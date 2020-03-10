Advertiser Disclosure

Kemper auto insurance plans cover any state requirements you might need to meet, plus some extra options. The company offers car insurance in 50 states under a few different names, and it specializes in non-standard coverage for high-risk drivers.

But what do people really experience with Kemper? Today, we’ll take a look at its reputation, coverage options, and discounts. Remember, the only way to know for sure what you will pay for Kemper auto insurance is to get a quote.

Kemper Auto Insurance Highlights

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

A- financial strength rating from AM Best

Poor customer service reviews

Best for families with teens and high-risk drivers on a budget

About Kemper

The Kemper Corporation offers auto insurance through a few different subsidiaries, including:

Kemper Personal and Commercial Lines (offered via agent only)

Kemper Specialty California (non-standard auto coverage)

Kemper Direct (offered online and via phone)

Infinity Insurance

Alliance United Insurance

In this review, we’re focusing on the Kemper brand of auto insurance. Infinity and Alliance United are both owned by Kemper, but they are marketed separately and have different services.

Kemper began as Unitrin in 1990. Over the years, it has expanded to offer many different insurance products in all 50 states. In total, Kemper companies provide services for about 6.3 million customers, and that includes life and health insurance customers. The company is worth about $5.3 billion. In comparison, Progressive is worth about $49 billion. The size of a company doesn’t necessarily tell you about its customer service or credibility, though.

While Kemper does have an A+ rating from the BBB, it has a one-star rating from customer reviews on the BBB. Also, it ranked in last place for the California region on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Kemper Car Insurance Coverage

Kemper auto insurance includes the six basic types of automobile coverage that most companies offer:

Liability insurance compensates other people in accidents that you cause.

Comprehensive coverage repairs your car after environmental events and things like theft and vandalism.

Collision coverage repairs your car after an accident.

Medical payments (MedPay) covers your medical bills after an accident.

Personal injury protection (PIP) covers your medical bills, lost wages, and funeral benefits after an accident.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) covers you if an uninsured or underinsured driver causes an accident.

There are also a number of extra coverage options that you can get with Kemper auto insurance. Keep in mind that since Kemper operates multiple companies, coverage depends on the policyholder’s underwriting qualifications and state laws. You might find:

Broad form coverage (one driver, multiple cars)

Reconditioned vehicle coverage

Roadside assistance

Gap insurance

New car replacement

Finally, the following perks are part of Kemper’s Enhanced Coverage plan:

Accident forgiveness

Diminishing deductible

No deductible for damage when the car is parked

Personal property coverage

Trip interruption expenses

Key or key fob replacement

Kemper Cost And Discounts

Overall, we found that Kemper is a bit more expensive for adults and families without young drivers. If you fall into those categories, you might expect to pay a few hundred dollars more per policy for Kemper auto insurance.

However, Kemper does provide good prices to high-risk drivers. That means teens and students might be able to find better prices with Kemper than other insurance companies. Likewise, families with teens can save on family car insurance with the company. And if you live in California, Kemper Specialty California is made for you. Besides being young, a few other things can make you a high-risk driver:

Filing an SR-22

Having a DUI or other serious infraction on your record

Having a poor credit score (not relevant in California or Hawaii)

Not having prior insurance

Having a lapse in coverage

All of these things raise your insurance rates, so it’s good to know about companies that still provide good deals to high-risk drivers. There are also some other things that affect your car insurance rates:

Age

Local population density

Accident record

Recent tickets

The type of car you drive

Other drivers on your policy

Finally, here are some discounts that you can get on Kemper car insurance coverage:

Paid in full

Prior insurance

Homeowner

Renter’s insurance policy

Multi-car

Bundle policies into Package Plus

Anti-theft devices

Away at school

Driver training

Good student

Passive restraint/airbags

Getting A Kemper Auto Insurance Quote

You can get Kemper auto insurance quotes in a few different ways depending on the company that you go through. If you’re looking for high-risk insurance coverage in California, you’ll have to contact a Kemper Specialty California agent directly.

For high-risk coverage in other states, or for standard auto insurance, you can go through Kemper Direct and get a quote online. Whether you go through an agent or a website, you’ll need to provide the following:

Your contact info and driving record

The make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN) of your car(s)

Contact info and driving records of other people on your policy

Your current insurance levels

Filing A Claim With Kemper

It’s relatively easy to file a claim for your Kemper auto insurance policy. You can choose one of three ways:

Call a 24/7 claims phone number.

Fill out an online form.

Message a chatbot named Kemper Kay to file a claim.

Once you file a claim, you can use the Kemper Express Inspection app to upload photos and speed up the process.

As we mentioned at the beginning, people in California rated Kemper auto insurance below any other company on J.D. Power’s insurance study. That’s not a good sign. The study took into account shopping experience, claims process, customer service, and more. Unfortunately, Kemper doesn’t have enough customers in other states to make it onto other studies by J.D. Power.

Kemper Car Insurance Reviews

While the Kemper Corporation has a good rating from the BBB, customer reviews shed a different light on the company. In fact, out of 28 total reviews, 27 gave the company 1 star. Here are a few examples from the company’s BBB customer reviews page:

“I have been waiting almost two months for an answer on whether or not my car will be fixed. They just ignore calls and emails. The managers are not helpful in any way. This insurance company is the worst I have ever dealt with.” -via BBB

“This is the absolute worst insurance company in the world. It has been 30 days since an uninsured motorist hit me. Kemper is my insurance company and so far they have done nothing! They do not return calls no matter how many times you call or beg them to do so. They have simply horrible, horrible customer service.” -via BBB

“Absolutely terrible claims service. Our vehicle was stolen, wrecked, and considered a total loss. It's been 3 months without resolution and a non-responsive claims representative. His manager doesn't even respond. Beyond frustrated at this point and will not be using them ever again.” -via BBB

Our Verdict On Kemper Auto Insurance

While the number of negative reviews is concerning, Kemper car insurance could still be a decent solution for high-risk drivers and their families. However, drivers who don’t fit in that group can probably find better insurance by getting quotes from other providers.

