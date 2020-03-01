Advertiser Disclosure

Wawanesa auto insurance was born in Canada and today is available in California and Oregon. The company only insures good drivers, which means not everyone will qualify for a quote.

In this article, we’ll look at Wawanesa’s coverage options, customer service reputation, and more. By the end, you’ll know if it would be worth requesting a quote from Wawanesa or if you should pass on by.

In this article:

Wawanesa Auto Insurance Highlights

Pros

A+ rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Coverage for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts

A good number of discounts

A- financial rating from AM Best

Cons

BBB customer reviews give the company 1.9 stars

No mobile app at this time

Wawanesa’s roots go back to 1896 when the company began – it was named after the area where it was formed. Today, it’s one of the top 10 largest insurance companies in Canada, but the U.S. operation is small compared to other providers.

Wawanesa offers a few other products and services besides car insurance. Customers in California can get auto, renters, home, condo, and identity theft insurance, while customers in Oregon can get auto and renters insurance.

Wawanesa Auto Insurance Coverage

With Wawanesa auto insurance, you can get the standard coverages:

Liability: Bodily injury (BI) and property damage (PD) cover other people’s medical bills and repair costs in accidents you cause.

Bodily injury (BI) and property damage (PD) cover other people’s medical bills and repair costs in accidents you cause. Collision: This covers repairs to your vehicle no matter the fault.

This covers repairs to your vehicle no matter the fault. Comprehensive: This covers damage from events like hail storms, falling tree branches, theft, and vandalism.

This covers damage from events like hail storms, falling tree branches, theft, and vandalism. Medical payments (MedPay): Available for Californian drivers, this coverage pays for hospital bills after car accidents and hit-and-runs.

Available for Californian drivers, this coverage pays for hospital bills after car accidents and hit-and-runs. Personal injury protection (PIP): Available for Oregonian drivers, this covers medical bills, funeral expenses, and lost wages no matter who is at fault.

Available for Oregonian drivers, this covers medical bills, funeral expenses, and lost wages no matter who is at fault. Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM): This coverage pays for medical bills and repairs when you get into an accident with someone who doesn’t have insurance (or doesn’t have enough).

Wawanesa also offers a few extra options:

Vehicle manufacturer replacement parts: With this coverage option, your car will be repaired with OEM parts. You need to have collision and comprehensive coverage, and your car needs to be under 11 years old to qualify.

With this coverage option, your car will be repaired with OEM parts. You need to have collision and comprehensive coverage, and your car needs to be under 11 years old to qualify. Rental expense: Wawanesa auto insurance can cover rental car costs. You can set your daily limit up to $50. If you choose a $50 daily limit, your plan will have a $1,500 total limit per covered claim. You need to have comprehensive or collision coverage to get this type of coverage.

Wawanesa auto insurance can cover rental car costs. You can set your daily limit up to $50. If you choose a $50 daily limit, your plan will have a $1,500 total limit per covered claim. You need to have comprehensive or collision coverage to get this type of coverage. Roadside assistance: If you use Wawanesa’s preferred provider, Wawanesa will pay the provider directly up to $100 per occurrence. If you use another provider, you can get reimbursed $50 per occurrence (or $100 for lockout services).

Be aware, Wawanesa may or may not offer accident forgiveness. It is not listed as a benefit on the website for Oregon or California, but the website for Canada mentions it. It’s best not to count on it.

Wawanesa does not offer rideshare insurance. If you drive for a company like Uber or Lyft, you need to search elsewhere for a provider that can cover you.

How To Save On Wawanesa Insurance

The only way to know exactly what you will pay for Wawanesa auto insurance is to get a quote. The price you see is based on the risk that the company assigns to your profile. It’s influenced by a number of factors, including:

Age: Drivers between the ages of 30 and 60 enjoy the best rates.

Drivers between the ages of 30 and 60 enjoy the best rates. Zip Code: More accidents happen in densely populated areas.

More accidents happen in densely populated areas. Credit score: Having no credit or a very poor score can increase your premium in Oregon (not California).

Having no credit or a very poor score can increase your premium in Oregon (not California). Driving record: Wawanesa weeds out bad drivers, but an average driver will still pay more than a driver with a perfect history. If you get into an accident, your rate will increase for the next three policy years.

Wawanesa weeds out bad drivers, but an average driver will still pay more than a driver with a perfect history. If you get into an accident, your rate will increase for the next three policy years. The type of car you drive: Certain cars cost more to insure than others. If you’re buying a new car, family-oriented SUVs are among the cheapest to insure.

