Farmers Insurance is one of the nation’s oldest auto insurance providers and ranks among the best. We’ve scoured the car insurance market to bring you a comprehensive list of the top providers of auto insurance and match you with the best auto insurance coverage plan for you. We found that Farmers Insurance made our list. Read more to find out what factors distinguish Farmers from its auto insurance competitors.

Farmers Auto Insurance Overview

Farmers auto insurance provides coverage options for drivers in every stage of life. Given the strong customer reviews and ratings and the company’s high Better Business Bureau rating, it seems the Farmers auto insurance program has a lot to offer.

We’ve taken into consideration Farmers Insurance financial standing, customer service, availability, cost and discounts, coverage options, and technology to paint you a better picture of Farmers. Here’s a quick snapshot:

Fast, free online quotes always available

24-hour customer service with personalized service and local agents

Discounts for homeowners, safe driving, defensive driving courses, and more

Add-on options include new car replacement accident forgiveness

Pros Cons Good selection of coverage add-ons

Many discount opportunities for customers with safe driving records

“A” (Excellent) AM Best Rating

High-rated apps Customer complaints about high premiums

Average customer service

Complaints about roadside assistance availability and rental car options

Farmers Auto Coverage Options

Get peace of mind knowing you’re covered on the road. Traditional coverage from Farmers covers bodily injury liability, property damage liability, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, medical payments, personal injury protection, and coverage against uninsured/underinsured motorists.

Supplemental coverage options are also available for:

New car replacement

Accident forgiveness

Custom equipment protection

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Loss of use coverage

Guaranteed Value™

Towing and roadside service

Rideshare

Personal umbrella

Glass and windshield coverage

Looking To Cover A New Car?

Farmers Insurance offers the New Car Pledge®, which guarantees a replacement for newly purchased vehicles that are a total loss. The totaled vehicle will be replaced with a new car of the same make and model at full market value without depreciation as long as the car has less than 24,000 miles on it and is less than 2 model years old. If your new car can be repaired, Farmers will cover original equipment manufacturer parts when available.

Farmers Auto Insurance Costs

Premiums vary by state and the type of coverage you decide to purchase. With that being said, the average rates for car insurance from Farmers is $1,538 according to U.S. News & World Report. Some of the other factors that could affect the cost of your premium include your location, driving record (speeding tickets or making a claim cause your premium to go up) and the type of coverage you purchase.

Discounts With Farmers Insurance

The discount opportunities offered by Farmers give you the power to improve your eligibility by making changes to your driving style or your car’s features. Discounts with Farmers depend on what state you in live, but some examples include:

Good driver discount

Homeowner discount

Discounts for adult drivers and students/teens with parents who have safe driving records

Good student discount

Occupational discounts (applicable to doctors, nurses, RNs, firefighters, police officers, etc.)

Senior defensive driving discount for people age 55 or older after completing an online safety course provided by AARP

Alternatively fueled vehicle discount (ie. electric cars)

Airbags, anti-theft technology, and other safety features

Discount for having policies for multiple vehicles with

Here are some additional things you could do to improve your chances of qualifying for discounts:

Bundle and save by becoming a multiple policy holder

Pay your policy in full

Pay electronically

Take a defensive driving course

Use Signal®

Signal is Farmers’ app that monitors your driving behavior, and can qualify you for even more discounts. It tracks how fast you drive, brake, accelerate, and other driving habits. Once you sign up for Signal and complete 10 trips, you’ll receive a 5-percent policy discount. When it comes time to renew your policy, you could be eligible for up to a 15-percent discount, based on the driving score the app gives you.

Filing A Claim With Farmers

Farmers’ online services and app allow you to report claims and manage policies on-the-go. Google Play rates the Farmers app 4.6 stars for usability based on customer reviews.

The Farmers Claim Services team is available 24/7 to answer questions or concerns regarding your claim. In the U.S Property Claims Satisfaction Survey, J.D. Power gives Farmers claim servicing three out of five stars. The length of time it takes to handle a claim depends on the claim’s complexity, the severity of damages and/or injuries, and the compliance of the other parties involved.

Getting A Quote From Farmers

To get a quote for Farmers car insurance, you’ll need:

Your driver’s license

Vehicle information (including any information regarding extra equipment or security features)

Information about your commute and how many miles you drive daily

Information on the other drivers in your household

They’ll ask you to answer a few more questions to be sure you’re getting the correct coverage and possible discounts. You can either call the company or go online to get a free, no-obligation quote in minutes.

