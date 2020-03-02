Advertiser Disclosure

If you live in a state where Grange Insurance provides auto insurance, you may be wondering if it’s the right provider for you. Our Grange car insurance review explains everything you need to know about this provider, including coverage, cost, claims process, and customer service.

In addition to Grange auto insurance, we recommend looking into national providers and comparing quotes. We’ve done our research and determined what we think are the best car insurance companies.

We recommend you fill out the form below to see the best rates available in your area:

In this article:

Grange Insurance Highlights

Grange Insurance is a mutual insurance company founded in 1935 to provide affordable car insurance to members of the grange, known as the National Grange Patrons of the Husbandry. It has an A- rating from AM Best and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Grange Insurance has been affiliated with Integrity Insurance since 2002. Together, both companies sell affordable and customizable auto, life, home, umbrella, motorcycle, boat, and business insurance products across 13 states, including Iowa, Illinois, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Minnesota, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

In 2018, the Grange Mutual Casualty Group wrote more than $574 million in private passenger auto premiums and over $1.23 billion in total premiums across all lines, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Grange Auto Insurance Coverages

Grange sells standard car insurance as well as policy add-ons. The availability and limits of each coverage can vary by state. Since Grange sells its products through independent agents, they would be your best resource if you have any questions about your eligibility. Depending on the coverage, Grange customers may be eligible for a grace period of 30 days for adding new cars to their policies.

Liability coverage : Liability coverage – both bodily injury (BI) and property damage (PD) – are mandatory in almost all states. Both offer protection if you are at fault in an accident that causes injury to others or damages their car or property. If you buy only the minimum coverage in your state, it may not give you adequate protection if you are in a serious at-fault accident. It is always a good idea to buy as much liability coverage as you can reasonably afford.

: Liability coverage – both bodily injury (BI) and property damage (PD) – are mandatory in almost all states. Both offer protection if you are at fault in an accident that causes injury to others or damages their car or property. If you buy only the minimum coverage in your state, it may not give you adequate protection if you are in a serious at-fault accident. It is always a good idea to buy as much liability coverage as you can reasonably afford. Collision coverage : Property damage liability coverage only pays for damage to the other person’s car. Collision coverage will pay for damage to your car if you are in a collision with another vehicle or object.

: Property damage liability coverage only pays for damage to the other person’s car. Collision coverage will pay for damage to your car if you are in a collision with another vehicle or object. Comprehensive coverage : Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your car due to reasons other than collision. Theft, vandalism, and fire are a few examples. While comprehensive coverage and collision coverage are optional, you will be required to have them if you are leasing or financing your vehicle.

: Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your car due to reasons other than collision. Theft, vandalism, and fire are a few examples. While comprehensive coverage and collision coverage are optional, you will be required to have them if you are leasing or financing your vehicle. Medical payments coverage : Medical payments coverage will help pay for you and your passenger’s medical expenses if you are in a car accident.

: Medical payments coverage will help pay for you and your passenger’s medical expenses if you are in a car accident. Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage : Some no-fault states require drivers to have PIP coverage. In most cases, this coverage will pay for medical expenses related to your injuries from the accident, funeral expenses, loss of income, and the cost of the services you are unable to perform because of your injuries.

: Some no-fault states require drivers to have PIP coverage. In most cases, this coverage will pay for medical expenses related to your injuries from the accident, funeral expenses, loss of income, and the cost of the services you are unable to perform because of your injuries. Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage : Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage protects you if you were hit by someone with very little or no insurance.

: Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage protects you if you were hit by someone with very little or no insurance. Ridesharing gap coverage : Companies like Uber and Lyft offer only limited insurance for drivers when they have the app turned and are waiting for a fare. The full coverage kicks in only after the driver has accepted the fare and lasts until they have delivered the passenger to the destination. Ridesharing gap coverage from Grange auto insurance can help bridge this gap.

