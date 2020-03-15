Advertiser Disclosure

Massachusetts drivers need auto insurance to get everywhere they need to go in the Bay State. We recently reviewed the top car insurance companies in the nation, and today we are exploring coverage in Massachusetts – from minimum requirements to where you can find the best premiums.

When shopping for car insurance quotes in Massachusetts, we recommend getting in touch with at least three different providers so you can compare plans and find the best coverage and price point for you.

Massachusetts Auto Insurance Minimum Requirements

Massachusetts has liability insurance limits of 20/40/5. This means that when you get car insurance in Massachusetts, you are required by law to carry at least the following amounts of liability coverage:

$20,000 in bodily injury protection per person

$40,000 in bodily injury protection per accident

$5,000 in property damage liability per accident

Drivers in Massachusetts are also required to carry at least $8,000 in personal injury protection (PIP). There are two kinds of PIP coverage offered in the state of Massachusetts. The first is policyholder-only coverage that only covers the owner of the policy. The second is household coverage that covers the policyholder and other household members.

When you start gathering car insurance quotes in MA, you will see that you have the option to purchase additional coverages like collision insurance, comprehensive car insurance, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and more. Many companies let customers customize protection plans so they only pay for coverage they want.

Factors That Affect Car Insurance Quotes In Massachusetts

The cost of your car insurance premium in Massachusetts depends on a number of factors, including:

Information about the insured vehicle (make, model, and year)

Number of miles you drive annually

Your driving record

Personal factors such as your age, gender, and marital status

How long you’ve been driving

Your exact location

Your credit score

What’s The Cost For Car Insurance In Massachusetts?

The average cost of car insurance in Massachusetts was $1,096.53 in 2016 according to the Insurance Information Institute. Drivers typically spent $623.01 on liability insurance, $408.17 on collision insurance, and $139.30 on comprehensive insurance. This was higher than the national average.

Cheap Liability Coverage In Massachusetts

There are many factors that go into determining the price of your premium. Some ways to save money on car insurance to find the cheapest coverage include:

Asking your local car insurance agent about discounts: Discounts vary from provider to provider, but some of the most common car insurance discounts include good driver discounts, good student discounts, and customer loyalty programs.

Improving your credit score: People with lower credit scores tend to file more claims than those with higher credit scores. Because of this, many insurance companies use credit scores as a factor in determining your premium. Improve your credit score over time to see lower car insurance quotes in Massachusetts.

Bundling home and auto policies: Consider buying your home insurance from the same provider as your auto insurance to bundle policies and start saving.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum In Massachusetts?

Motorists caught driving without insurance in Massachusetts could face serious penalties, such as:

Fines between $500 and $5,000

Up to 1 year in jail

Suspension of driver’s license, registration, and plates for up to 60 days

Once drivers have proof of insurance, they must pay a reinstatement fee and file the proper paperwork to have their driving privileges reinstated.

Top Picks For Car Insurance Quotes In Massachusetts

When you’re looking for a car insurance provider, it’s smart to compare quotes from multiple sources. We recommend drivers in Massachusetts look to Geico and USAA for car insurance.

Geico Quotes

Our research found that Geico car insurance is the best overall, and it’s also our top choice for Massachusetts. Geico has a strong reputation among industry experts and satisfied customers. The company received an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

If you’re a Massachusetts driver looking for affordable car insurance coverage, Geico has many discount opportunities that you could qualify for, including good driver discounts, discounts for anti-theft equipment, and federal employee discounts.

To compare car insurance quotes in Massachusetts, use the easy tool below.

USAA Quotes

In our review of USAA, we found that USAA is the best auto insurance provider for military personnel and their families. The company has received an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and consistently tops studies by J.D. Power.

USAA has a number of discount opportunities, including a usage-based insurance program that determines car insurance rates based on your driving behavior instead of using a credit score. The program uses the company’s app, which has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Google Play. Make sure to ask about other discounts when you reach out for a quote.