What Customers Say About Farmers Auto Insurance

There are many positive aspects to using Farmers Insurance as your auto insurance provider. The company has a consistent A+ BBB rating, which takes into account the company’s age, complaints, and transparency of its business practices.

Farmers car insurance has been praised in customer reviews in many areas, including:

A wide array of coverage options

High-quality claims support

Many discounts available

Although there are many reported benefits to using Farmers Insurance Group to provide auto insurance, the company is not without its shortcomings in the eyes of consumers, as seen in some customer concerns:

Recently, customers have raised the issue of reliability when it comes to Farmers customer service. Farmers Insurance is a niche company with a smaller network, so they have less resources at their disposal, especially when it comes to roadside assistance. People have reported waiting one to two hours for a Farmers agent to find an available tow in the customer’s area.

Customers have also reported issues with their rental cars and replacement vehicles being a lower caliber car than the one being repaired.

Our Verdict On Farmers Auto Insurance

Overall Ranking 4 / 5 Industry Standing 4.5 / 5 Farmers ranks seventh for direct premiums written and market share percentage, according to the NAIC. Plus, AM Best gives Farmers an “A” for the company’s Financial Strength Rating (FSR). Customer Service 3.5 / 5 J.D. Power rated Farmers claim servicing 3/5. Consumer Reports rated Farmers Insurance customer service 72/100. Availability 5 / 5 Farmers Insurance is available in all 50 states. Cost/Discounts 3 / 5 Farmers Insurance offers multiple discounts for safe driving, bundling for multiple policy owners, and students and senior citizens. Coverage 4 / 5 Farmers Insurance has standard coverage plus a good selection of add-ons. Technology 5 / 5 Customers can get a fast, free online quote. There is also a mobile app, so customers can manage insurance policies from anywhere. The app has a 4.6 star rating averaged from more than 4,000 Google Play reviews. We’re giving Farmers Insurance four stars out of five compared to the company’s competitors like We’re giving Farmers Insurance four stars out of five compared to the company’s competitors like USAA , Progressive, Geico , and State Farm, and others.

While Farmers auto insurance offers good plans and coverage, it’s smart to get quotes from more than one insurance company when shopping for auto insurance, which is why we’ve compiled a list of the best auto insurance providers.

Other Auto Insurance Providers To Keep In Mind

When you’re looking for car insurance, it’s important to shop around and compare quotes. We recommend considering Progressive or State Farm as other contenders to protect your vehicle.

Progressive

Our review of Progressive auto insurance found that this company is a good option for drivers in their 20s and people with a DUI in their driving history. Progressive is one of the top insurance providers in the U.S. The company has positive online reviews from satisfied customers and awards from reputable sources like J.D. Power and Fortune 500.

Auto insurance from Progressive includes bodily injury and property damage coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, protection from underinsured or uninsured motorists, medical coverage and personal injury protection, plus add-ons for things like:

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Custom parts and equipment value

Rideshare coverage

Progressive has many money-saving features including a deductible savings bank, bundling, a usage-based program called Snapshot, and Name Your Price® Tool that quickly lets you see a plan that fits your budget.

Costs for Progressive Auto Insurance can vary depending on your state. To get an online quote from Progressive, you need your driver’s license information, vehicle information, ticket history, and current coverage (if you have it). Online, you’ll have the opportunity to compare quotes from other insurance providers side-by-side. As with all insurance providers, there is an underwriting period that lasts between 30 and 120 days, depending on what state you live in.

State Farm Review

We’ve also reviewed State Farm, which is a popular auto insurance provider that ranks 36 on the Fortune 500 list and has over 83 million policies and accounts. Standard coverage with State Farm includes bodily injury and property damage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, medical payments, personal injury protection, and protection against underinsured or uninsured motorists.

They also offer extra coverage for rental and travel expenses, ridesharing, and roadside assistance. State Farm offers competitive discounts for safe driving, safe vehicles, and loyalty discounts. The company’s Drive Safe & Save™ discount includes lower prices for low annual mileage and safe driving habits, tracking data such as:

Acceleration speed

Braking

Cornering

Driving speed

Phone use

Time of day

Time traveled

To get a quote from State Farm, you’ll need your driver’s license and car information. Complete a form online or can call the company to speak to an agent.

