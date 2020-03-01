Just Auto Insurance agency sells low-cost insurance products in southern California. Our review will explore its coverage options, discounts, customer service, and more, so you can decide if it's the right choice for you.

About Just Auto Insurance

Just Auto Insurance is a California-based company with more than 12 years of experience. It has nine offices in South California and offers the following lines of business – auto insurance, commercial auto insurance, motorcycle insurance, homeowners insurance, auto registration renewal, and title transfer services.

Pros Cons Offers policies to customers with poor driving records Doesn’t provide clear information about its coverages or discounts online Sells policies through local agents Doesn’t offer online quotes or online payment options Negative customer reviews

Just Auto Insurance Coverages

According to the Just Auto Insurance website, the agency offers a wide range of auto insurance coverage at low rates. However, other than the California state-minimum liability coverage, none of the available options are listed on the website, which is a bit surprising.

We looked into the insurance carriers listed on the Just Auto Insurance website: Kemper, Infinity, and Alliance United. These companies have the following standard coverage options and add-ons, and they may be available for purchase at Just Auto Insurance. If you decide to purchase your insurance coverage here, we recommend discussing your coverage options in detail with your agent.

Liability Coverage

Liability coverage is of two types: bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. Bodily injury liability coverage pays for injuries to the other party if you are at fault in the accident. Property damage liability coverage pays for repairs to the other person’s car or property if it was damaged in the accident.

In California, you are required to have minimum liability coverage of 15/30/5. If you have this coverage, your insurance will pay up to $15,000 for medical expenses per person in the accident, up to $30,000 for injuries per accident, and up to $5,000 for property damages per accident.

If you can afford to buy higher liability coverage and your insurance provider offers that option, it is always good to buy enough coverage to protect your personal assets if you are ever in a serious at-fault accident.

Collision Coverage

Collision coverage pays for repairs to your car and usually comes with a deductible. If your deductible is $1,000 and the total cost of the car repairs is $2,500, you will have to pay the repair shop $1,000 and your insurance company will pay the remaining $1,500.

Generally, the higher the deductible, the lower will be the premium. Some people choose a higher deductible to save on the insurance cost, but this will increase their out-of-pocket expenses in the event of an accident.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive coverage pays for damages or loss to your vehicle due to reasons other than collision, such as fire, theft, vandalism, or severe weather. As with collision coverage, a deductible will apply.

Both comprehensive and collision coverages are not mandated by the state but are usually required by a lender or lessee.

Medical Payments

Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses up to a certain limit for you and your passengers if you are in an accident.

Uninsured Motorist Coverage

Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your injuries and property damages if you are in an accident with a driver with no insurance.

Rental Reimbursement Coverage

If you have rental reimbursement coverage, then this will pay for a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired after a covered accident. However, there is usually a per day and per event limit for the covered amount.

Just Auto Insurance will provide insurance for all drivers, including people with a DUI, tickets, accidents, or a suspended license. Companies offering non-standard insurance often help customers with their SR-22 filing, too. This could be an option at Just Auto Insurance as well, if you are interested in getting a quote from this agency.

Just Auto Insurance Costs And Discounts

Every insurance company has a different pricing strategy, which is why you will be given different rates for the same coverage at different providers. In general, your auto insurance premium will be determined by multiple factors, including your age, gender, marital status, where you live, the type of vehicle you drive, your driving record, your insurance history, and your driving habits.

When you buy your coverage through an agency instead of directly from a provider, you will also have to pay the agency’s service fee.

Just Auto Insurance doesn’t discuss insurance discounts on its website, but most insurance companies, including Kemper and Infinity, provide discounts for customers to help save money on premiums. If you talk to a Just Auto Insurance agent, make sure to ask them about the following common discounts:

Good student discount

Multiple policy discount

Paid-in-full discount

Anti-theft discount

Homeowner’s discount

Student away at school discount

Defensive driving course discount

Just Auto Insurance Quotes And Claims

To get a quote from Just Auto Insurance, visit the website and fill out the form to submit your name, phone number, email address, zip code, vehicle year, make, and model, the coverage you are looking for, and the preferred mode of contact. A company representative will then get in touch with you for the quote.

You can also call Just Auto Insurance directly or use the online chat tool on the website to get a quote. For an easier process, we recommend getting the best quotes from all the providers available in your area. This form will give you the best options for you:

Filing An Insurance Claim

Some insurance agencies have a separate claims department to help its customers with the claims process. It is unclear if Just Auto Insurance offers a similar service.

Just Auto Insurance asks customers to call their insurance carriers to report claims. Contact numbers for Infinity, Kemper, and Alliance United are listed on the website. It is always good to inform your insurance carrier about the accident as soon as possible.

Both Infinity and Alliance United allow claim reporting over the phone and online. While the exact claims process may vary slightly from company to company, you would be asked for the following information anytime you report a claim.

Date, time, and location of the accident

Names and contact information for everyone involved in the accident, including the witnesses

Name of the policyholder and policy number

Photos of the accident scene and damages to the car (if available)

Police report number

Just Auto Insurance Customer Reviews

A company’s business profile on Better Business Bureau often helps us understand what potential customers can expect in terms of customer service. However, Just Auto Insurance has only two customer reviews on BBB despite being in business for 12 years.

One of the reviewers gave the company a one-star rating and said that she noticed “erroneous information” on her policy twice and was also told to submit false information to get a lower rate. The other reviewer, who rated the company three stars, reported problems with canceling their policy.

On Yelp, Just Auto Insurance reviews vary by location, so look into your nearest office to see what customers think.

Final Thoughts On Just Auto Insurance

Californians who still prefer to discuss their coverage in person with an agent before buying their policies will appreciate the fact that Just Auto Insurance doesn’t quote online and instead interacts directly with its customers. But the same feature may come across as a disadvantage for people who prefer to quote and buy insurance at any time of the day and from anywhere. Also, customer reviews appear to indicate that you may not receive the same level of customer care or service at all Just Auto Service locations.

