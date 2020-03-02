Advertiser Disclosure

Are you wondering if Hallmark auto insurance has a policy that is right for you and your car? Read on to learn about Hallmark car insurance coverage, cost, discounts, and more before deciding if this company is your first choice for staying safe on the road.

Hallmark Car Insurance At A Glance

Hallmark car insurance is provided by a subset of the company Hallmark Financial. The coverage options available to customers include insurance for businesses, renters insurance, personal aircraft insurance, and personal auto insurance. Personal insurance is provided through the company’s subsidiary Hallmark Personal Lines, offering competitive rates and affordable payment plans.

Pros Cons Standard coverage Only available in 7 states Variety of discounts Slow claims processing A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Not many add-ons coverage options available A- financial strength rating from AM Best Bilingual agents 24/7 policy access online

Hallmark car insurance is available in seven states, including:

Arizona

Arkansas

Nevada

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Hallmark Car Insurance Coverage

Hallmark car insurance offers one- and six-month policy terms. The company specializes in minimum liability policies, satisfying the needs of customers looking to fulfill just the minimum car insurance requirements in their state. However, you can also get full coverage and non-owner insurance.

You can get the following coverages with a Hallmark car insurance policy:

Bodily injury liability

Property damage liability

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Medical payments

Uninsured/underinsured motorist

Towing and labor

Rental car reimbursement

Hallmark will match you with one of its three partner companies to satisfy your auto insurance needs: American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas, Hallmark Insurance Company, or Hallmark County Mutual Insurance Co.

The Cost Of Hallmark Car Insurance

The cost of car insurance varies from person to person based on demographic factors like age, location, gender, and marital status, as well as the type of vehicle you drive and your driving history. Because of this, it’s difficult to provide a sample quote for Hallmark car insurance.

Some discounts that Hallmark car insurance customers could be eligible for include:

Multi-car discount

Homeowner discount

Recurring payment discount

Multi-policy discount

Prior coverage discount

Foreign driver’s license discount

Hallmark Car Insurance Quotes And Claims Processes

You can get a quote for Hallmark car insurance by calling to speak to a local insurance agent or by going on the company’s website to fill out a form. To file a claim, customers can contact an agent over the phone, by email, or live chat on the website.

Because Hallmark is a small insurance company, it’s not included in industry shopping and claims studies – so the next best place to get information about the customer experience is through reviews.

Hallmark Car Insurance Reviews

Hallmark has an A+ rating with the BBB. Satisfied customers report high levels of satisfaction with the friendliness, directness, and professionalism of the Hallmark car insurance customer service department.

On the other hand, complaints filed with the BBB include motorists being dissatisfied by the claims processing speed after collisions with drivers insured by Hallmark. Despite persistent calls and emails, people who have gotten into accidents with motorists insured by Hallmark report having trouble getting through to Hallmark for compensation for the cost of repairs and injuries sustained. Hallmark has replied to these complaints explaining the individual circumstances of each claim that have prohibited a resolution.

Here’s one example:

“After speaking with my [third] adjuster today and reaching no resolution, I am filing a complaint. I did not want to do this, after nearly a year and [three] adjusters. I would like to get these issues resolved… I want to be made whole for all of the out-of-pocket expenses I have incurred thus far, the deficit on my vehicle for being in a no-fault accident, and the physical damage that was done. I don't believe for a moment that is asking [too] much.” -via BBB

Final Word On Hallmark Car Insurance: 3 Stars

Overall, we give Hallmark 3.0 out of 5 stars. Hallmark car insurance has some great perks, like bilingual claims and customer service, and it seems that company representatives act professionally and kindly toward customers. But the claims process does not operate efficiently or quickly enough. On top of that, we wish there were additional coverages like accident forgiveness and gap insurance.

Overall Rating 3.0 Industry Standing 4.5 Coverage 5.0 Cost/Discounts 3.0 Availability 2.0 Customer Service 3.0 Technology 4.0

Other Car Insurance Providers To Consider

After reviewing the top car insurance companies in the nation, Progressive and Geico were two companies that came out ahead. Whether you’re looking for basic car insurance or something more comprehensive, we recommend getting a quote from both of these providers and comparing policies to best inform your decision.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

We reviewed Progressive and found that this company is a great option for people in their 20s and those with DUIs in their history. Progressive is one of the biggest auto insurance providers in the nation with thousands of positive reviews from satisfied customers and high ratings from top names in the industry like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AM Best.

Progressive customers can customize auto insurance policies to satisfy their needs. Customers have the option to purchase basic car insurance plus any additional options such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, custom parts and equipment coverage, and rideshare coverage. Progressive also has many money-saving features, including a deductible savings bank, bundling, usage-based insurance, and the Name Your PriceⓇ tool that quickly matches you to a plan that fits your budget.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Geico is a great insurance company for students and was our choice for best overall nationwide. Geico offers competitive rates and numerous discounts while maintaining an A+ BBB rating, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++, and impressive scores in numerous J.D. Power studies.

In addition to standard coverage, you can get roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, rideshare coverage, and mechanical breakdown insurance with Geico. The insurer also recently developed a usage-based insurance app, which is now available in some states.

