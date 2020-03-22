Advertiser Disclosure

From Memphis cuisine to Nashville music, Tennessee has a lot to explore, and you want to make sure you have the best car insurance when you hit the road.

We reviewed the best car insurance companies in the United States, and today we’re looking specifically at the Volunteer State. Keep reading to learn more about minimum car insurance requirements in the state and how you can get the best Tennessee car insurance quotes. As always, we recommend getting quotes from multiple car insurance companies to be sure you’re getting the best coverage and price.

In this article:

Tennessee Auto Insurance Minimum Requirements

Each state has different regulations about the minimum car insurance required for motorists to carry to legally operate a vehicle in that state. Tennessee is a 25/50/15 state. This means Tennessee car insurance quotes will cover at least the minimum liability limits of:

$25,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$15,000 in property damage liability per accident

Motorists that have a loan or lease on their car may also be required to carry comprehensive auto coverage and collision coverage. Many drivers purchase more than the state minimum coverage anyway.

Is It Mandatory To Have Car Insurance In Tennessee?

Tennessee has a financial responsibility law that requires motorists to be able to prove that they are financially capable of paying for the cost of injuries or damages in an accident. Having proof of car insurance is the best way for drivers to prove they’re financially responsible.

Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning that the person who caused the accident is responsible for paying the damages resulting from an accident. After an accident in Tennessee, injured motorists will proceed in one of three ways to get the amount they are owed from the at-fault driver:

File a claim with their insurance company to later be reimbursed by the insurance company of the at-fault driver.

File a third-party claim with the insurance company of the at-fault driver.

File a third-party injury lawsuit in civil court against the at-fault driver.

To avoid having to pay costs out of pocket, Tennessee drivers are required to carry basic liability car insurance.

Factors That Affect Tennessee Car Insurance Quotes

The cost of car insurance in Tennessee depends on a great deal of personal and vehicle information. These may include:

Your age

Marital status

Gender

Vehicle year, make, and model

Your credit score

Location where you garage your car

Driving history

And more

What Is The Average Cost Of Car Insurance In Tennessee?

The average annual expenditure for Tennessee auto insurance was $759.99 in 2016, according to the Insurance Information Institute. This was lower than the national average of $935.80. Drivers typically spent $423.47 on liability insurance, $322.28 on collision insurance, and $153.22 on comprehensive insurance.

Cheap Liability Coverage In Tennessee

While the price of car insurance coverage varies for drivers in Tennessee depending on the insurance provider you choose, the level of coverage, and many of the factors listed above, you can generally still find cheap car insurance.

Ask about discounts : Discount opportunities differ from provider to provider. Some common discount opportunities include good driver discounts, good student discounts, bundling discounts, and multiple vehicle discounts.

: Discount opportunities differ from provider to provider. Some common discount opportunities include good driver discounts, good student discounts, bundling discounts, and multiple vehicle discounts. Increase your deductible : A higher deductible usually means a lower premium. This is an easy way to save money on your liability coverage, but keep in mind that you will need to pay that deductible if you are ever involved in an accident that you caused.

: A higher deductible usually means a lower premium. This is an easy way to save money on your liability coverage, but keep in mind that you will need to pay that deductible if you are ever involved in an accident that you caused. Improve your credit score: Drivers with poor credit tend to file more claims than drivers with good credit. Because of this, many insurance companies take credit scores into consideration when determining the cost of premiums. Improve your credit score over time for better Tennessee car insurance quotes.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum In Tennessee?

A driver caught operating a vehicle without proper proof of financial responsibility will receive a misdemeanor. Drivers without insurance could face serious consequences, such as:

Fines up to $2,500

Jail time for up to 11 months and 29 days

Possible suspension of driving privileges

Reinstatement fees for driving privileges

Once a driver is able to prove that they are insured, the driver is required to file SR-22 insurance documents to prove financial responsibility in the event of an accident. The driver can also expect increased rates for Tennessee car insurance quotes after this type of infraction.

Recommendations For Tennessee Car Insurance Quotes

When shopping for car insurance, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple providers to be sure you’re getting the best price for your premiums. We recommend drivers in Tennessee consider State Farm and USAA.

State Farm Quotes

State Farm has very high liability limits (500/500/500), which are more than enough to meet Tennessee’s minimum requirements to cover expenses in the event of car accidents. The insurance company has good reviews by customers and industry experts. AM Best gives State Farm a financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) rates the provider at A+. Learn more about State Farm reviews in our article.

State Farm has various discounts like the Drive Safe and Save Program that uses data gathered by an app on your phone to monitor your driving habits. This data could qualify you for discounts if you’re a safe driver and will never be used against you. Make sure to ask about other discounts when you reach out for a quote.

USAA Quotes

In our review of USAA car insurance, we named the insurance company best for military personnel and their families. USAA maintains a strong standing among industry experts with an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and a 900 out of a possible 1,000 rating on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

USAA offers auto insurance coverage in all 50 states and has various discounts for Tennessee drivers, including a new vehicle discount, military installation discount, and good driver discount.

Use the simple tool below to start comparing Tennessee car insurance quotes.