You may also qualify for the following discounts from Wawanesa depending on your situation:

Good driver

Multi-car

Mature driver improvement course

Driver training

Loyalty

Vehicle recovery system (OR only)

Autopay and paperless billing (OR only)

Continuous coverage (OR only)

Multi-policy (OR only)

Getting A Wawanesa Auto Insurance Quote

In the modern age, everyone expects to be able to buy things online. Wawanesa fulfills this expectation for most drivers. Getting an online quote is easy and requires:

Personal information

Vehicle information

Information on other drivers in your household

Your driving history

However, not everyone can get an online quote for Wawanesa auto insurance. If you meet any of the following criteria, you'll have to call in and speak with Wawanesa’s quote specialists instead:

If you are looking for motorhome or trailer insurance, or you need insurance for more than nine vehicles

If you need insurance for vehicles that transport goods commercially

If any driver on your policy, besides students away at school, don't live in your home (only for Oregon drivers)

Also, not every driver is even eligible for Wawanesa auto insurance in the first place. While some companies focus on insuring high-risk drivers, Wawanesa is the opposite. The company uses your driving history to give you an accurate quote and determine eligibility for insurance.

If you don't meet the company's underwriting criteria as a good driver, you won't qualify for a policy. Here are a few things that can disqualify you:

If you’ve had your license for under 3 years

An at-fault accident within the past 3 years

Committed a traffic violation in the past 3 years if you are under the age of 25

If any driver on your policy, besides students away at school, don't live in your home (disqualifies Californian drivers)

Been convicted of an alcohol, drug, or manslaughter offense in the past 3 years (Oregon) or 10 years (California)

Once you have a policy, you can pay for it in a couple of ways. Either use a credit or debit card online or pay directly with your bank account (you’ll pay a fee to use a card). Wawanesa does have an autopay option, too.

Filing A Claim With Wawanesa

You can submit a Wawanesa auto insurance claim 24/7 online or by calling a toll-free claims number. Usually, an appraiser can inspect your vehicle within 48 hours. You can choose any repair shop you want. But if you choose to use a repair shop that Wawanesa recommends, Wawanesa will guarantee the repair shop’s work for as long as you own the car.

On J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Wawanesa received a score of 828 out of a possible 1,000 and came in fourth place for the California region. The study asked customers to rate insurance companies on interaction, policy offerings, price, billing process and policy information, and claims.

Wawanesa auto insurance performed well in California, but it didn’t rank in the Northwest. Because of its small size, it isn’t rated on other surveys by J.D. Power.

Wawanesa Car Insurance Reviews

While many Wawanesa customers are happy, others are less so. In a number of reviews that we looked at, there are a couple common themes. People talk about long wait times to speak with an agent and periodic increases in premiums when no accident or claim had been filed.

Here are a few Wawanesa car insurance reviews from the company’s BBB reviews page:

“I've had them for years. Honestly [I] left to [another company] but returned after a year.” -Jose via BBB

“I have been with this company for many years. [I] was surprised when the rates went up recently. This being said I called around to try and find a better price and still could not come up with one. My only complaint would be sometimes you have to wait a while to get through [to] customer service. However the last two times I called I got through very quickly.” -Angela via BBB

“We've been with Wawanesa for 8 years. Never a claim or accident… This year 20 days before my policy expired they raised one of my two car premiums by 20 [percent]... The rep that took my call could only say there was a rate increase straight across the board this year. Same exact thing they told me last year.” -Kirk via BBB

The Missing Wawanesa Mobile App

On Wawanesa’s website, you can find links to the mobile insurance app for IOS and Android devices. However, the links seem to be broken – they lead to error pages. We also couldn’t find an app for Wawanesa auto insurance by searching either of the app stores. It looks like Wawanesa launched an app in 2015, but what happened to it after that is a mystery.

Our Verdict: Is Wawanesa Auto Insurance Good?

Judging from the J.D. Power survey in California, Wawanesa could be a good option for Golden State drivers. However, we’d rate the company about average overall. There are certainly worse ones out there, but there also might be better providers for you.

Best Car Insurance Providers

The only way to make sure you're getting the best price is to shop around and get multiple car insurance quotes. After looking at dozens of the most popular insurance companies, we've ranked the best auto providers on things like coverage options, price, and customer service.

USAA: 5 Stars

USAA is consistently on top of any industry survey or study that you can find, and that includes J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and Insurance Shopping Study.

Membership is limited to military veterans and their family members, but if you qualify, you should definitely get an auto quote from the company. That's because USAA tends to be less expensive than any other car insurance company out there.

USAA also has a strong mobile app that lets you file a claim, request roadside assistance, and view your ID card. The app has high ratings on Google Play and the App Store, so it definitely works. Additional options from USAA include roadside assistance, rental reimbursement, and accident forgiveness.

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.