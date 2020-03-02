Advertiser Disclosure

Chubb may not be a household name for auto insurance like Geico or Progressive, but the company is actually the largest property and casualty insurance company in the world according to its website. It operates in 54 countries and territories, offering home, auto, health, and life insurance depending on your location.

Chubb specializes in insuring high-value vehicles, including classic cars. Today, we’ll take a look at Chubb’s reputation, coverage, cost, and customer reviews to see if luxury and classic car owners should turn to Chubb. Then we will compare Chubb auto insurance to other top insurance companies in the nation.

In this article:

Pros And Cons Of Chubb Auto Insurance

Pros Cons Coverage anywhere in the world, including when you’re driving rental cars or company cars for personal use

Perks like identity management and cyber protection

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts used for repairs with some plans

Offices in 44 out of 50 states High rates without many discounts

Long wait times to speak with agents

Issues with Chubb auto insurance app Chubb Auto Insurance Coverage

With Chubb auto insurance, you can get the following standard types of car insurance coverage:

Liability

Collision

Comprehensive

Personal injury protection

Medical payments

Uninsured/underinsured motorist

The MasterpieceⓇ includes a number of perks like OEM parts. The coverage is extensive and probably covers a bit more than the average driver needs, but for those with expensive vehicles, Chubb auto insurance checks all the right boxes. Here’s a closer look.

Details High Coverage Limits You can get up to $10M in liability coverage and $1M in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage with Chubb auto insurance. Worldwide Liability When you purchase a liability limit of $1M or more, you are covered worldwide. OEM Parts When your car requires repairs after an accident, Chubb auto insurance will pay for original parts. Choice of Repair Shop Choose your mechanic and body shop when your vehicle requires repairs. Rental Car Reimbursement After an accident, your rental car will be as nice as the one you left in the shop. Chubb auto insurance comes with the industry’s highest amount of rental car coverage – up to $15,000 with no per-day limit. Worldwide Rental Car Coverage No matter where you are in the world, Chubb will cover damage to rental cars. Personal Information Protection If your car is a total loss and can be accessed, Chubb will erase all personal data stored on your car’s systems, like garage codes and saved contacts. Optional Agreed Value Coverage With this type of Chubb auto insurance, you decide what your car is worth when your policy is written. If your car is totaled or stolen, Chubb will reimburse you.

The Cost Of Chubb Auto Insurance

Now that you understand your coverage options, let’s talk about how much you’ll be paying for Chubb auto insurance. Cost varies depending on a number of factors like the type of vehicle you have, your driving history, location, credit score, and personal information such as your age, gender, and marital status.

Depending on your state, you may be eligible for discounts on your Chubb auto insurance policy with the Masterpiece plan. These include:

Home and auto bundling discount

Good student discount

Driver training discount

Accident prevention course (defensive driving)

Discount for car safety features like airbags and passive restraints

Multiple car owner discount

Discount for daytime running lights

How To File A Claim With Chubb

When considering any car insurance company, one of the most important things to research is the claims process. Drivers with a Chubb auto insurance policy receive assistance throughout, from the moment a claim is reported to the time the vehicle is back from the shop.

Although a certain level of shakiness is expected after an accident, Chubb specialists encourage clients to get some information to facilitate the claims process if possible.

Take photos of any damage, the vehicles involved, the surrounding accident area, and anything else the cars might have come into contact with.

Get insurance information from every person involved in the accident.

Get witness contact information.

You can file a claim online, by phone, or by contacting your Chubb auto insurance agent. Once your claim is submitted, you will be contacted by a claim examiner within six hours who may ask for more details about your accident. This person will be your main point-of-contact throughout the claims process. The examiner might also assign an appraiser to write an estimate to repair your vehicle, or you may be asked to get an estimate from your repair shop of choice.

After agreeing on an amount, Chubb auto insurance agents make every effort to resolve your claim within 48 hours. If you have agreed value coverage and your car is determined a total loss, your deductible will be waived, and Chubb will work on a solution.

Chubb Auto Insurance Reviews

Chubb is highly regarded by industry experts around the world. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gave Chubb an A+ rating, and AM Best rated the provider’s financial strength at A++ (Superior). As for Chubb auto insurance customers, reviews are mixed – which is common for any large insurance company.

American customers have found trouble with Chubb auto insurance worldwide coverage. Multiple customers have reported getting into accidents abroad and receiving inadequate help from Chubb. More satisfied customers report positive experiences with customer service representatives being polite, professional, and helpful. Especially good remarks come from how easy it is to frequently lease cars and add family members to policies when they become of age to drive.

In addition to a website and mobile website, customers are able to pay through the Chubb mobile app. Unfortunately, the app has mixed reviews on Google Play. Users say the app’s loading time is slow and the app is unable to connect to certain servers.

Chubb: More Than Just Another Insurance Company

As a company, Chubb places focus on giving back to the communities it serves through volunteerism, grants, sponsorships, and scholarships. The goal is to be a responsible company with a global mindset.

Chubb prioritizes environmental preservation by integrating environmentalism into all aspects of service, from products to plans. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, Chubb has committed itself to aligning business operations with the Compact’s 10 principles, which address the environment, human rights, labor, and anti-corruption.

What’s The Verdict On Chubb Auto Insurance?

Overall, Chubb is a reputable car insurance company that we’re giving 4 out of 5 stars. We believe that Chubb auto insurance would be a great coverage option for collector cars or other high-end vehicles that have specific needs, like high insurance limits and agreed value coverage. Chubb’s mobile experience could be improved, but we would trade a great claims experience for a mobile app any day.

Top Recommended Car Insurance Companies

When you’re shopping around for the best auto insurance, it’s always a good idea to compare car insurance companies and policies to find the coverage that works for you. We recently researched the best companies in the industry, and Progressive and Geico were two of the companies that came out on top. Here’s what we like about each provider.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

We named Geico the best car insurance company overall for its great coverage, reasonable premiums, and smooth claims process. As the second largest auto insurer in the nation, Geico wrote over $33 billion in premiums in 2018 according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The company has an impeccable reputation, with an A+ rating from the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best – the highest rating possible.

In addition to standard auto insurance coverages, Geico provides extras like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance. You can also get rideshare insurance in some states, and Geico’s newly released usage-based insurance program is gradually spreading across the U.S.

On top of all of that, Geico insures collector vehicles, so the company may be a good option for you if you’re considering Chubb auto insurance for your collector car. We recommend getting a quote from both Geico and Chubb to compare your options.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Another top auto insurance company, we like Progressive for its wide variety of coverage options and convenient Name Your Price® tool. Progressive wrote over $27 billion in premiums in 2018 according to the NAIC. It has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best, but the BBB only gives Progressive a B-.

Beyond standard coverage, you can get roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, loan/lease payoff, custom parts and equipment coverage, and rideshare coverage with Progressive car insurance. Progressive’s usage-based insurance program Snapshot was one of the first in the industry, and it allows you to pay based on how you drive and how much you drive.

If you decide to reach out for a quote, make sure to take advantage of the Name Your Price tool. It doesn’t save you money, but it does quickly find you a plan that fits your budget.