Ohio drivers are required to carry auto insurance in order to hit the open road in the Buckeye State. If you’re looking for car insurance quotes in Ohio, you first want to know about the minimum coverage required by law, how to get the best premium, and which companies are the best in the state.

Read on to learn more, and fill out the simple quote form below to start comparing car insurance quotes in Ohio.

Ohio Auto Insurance Minimum Requirements

Every state has different car insurance requirements. Drivers in Ohio should know that the minimum required liability insurance (BI/PD) in the state is 25/50/25. That means in order to legally operate a vehicle in Ohio, drivers must carry:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability per accident

It’s generally a good idea to buy more than the minimum insurance. Additional coverage options offered by major providers in Ohio may include:

Collision insurance

Comprehensive auto insurance

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM)

Medical payments (MedPay)

Towing and roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Ohio is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who caused the accident is held financially responsible to pay for property damage and injuries.

Factors That Affect Car Insurance Quotes In Ohio

The cost of car insurance depends on many things, including which provider insures you, the coverage you choose, and your personal and vehicle information. Some things that affect the cost of car insurance quotes in Ohio include:

Your driving record

Age, location, gender, and marital status

Where your car is kept

Your credit score

Year, make, and model of your vehicle

How Much Is Car Insurance In Ohio?

On average, car insurance in Ohio costs less than the national average. The Insurance Information Institute reported that Ohio drivers spent around $726.95 in 2016 – which was much less than the average of $935.80 nationwide. Drivers spent approximately $407.68 on liability insurance, $284.94 on collision insurance, and $124.30 on comprehensive insurance.

Cheap Liability Coverage In Ohio

Liability coverage can be affordable when you know what steps to take to get better insurance rates. Most major auto insurance providers offer discounts for the following:

Good drivers

Good students

Having multiple vehicles

Having anti-theft devices

Taking defensive driver courses

Besides discounts, you might consider improving your credit score over time to see better car insurance quotes in Ohio. Data from the Federal Trade Commission found a relationship between drivers with lower credit scores and the higher number of claims those drivers file. Because of these findings, many insurance companies take a customer’s credit score into consideration when determining the price of premiums.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum Insurance In Ohio?

In Ohio, it’s illegal for drivers to operate a vehicle without car insurance. If a driver is caught operating a vehicle without proof of insurance in Ohio, they will face serious penalties. Drivers can lose their license, registration, and plates until they can provide proof of insurance. There is also a reinstatement fee drivers must pay ($100) to get their license, registration, and plates back. Plus, drivers will have to obtain a high-risk insurance policy for at least three years.

If drivers are caught for a second time driving without insurance, their license, registration, and plates will be suspended for one year. This time, the reinstatement fee to get your license, registration, and plates back will be $300. Three or more offenses will result in a two-year suspension of your license, registration, and plates, as well as a $600 reinstatement fee.

If a driver is caught in an accident and unable to prove they are insured, the driver could be facing serious consequences like a security suspension of two years or more and indefinite judgement suspension. If the report includes property damage that costs more than $400, a security suspension will be placed in all uninsured driving records until a full payment or payment agreement has been reached.

Recommendations For Car Insurance Quotes In Ohio

If you’re an Ohio resident shopping for new car insurance, it’s smart to get quotes from multiple providers to ensure you’re getting the best deal on your coverage. We recently reviewed the best car insurance companies nationwide, and in Ohio we recommend Geico and State Farm.

Geico Quotes

After doing our research on Geico car insurance, we named the company best overall with 4.5 out of 5.0 stars. Geico has a strong reputation among auto industry experts. AM Best rates Geico’s financial strength at A++ (Superior), and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives Geico an A+.

Geico has car insurance policies available in all 50 states, plus competitive discount opportunities for a variety of groups including good drivers and military personnel. Make sure to ask which discounts you qualify for when you reach out for a quote.

State Farm Quotes

State Farm auto insurance is another great choice for car insurance quotes in Ohio. The company offers very high liability limits and has a number of discounts, particularly for students. State Farm’s positive reviews from industry leaders and satisfied customers are a plus, too. The BBB gives State Farm an A+, and AM Best rates the provider’s financial strength at A++ (Superior).

State Farm’s Drive Safe and Save program uses data from an app on your phone to monitor your driving habits. The data collected could qualify you for discounts if you’re a safe driver and will never work against you to cause your rates to increase. State Farm also has the Steer Clear program, which is a refresher driving course available to drivers younger than 25 years old.

To start comparing car insurance quotes in Ohio, use the simple tool below.