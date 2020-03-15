Advertiser Disclosure

Compared to other car insurance providers, Oklahoma Farm Bureau has relatively basic coverage. But if that’s what you’re looking for then the company could be a perfect fit for your lifestyle.

Let’s take a closer look at Oklahoma Farm Bureau auto insurance, including the coverage you get, the cost, and the customer experience. As always, we recommend comparing quotes from multiple providers before settling on an insurance policy.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

In this article:

Oklahoma Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Highlights

A+ rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

“Good” financial strength rating from AM Best

Standard coverage with a few discounts

Online quotes available

About Oklahoma Farm Bureau

The Oklahoma Farm Bureau was formed in 1942. A few years later, local members recognized the need to provide car insurance. In 1949, the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company was founded. Today, that company provides insurance plans to Farm Bureau members.

Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance (OKFB) is part of the American Farm Bureau Federation and is based in Oklahoma City. Each state has a Farm Bureau that provides services to rural residents. Insurance options and the companies that provide them can vary by state.

While you have to be a member of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau to take advantage of its auto insurance, you don't have to be a farmer. Membership is open to anybody, and yearly dues range between $25 and $50 depending on the county. If you make more than half of your income from agriculture production, you can be a voting member and help enact the organization’s grassroots policies each year.

In addition to Oklahoma Farm Bureau auto insurance, you can get life, home, farm and ranch, and commercial insurance. We mentioned at the top that the company has a “Good” financial rating by AM Best. In the rating scale, there are two higher distinctions, “Excellent” and “Superior.” This isn’t anything to be concerned about – it just says that the company’s financial standing could be better.

Oklahoma Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Coverage

You can get the standard car insurance coverage from the Oklahoma Farm Bureau:

Liability covers medical bills and repairs for other people in accidents that you cause.

Personal injury protection (PIP) covers your medical bills, lost wages, and death benefits no matter who caused the accident.

Medical payments (MedPay) covers your medical bills after an accident.

Collision covers repairs to your car no matter who caused the accident.

Comprehensive covers damage to your car after environmental events, and it also covers theft and vandalism.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) covers your medical bills and repairs when you get hit by a driver without enough insurance.

Extra coverage options with Oklahoma Farm Bureau auto insurance policies include roadside assistance and travel expense coverage. Roadside assistance covers towing, fuel delivery, jumpstart service, and spare tire installation. Travel expense coverage pays toward a rental car after a covered loss. It can also pay toward lodging and meal expenses if you get into an accident more than 50 miles from home.

Cost Of Oklahoma Farm Bureau Auto Insurance

Maybe you've compared car insurance prices with a friend and were surprised to find that they were so different. Even if both of you have the same company, it is rare to find the same price as somebody else. That's because auto insurance rates are personalized according to your driving history and your situation. Here are a few things that can influence your price:

The population density of your area

Typical claims in your area

The type of car you drive

Your credit score

Your driving record

Your age

With Oklahoma Farm Bureau auto insurance, you have access to a number of discounts that can bring down your premium. Here are a few examples:

Good student

Customer loyalty

Defensive driving

Multi-vehicle

Multi-policy

As a member of the Oklahoma Farm Bureau, you can also get a number of additional discounts on other products and services. These include discounts on:

Vacation rentals

Lodging

Outdoor equipment

Office products

New cars from participating brands

Theme parks and family attractions

Getting A Quote And Filing A Claim

Oklahoma Farm Bureau auto insurance is in the digital age. You can get a quote online right from the website. You'll have to enter information like:

Driving history for yourself and anyone else on your policy

Make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN) of your car

Your age, contact info, and whether you rent or own your home

Your current insurance coverage

Information on other Oklahoma Farm Bureau policies you may have

Insurance quotes are usually good for 30 days, but you can always buy your policy right away to receive coverage.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

There are five ways to report a claim to the Oklahoma Farm Bureau:

Call the company’s claims department during business hours.

Call a 24/7 hotline for new claims.

Fill out a form on the main website.

Log onto your insurance portal online and report a claim.

Contact an agent.

When you file a claim, you’ll have to provide some basic information. It’s always a good idea to take notes at the time of the accident so you don’t forget anything. Note the intersection or address where the accident occurred, what happened, and take down the contact and insurance information of anyone else involved. Doing this can speed up the claims process.

After you file, you can get updates by calling your Oklahoma Farm Bureau auto insurance claims adjuster. Your adjuster may come out and view any damage on your car as well.

Oklahoma Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Reviews

The Oklahoma Farm Bureau has an A+ rating with accreditation from the BBB. However, the company’s BBB reviews page only has two reviews in total, and they are both very negative. Keep in mind that these reviews are for the company’s insurance offerings as a whole, not just for Oklahoma Farm Bureau auto insurance. Here’s what the customers said:

“In 2013 I had a major cattle theft…. In February 2018, the jury found [OKFB] in breach of contract and bad faith. Of course, Farm Bureau appealed [and] 18 months have gone by since [the] verdict. Here I am, still waiting for my claim to be paid…. I warn anybody that reads this [to] be careful who you choose as your insurance company.” -via BBB

“Lies and false agreements. Blatant lies even to our attorney… Lying to claim they are waiting on the other injured [party] when we all have since talked…” -via BBB

Our Verdict On Oklahoma Farm Bureau

Auto insurance from the Oklahoma Farm Bureau is an average option. The coverage hits all the bare necessities, but it doesn’t offer a whole lot more. It can work well if you’re involved in agriculture, but you’ll still want to check out all the companies that are available to you and compare a few quotes from top providers.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Best Car Insurance Providers

The only way to know if you’re making the best choice is to get multiple insurance quotes. We recommend that you get at least three each time you shop. You can also feel free to shop for quotes every time your policy is up for renewal, even if you don’t plan on switching companies.

You probably have dozens of car insurance options in your area. Some are better than others, so we’ve gone ahead and reviewed a number of the top car insurance companies available. Save some time – and money – by checking out the providers on our list.

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

We took a deep dive into State Farm and found that it’s a great option for young drivers and students. The largest auto insurer in the nation also offers the largest student discount at 20 percent. You can take advantage of State Farm’s numerous apps that either give out more discounts or help you manage your policy. State Farm offers farm and ranch insurance that can cover things like machinery and tools, too.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

In our review of Progressive, we found that it has a wide range of coverage options that can fit many different situations. It's website also includes a price comparison tool that can show you multiple quotes from other companies, which can save you time in your search. Progressive has a “Superior” financial strength rating and has been in business since 1937. If you’re searching for Oklahoma auto insurance, we recommend getting a quote with Progressive.

To start comparing quotes, use our tool below.