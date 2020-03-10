Advertiser Disclosure

We reviewed the top auto insurance providers in the country, and now we’re taking a closer look at North Carolina. In this article, we’ll answer your questions about the cost of coverage in the Tarheel State and recommend a few top providers to help you make the best decision about your car insurance coverage in NC.

While you’re shopping around for car insurance quotes in NC, we recommend contacting several different auto insurance companies so you can compare coverage.

In this article:

North Carolina Auto Insurance Requirements

In North Carolina, the minimum liability limits are 30/60/25, which means drivers are required to have at least:

$30,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$60,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability

In addition to the minimum requirements, motorists can elect to purchase other types of car insurance to protect themselves in various situations. When shopping for car insurance quotes in NC, you may be able to purchase:

Collision insurance

Comprehensive car insurance

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UIM/UM)

Medical payments coverage (MedPay)

Rental car reimbursement

Towing and roadside assistance

And more

What Affects Car Insurance Quotes In NC?

Insurance companies take many factors into account when determining the price of your car insurance premium and quotes. Some of these factors include:

Your age, gender, and marital status

Your driving record

Where you live

Type of vehicle you want to insure

Annual amount of miles you drive

How Much Is Car Insurance Per Month In NC?

The average monthly price of auto insurance in North Carolina is less than the national average. In 2016, NC drivers had an average annual expenditure of $699.91 – which breaks down to around $58.33 per month – according to the Insurance Information Institute (III). The national average for the year was $935.80, or around $77.98 per month.

Your own rate may be higher or lower depending on the insurance company you choose, the amount of coverage, and the personal and vehicle information discussed above.

The III reported that drivers spent an average of $370.54 per year on liability insurance, $321.05 on collision, and $145.12 on comprehensive. Some drivers only purchase the state required car insurance, while others opt for full coverage with extras like roadside assistance.

Cheap Liability Coverage In North Carolina

Liability coverage in North Carolina varies in price, but in general there are some steps you can take to make car insurance quotes in NC more affordable.

Ask about discounts : Most insurance providers offer discounts for everything from being a good student to being a safe driver. Be sure to ask your insurance agent if there are any discounts you qualify for.

: Most insurance providers offer discounts for everything from being a good student to being a safe driver. Be sure to ask your insurance agent if there are any discounts you qualify for. Improve your credit score : Insurance companies could use your credit score to determine risk. If you have a good credit score, data from the Federal Trade Commission suggests that you will make fewer claims than someone with poor credit. Improving your credit score over time can lead to cheaper car insurance quotes in NC.

: Insurance companies could use your credit score to determine risk. If you have a good credit score, data from the Federal Trade Commission suggests that you will make fewer claims than someone with poor credit. Improving your credit score over time can lead to cheaper car insurance quotes in NC. Bundle home and auto policies: Many insurance providers offer more than just car insurance. When you purchase multiple policies under the same insurer, be sure to ask about bundling discounts. Combining your policies like home and auto could get you better insurance rates on both.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum In North Carolina?

Drivers caught operating a vehicle without proper proof of insurance in North Carolina could face serious penalties.

First Offense Second Offense Third And Subsequent Offenses $50 fine

License and registration suspension for 30 days

Reinstatement fee of $50 to get license and registration returned

A probation period of 1 to 45 days $100 fine

License and registration suspension for 30 days

Reinstatement fee of $50 to get license and registration returned

Jail time or 1- to 45-day probation period $150 fine

License and registration suspension for 30 days

Reinstatement fee of $50 to get license and registration returned

Jail time or 1- to 45-day probation period

Top Picks For Car Insurance Quotes In NC

If you’re a resident of the Tarheel State looking for cheap auto insurance quotes in North Carolina, it’s smart to shop around and compare quotes from multiple providers to ensure you’re getting the best price. We recommend drivers in North Carolina consider Geico and Progressive – both of which earned 4.5 out of 5.0 stars in our reviews.

Geico Quotes

Our recommendation for best overall car insurance nationwide is also our first choice for car insurance quotes in NC. Geico has a strong reputation among industry experts and satisfied customers. The company has an A++ (superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

If you’re looking for affordable car insurance coverage, Geico has discounts for federal employees, safe drivers, good students, drivers with anti-theft vehicle technology, and more. When you reach out for a quote, make sure to ask what discounts you are eligible for.

Progressive Quotes

We reviewed Progressive auto insurance and found it to be a great option for drivers in their 20s and drivers with DUIs in their history. Progressive is one of the biggest providers in the United States thanks to its affordable car insurance coverage. It has received thousands of positive reviews from satisfied customers and high ratings from industry leaders.

In addition to the standard types of car insurance, you can get things like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and custom parts and equipment coverage with Progressive. Policies from Progressive also have many money-saving features like the deductible savings bank, and the Name Your PriceⓇ tool quickly lets you find a plan to fit your budget.

