Southern Farm Bureau car insurance is available to Farm Bureau members across six states in the South. But is it the best choice for you?

Read on to find out about coverage from Southern Farm Bureau, the company’s reputation for customer service, and more. Remember, it’s always smart to get quotes from more than one insurance company before making your final decision.

Southern Farm Bureau Car Insurance Highlights

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

“Superior” financial rating from AM Best

Standard coverage with some extras

No online quotes – agents only

About Southern Farm Bureau

Each state has its own Farm Bureau organization that advocates for rural residents and farmers. Along with local and national advocacy, Farm Bureau offers a number of services to members. The Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company provides auto insurance to Farm Bureau members in six states:

Arkansas

Colorado

Florida

Louisiana

Mississippi

South Carolina

The Southern Farm Bureau has been in business since 1947. It has an A+ rating from AM Best, which means the company is able to meet its insurance obligations easily. AM Best rates all medium and large insurance companies, and less than 20 percent of companies score an A+ rating.

The organization operates through local agents spread across each state. Depending on the state in which you live, it can cost between $30 and $70 per year to be a member of your Farm Bureau. You have to be a member of a Farm Bureau in one of those six states to get Southern Farm Bureau car insurance.

Since the Southern Farm Bureau covers multiple states, customers in one state might have access to different coverage options than customers in another state. The company provides basic coverage options with a few extras, but you’ll ultimately have to decide if it’s the best option for your situation.

Southern Farm Bureau Car Insurance Coverage

You can get the standard types of auto insurance from the Southern Farm Bureau:

Type What It Covers Liability Bodily injury liability covers medical bills for other people in accidents you cause, while property damage liability covers repairs to their cars. Collision This coverage repairs your car after an accident no matter who was at fault. Comprehensive This option repairs your car after environmental damage like a flood, and it usually covers theft and vandalism as well. Personal Injury Protection (PIP) PIP can cover lost wages, death benefits, and medical bills after an accident. It is required in no-fault states like Florida. Medical Payments (MedPay) MedPay covers your medical bills up to an amount that you select. Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) If you get hit by someone without car insurance, this coverage pays for your medical bills and repairs. Florida is the only no-fault state covered by the Southern Farm Bureau. In a no-fault state, drivers seek compensation for medical bills from their own insurance company no matter who caused the accident. That's why PIP is required in Florida. Drivers still seek compensation from the at-fault party to cover vehicle damage.

You can also get a few extra coverage options with Southern Farm Bureau car insurance. Some options, like roadside assistance, may be included if you purchase collision coverage. Extra coverages vary by state and can include:

Arkansas : Rental and travel expense, classic car coverage, roadside assistance

: Rental and travel expense, classic car coverage, roadside assistance Colorado : Roadside assistance, additional physical damage, rental expense, equipment buyback, lessor additional insured, personal excess liability

: Roadside assistance, additional physical damage, rental expense, equipment buyback, lessor additional insured, personal excess liability Florida : Pet injury coverage, transportation expense, travel expense

: Pet injury coverage, transportation expense, travel expense Louisiana : Rental car coverage, roadside assistance, personal umbrella

: Rental car coverage, roadside assistance, personal umbrella Mississippi : Rental coverage, roadside assistance

: Rental coverage, roadside assistance South Carolina: Rental coverage, roadside assistance

Southern Farm Bureau Discounts

Don't be surprised if you find a different car insurance quote than your neighbor or your best friend. That's because quotes are personalized. Auto quotes can vary because of things like:

Age : Drivers in their teens and 20s will pay more.

: Drivers in their teens and 20s will pay more. Population density : Rural areas typically have lower car insurance costs.

: Rural areas typically have lower car insurance costs. Driving history : Recent claims and tickets drive up your price.

: Recent claims and tickets drive up your price. Credit score : A low score can mean high prices.

: A low score can mean high prices. Your car: Your car’s size, safety rating, age, and anti-theft devices can affect the price.

