Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance is available to any member of the Farm Bureau, but you don’t have to be a farmer. In this article, we’ll look at the coverage options you can get with Missouri Farm Bureau and what other customers have experienced.





In this article:

Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance At A Glance

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

“Excellent” financial strength rating from AM Best

A good number of extra coverage choices

No online quotes system

About Missouri Farm Bureau

Missouri Farm Bureau was the first statewide farm bureau around, having formed back in 1915. Today, Missouri Farm Bureau is part of a national network of Farm Bureau insurance companies. As we mentioned before, you don't need to be a farmer, but you do need to be a member of Missouri Farm Bureau to get insurance through the company. It costs $30 per year to become a member, which isn’t too bad. As a member, you also get discounts on other products.

Across the country, multiple organizations underwrite insurance premiums for Farm Bureau members. Missouri Farm Bureau uses two wholly-owned subsidiaries for auto insurance: Town & Country Insurance Company of Missouri and New Horizons Insurance Company of Missouri.

Missouri Farm Bureau operates over 140 local offices. The website claims that there is at least one agent in every county in Missouri. That’s definitely a plus.

As a member of the Farm Bureau, you have the opportunity to participate in the following committees:

State Resolutions Committee

Promotion and Education Committee

State Young Farmer Committee

Commodity Committees

Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Coverage

You can get the six main types of car insurance coverage from Missouri Farm Bureau, some of which are required by the state:

Liability coverage (BI/PD) pays for repairs and medical bills for other parties in accidents you cause. It can be broken into bodily injury liability and property damage liability.

Collision coverage pays for repairs to your car after an accident.

Comprehensive coverage pays for repairs to your car after environmental events, theft, or vandalism.

Medical payments (MedPay) covers some of your medical bills after an accident.

Personal injury protection (PIP) can cover your medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs after an accident.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) covers your medical bills and repairs if you get into an accident with someone who doesn't have enough insurance.

Missouri Farm Bureau insurance plans can also cover a few extra options. Some of these are fairly common with insurance companies, but others are unique to the Farm Bureau.

Accidental death benefits

Reducing deductible

Auto loan/lease

New vehicle replacement cost for a total loss

Disability income

Miscellaneous equipment

Electronic equipment

Loss of personal property

Transportation and travel expenses

Emergency road service

In this day and age, pretty much everyone expects to get roadside assistance from their car insurance company if they want to. On the other hand, coverages like disability income, electronic equipment, and accidental death benefits are less common.

Note that Missouri Farm Bureau insurance policies don’t have an option for rideshare insurance. That makes sense because rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft are pretty much nonexistent in rural areas. While Missouri Farm Bureau doesn’t have an app, the website is robust. You can pay the Farm Bureau online in a few clicks.

Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Discounts

Many things can affect your car insurance premium. A 19-year-old could pay almost twice as much as a 40-year-old, even if the two people had very similar situations otherwise. That's because car insurance companies give you a price based on the likelihood that you will cause an accident.

You, in particular, could be the safest driver in the world, but your rate could be high because of things that are out of your control. Zip code, age, credit score, insurance history, driving record, and more can all affect your rates. That's why it's good to know what discounts you can get from a car insurance company.

Here are the discounts you have access to with Missouri Farm Bureau insurance:

Multi-vehicle

Multi-policy

Good student

Passive restraint

Accident-free

Preferred driver

Occupational discount

Hybrid discount

The occupational discount applies to occupations like law enforcement, county agents, conservation officials, and retired Missouri Farm Bureau employees.

So far, we've talked about discounts on your car insurance. However, there's another type of discount that you can get with Missouri Farm Bureau insurance. You can get discounts on a number of products and services just by being a Farm Bureau member:

Travel : Farm Bureau members can get discounted rates on hotels, rental cars, and more.

: Farm Bureau members can get discounted rates on hotels, rental cars, and more. Entertainment : Get discounts to family attractions, sporting events, and theme parks.

: Get discounts to family attractions, sporting events, and theme parks. Auto : Farm Bureau members can get discounts when purchasing new vehicles from partner brands and discounts on other farm and ranch equipment.

: Farm Bureau members can get discounts when purchasing new vehicles from partner brands and discounts on other farm and ranch equipment. Home: This includes discounts on pharmacy products and office supplies.

Getting A Quote

Some Farm Bureaus in other states provide insurance quotes online, but not Missouri. You have to contact an agent to get Missouri Farm Bureau insurance. The good thing is that there are agents in every county. It's nice to talk to someone local instead of somebody in a call center in another state or even another country.

If you want an easier way to get a cheap quote, use our easy form to compare the best options in your area:

To make the process go smoothly with Missouri Farm Bureau, you should have a few pieces of information ready to give to your agent:

Contact information

Driving history for you and any other driver on the policy

Make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN) for any car you want to insure

Your current coverage limits

Your desired coverage levels, if different

The agent will probably want information on whether you own or rent your home as well. When you call, make sure to ask the agent to double-check your eligibility for discounts on Missouri Farm Bureau insurance. It’s possible that not all discounts are listed online.

Filing A Claim

You can file a claim in one of two ways. Either call a dedicated claims number or report your claim online. You'll have to have your policy number on hand. If a police report was filed, be sure to include that in the claim as well. Police reports should always be filed if anyone has sustained any type of injury.

Claims can take anywhere from a few days to a few months to resolve. The situation can get tricky if parties don’t agree on the events that occurred. Be prepared for a claims adjuster to come out and inspect your vehicle, as well.

Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Reviews

As we mentioned at the beginning, Missouri Farm Bureau insurance has an A+ rating from the BBB. However, it has a 2.3-star rating on the BBB, which comes from just three customer reviews. Here are a couple of comments from that page and the complaints page:

“I love having Farm Bureau Insurance. They are a great company. I have my car insurance [through] them, and although I pay a hefty price, I know that I am protected at every angle, and my agent will be there.” -via BBB “Our daughter is on our auto insurance and was in an accident in Kentucky, and her car totaled out on [September 23, 2019]. We were quoted an amount of $3,171.33 for her totaled car. As of [November 1, 2019], we still have no check and no car.” -via BBB

Our Verdict

We think Missouri Farm Bureau insurance is a solid, middle-of-the-road choice. The car insurance company offers a good number of coverage options and discounts. However, it might not have the best prices, and there aren’t any bells and whistles or apps that track your driving.

