ask what you could qualify for. In Minnesota, policyholders 55 years and older who complete a defensive driving course can often get a discount.

: Car insurance discounts vary between providers, so be sure to ask what you could qualify for. In Minnesota, policyholders 55 years and older who complete a defensive driving course can often get a discount. Comparing quotes : When you’re looking for car insurance companies, get quotes from multiple sources to be sure the policy you choose comes with the best coverage and price.

: When you’re looking for car insurance companies, get quotes from multiple sources to be sure the policy you choose comes with the best coverage and price. Bundling home and auto insurance : Many companies offer discounts to policyholders who buy different types of insurance with the same company.

Improving your credit score: Credit score is one of the many factors insurance companies use to determine a driver’s risk. The Federal Trade Commission has collected data that shows a relationship between a lower credit score and a higher number of claims filed. Because of this, your credit score can increase your premium. Take steps to improve your score over time for the best rates.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum In Minnesota?

Driving without proof of insurance is a misdemeanor in Minnesota. If you’re caught driving without insurance in Minnesota, you could be facing serious punishment like:

Fines between $200 and $1,000

Up to 90 days in jail

Possible community service hours

Loss of license or registration for repeat offenders

Recommendations For Car Insurance Quotes In Minnesota

When you’re shopping for the best car insurance quotes in Minnesota, it’s smart to get quotes from a few companies to be sure you’re getting the best price for your coverage. We recommend drivers in Minnesota check out Geico and State Farm.

Geico Quotes

Geico auto insurance regularly receives high marks from industry experts, including an A from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. We gave the provider 4.5 stars in our own review.

With Geico, you have access to the standard types of car insurance, as well as mechanical breakdown insurance, roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and rideshare coverage. Discount opportunities include a good student discount, federal employee discount, military discount, and more.

To start comparing car insurance quotes in Minnesota, use our tool below.

State Farm Quotes

State Farm auto insurance is also a great option when considering insurers in Minnesota. The company offers very high liability limits that are more than enough to meet Minnesota’s minimum requirements. State Farm auto insurance has also received positive reviews from auto industry leaders and customers.

With the Drive Safe and Save program, you can get a lower rate by using an app that monitors your safe driving habits. Plus, State Farm’s Steer Clear program works as a driving course refresher that can get drivers under 25 years old a discount. When you reach out for a quote, see what other discounts you might qualify for.