: Companies like Uber and Lyft offer only limited insurance for drivers when they have the app turned and are waiting for a fare. The full coverage kicks in only after the driver has accepted the fare and lasts until they have delivered the passenger to the destination. Ridesharing gap coverage from Grange auto insurance can help bridge this gap. Roadside assistance : Grange roadside assistance coverage provides help in most common roadside emergency scenarios, such as having a flat tire, running out of fuel, having a dead battery, getting locked out of the car, and needing towing. This service is offered in partnership with Urgent.ly, a leading digital roadside assistance platform, and is available in three coverage levels. The higher and more expensive levels offer additional benefits like towing for a greater distance, trip interruption, and lodging expenses.

: Grange roadside assistance coverage provides help in most common roadside emergency scenarios, such as having a flat tire, running out of fuel, having a dead battery, getting locked out of the car, and needing towing. This service is offered in partnership with Urgent.ly, a leading digital roadside assistance platform, and is available in three coverage levels. The higher and more expensive levels offer additional benefits like towing for a greater distance, trip interruption, and lodging expenses. Full glass repair coverage : This coverage pays to repair cracks in your windshield or window and usually comes with a lower deductible than comprehensive coverage.

: This coverage pays to repair cracks in your windshield or window and usually comes with a lower deductible than comprehensive coverage. Rental car reimbursement : Consider purchasing this add-on if you want your insurer to pay for a rental car while your car is in the shop for covered repairs. There is usually a per day and per occurrence limit for the amount covered. If you have comprehensive and collision coverages on your auto policy, it may be extended to the rental car in some cases.

: Consider purchasing this add-on if you want your insurer to pay for a rental car while your car is in the shop for covered repairs. There is usually a per day and per occurrence limit for the amount covered. If you have comprehensive and collision coverages on your auto policy, it may be extended to the rental car in some cases. Pet injury and mobile device : If you are in a car accident that injures your pet or damages your cellphone or other mobile devices, this coverage will pay for the expenses.

: If you are in a car accident that injures your pet or damages your cellphone or other mobile devices, this coverage will pay for the expenses. Identity theft : Identity theft coverage from Grange auto insurance can help minimize your risk of identity theft and protect your personal information if your car is broken into or stolen.

: Identity theft coverage from Grange auto insurance can help minimize your risk of identity theft and protect your personal information if your car is broken into or stolen. Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage : This coverage add-on will ensure that only parts from the original manufacturer are used to repair your car after a covered accident.

: This coverage add-on will ensure that only parts from the original manufacturer are used to repair your car after a covered accident. Loan/lease gap coverage : A car’s value starts depreciating the minute you drive it off the dealer’s lot. As a result, the actual market value of your car might be less than what you owe your lender. Gap coverage pays the difference between your car’s actual cash value and the amount you still owe on your loan if you have a total loss.

: A car’s value starts depreciating the minute you drive it off the dealer’s lot. As a result, the actual market value of your car might be less than what you owe your lender. Gap coverage pays the difference between your car’s actual cash value and the amount you still owe on your loan if you have a total loss. Personal umbrella: If you have substantial personal assets that can’t be adequately protected by your auto insurance, personal umbrella coverage can help.

Grange Auto Insurance Costs, Discounts, And Quotes

The cost of your car insurance from Grange will depend on many factors, including your age, location, driving record, driving habits, and vehicle. In some states, your credit score may also affect your rates. Typically, expensive, sporty, or high horsepower vehicles are more expensive to insure.

Since Grange sells policies through agents, If you want to buy coverage or know how much your insurance coverage will cost, get in touch with a Grange independent agent. GrangeInsurance.com has a tool to help you find the agent nearest to you.

Some Grange independent agents may have online quoting tools. You will be asked for standard information such as your name, address, age, marital status, the make, model, and year of your car, the vehicle identification number (VIN), and details of other people you would like to add to the policy.

If you're looking for an easier process, we recommend using the quick form below. It'll match you with the best rates and coverage in your state:

Grange’s auto insurance discounts can help bring down your insurance premiums. Some of these discounts may apply only to certain coverages. For example, the anti-theft discount will apply only to your comprehensive coverage premium.