Discounts on Southern Farm Bureau car insurance vary by state. You might see some of the following discounts on your policy if you qualify:

Multi-policy

Accident-free

Driver training

Defensive driving

Good student

Postgraduate discount

Farm discount

Customer loyalty

Financial responsibility discount

Continuous coverage

Insurance score discount

Since you have to be a member of your state’s Farm Bureau, you also get discounts on a number of products outside of car insurance. These may include discounts on:

Hotels

Rental cars

Sporting events

Family attractions

Farm equipment

New cars from certain manufacturers

Other insurance products

Banking services

Getting A Quote And Filing A Claim

If you want to get a quote for Southern Farm Bureau car insurance, you have to work with an insurance agent. This is true no matter which of the six states you live in. When you call to get a quote, you should have information on yourself and any other driver on the policy. This includes driving records, vehicle information, current insurance coverage, and desired coverage.

You can also speak with an agent in person at an office. Of course, you don't have to buy car insurance right then and there. It's always good to get multiple quotes, and car insurance quotes are usually good for 30 days.

Southern Farm Bureau car insurance customers have three ways of filing a claim. You can either call a dedicated claims number, file one online, or use the Farm Bureau Mobile Agent app to file a claim. The process is pretty much the same with each of these options. You'll provide information about the location of the accident, what happened, and who else was involved. A claims representative will contact you to get more details. Next, they will inspect the damage and talk to witnesses. After that, the company will issue payment whether that's to cover your car's repairs or pay for damage to the other party.

Since the Southern Farm Bureau has fewer customers than most nationwide car insurance companies, it's not included in J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. One thing that we can take away from the study is that the average insurance claim took about 13 days to reach a settlement in 2019. This is a reasonable timeframe for Southern Farm Bureau car insurance customers to expect.

Southern Farm Bureau Car Insurance Reviews

Even though the Southern Farm Bureau offers insurance in six states, there are very few reviews on the company.

Here’s a review that we found about the Louisiana division on its BBB page. It was written by a customer who had a credit check done on her account without her knowledge. An agent at the Southern Farm Bureau ran her information to see the price that the company could provide before the agent had contacted her. She had not requested a quote.

“...She assured me that the "check" that was done would not negatively [affect] my credit report/score. However, after reading the response I see that indeed it was a credit check that was done. I know I needed to give the approval to have that done. I feel my rights were violated and now I am wondering who has my social security [number].” -via BBB

Here’s another one from a customer who was in the process of signing up for Southern Farm Bureau car insurance, but was told he could not have a copy of his signed paperwork after signing. He told the representative he didn’t want the insurance then but later received a collection notice.

“I figured he would void the paperwork and that would be that. You have 72 hours to cancel any contract [and] I cancelled it within minutes. I got a collection notice from them for over three hundred dollars and.... they turned me in as not having insurance. My insurance [company] had to send in a letter to state that I have insurance and have had it since 2017.” -via BBB

Farm Bureau Mobile Agent App

We mentioned above that you can file a claim using the Mobile Agent app to access your Southern Farm Bureau car insurance policy. The Mobile Agent offers around-the-clock access to your policy documents and ID card. You can also pay your bill, contact your agent, and request emergency roadside assistance.

The app has low ratings on the App Store and Google Play, but that's mostly because people from other states expect to be able to download and use the app for their Farm Bureau insurance. The app only works for the six Southern Farm Bureau states, but from the title, it seems like it would work for any Farm Bureau insurance policy.

Our Verdict On Southern Farm Bureau Car Insurance

At the end of the day, Southern Farm Bureau car insurance could be a good choice if you live in a rural area. Depending on your state, you can also get a number of extra coverage options. However, it might not be the cheapest option on the market, which is why it’s always a good idea to get multiple car insurance quotes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has the cheapest car insurance in SC?

For many people, USAA is the cheapest car insurance in South Carolina. We also recommend Geico for affordable car insurance.

What states have Farm Bureau Insurance?

The Southern Farm Bureau provides insurance in six states: Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. However, other Farm Bureaus provide insurance in most other states as well.

Who owns Farm Bureau Insurance?

In the South, Southern Casualty Holding Company owns the Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company. Across the United States, there are dozens of Farm Bureau companies and affiliates, such as Texas Farm Bureau, Mountain West Farm Bureau, and Florida Farm Bureau. Farm Bureau Insurance is the main organization, and it is an independent company. Another independent company, FBL Financial Group, also offers insurance for Farm Bureau members in many states.

How do I cancel my Farm Bureau car insurance?

The best way to cancel a Farm Bureau car insurance policy is to contact a local agent. You may have to pay a cancellation fee.