Advance purchase discount

Multi-car discount

Multi-policy discount

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Passive restraint discount

Mature driver discount

Defensive driving discount

Full payment discount

Anti-theft discount

Good driver discount

Electric or hybrid vehicle discount

If you plan to insure your car with Grange, don’t forget to talk to your insurance agent about your eligibility for auto insurance discounts. Please note that some discounts are available only in certain states.

How To File A Grange Auto Insurance Claim

If you are a Grange car insurance customer and find yourself in an accident, follow these steps:

Inform the police.

Collect names and contact information of the other parties in the accident, including witnesses.

Write down the license numbers of the vehicles involved.

Take pictures of the accident scene and damages to the vehicles involved.

As soon as possible, report the claim online on the Grange app or by calling the Grange auto insurance claims center at 800-445-3030.

Once you file a claim, a Grange claims representative will call you to collect more information about the accident and walk you through your coverage and the claims process. You can choose to have your vehicle repaired at any repair shop of your choice. However, if you choose a shop listed in Grange’s Premier Choice Network for your repairs, you will get added benefits, such as a lifetime guarantee on repairs as long as you own the vehicle.

If your car is totaled, the actual cash value of the car would be determined in an inspection, and you would be sent the necessary forms to fill out. When the evaluation is ready, a claims representative will call you with details of the settlement and the next steps.

Grange’s auto glass claims are usually handled by Safelite Auto Glass, as the two companies have a long-standing partnership. If you have a glass repair, you can call for assistance or file a claim online at Grange Glass Claims Center.

Grange Auto Insurance Customer Service And Reviews

Grange Insurance has a reputation for decent customer service. In the 2019 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, Grange Insurance was ranked twelfth out of 25 companies for overall customer satisfaction index in the North Central Region.

The company has been accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 1970 and has an A+ rating. Its customer reviews on BBB are mostly positive, and many praise the company’s professionalism in handling their claims.

“I have worked with [an agent] at Grange, and he has been very detailed, efficient and professional. I had called on a Tuesday regarding a claim, and by Wednesday of the same week, it was resolved. I have Grange for my home and auto and would highly recommend them. - Kim on BBB

The company’s complaint history on BBB reveals 40 complaints filed against it in the last three years, out of which 12 have been closed in the last 12 months. Grange Insurance has replied to each complaint and offered explanations or possible resolutions, which we think indicates the company is committed to ensuring a fair experience for all customers.

Like any other insurance company, Grange auto insurance has its share of negative customer reviews on BBB. Complaints range from sudden rises in premiums to poor communication to delays in receiving compensation or claims resolution.

Since Grange Insurance sells policies through independent agents, we also suggest looking up customer reviews for your area to get an idea about the local service quality.

Though it doesn’t have online quoting, Grange auto insurance offers online account management for customers. Grange auto insurance customers can view their policy, pay bills, report claims, and more. Grange also has mobile apps (iOS and Android) for customers who wish to manage their policies on their phones.

Conclusion: Our Grange Car Insurance Review

Grange auto insurance is most suited for customers who prefer working with an insurance agent instead of quoting or buying a policy online. Also, it offers a wide variety of insurance discounts that can help bring down the premiums for eligible customers.

At the same time, Grange doesn’t have valuable extras like accident forgiveness or new car replacement coverage. If these features are important to you, you don’t live in any of the 13 states that it services, or would simply like to look at more options before finalizing your insurance coverage, we recommend reading our review of the best car insurance companies in the market. It’s always smart to shop around and get quotes from multiple providers when buying car insurance.

USAA, which topped our rankings as the best insurance company, is rated A++ by AM Best for financial strength. It also has competitive prices and high customer satisfaction ratings. USAA is available to U.S. military members, candidates in commissioning programs, and spouses and children of USAA members with an auto or home policy.

If you are not a military family, Geico, which was rated Best Company Overall, is your next best option in terms of coverage, cost, and financial strength. Just like USAA, it has an A++ rating from AM Best and offers great discounts for loyal customers.

Use the form below to see which of the best providers are available in your area: