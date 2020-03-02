Advertiser Disclosure

Most California residents are familiar with Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company (WAIC). The California-based company is a subsidiary of the larger Mercury Insurance Group and specializes in providing high-risk insurance for drivers with poor credit, tickets, or driving violations. Our guide will help you learn more about its coverages, costs, customer service, and ratings.

In this article:

Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company Highlights

Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company was founded in Los Angeles in 1949 and specializes in non-standard personal auto insurance in California. It was acquired by the Mercury Insurance Group in 2014-2015 for a purchase price of $8 million and is now headquartered in Brea, California. In all, the company wrote private passenger auto liability premiums over $27 million and auto physical damage premiums over $13 million in 2018.

Pros: Cons: Over 70 years of experience

Offers non-standard insurance

Mobile app for Android

Multiple bill payment options (online, app, and by phone) Doesn’t have online quotes or policy purchase options

No iOS app

Low customer ratings

Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company Coverage Options

From basic liability coverage to full coverage, Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company has different coverage options to suit the needs of all drivers.

Bodily injury (BI) liability coverage pays for injuries to another person in an accident where you are at fault and up to the limits specified in your policy. Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company offers two levels of liability: the California state minimum of 15/30 and a higher limit of 25/50. If you have the state minimum coverage, this will cover you for up to $15,000 per person and up to $30,000 per accident if you cause injuries to other persons in an accident.

Property damage coverage pays for damages to another person’s car or property in an accident where you are at fault. You are required to have a minimum coverage of at least $5,000 under California law. You can choose from $5,000, $10,000, and $25,000 coverage limits at the time of purchase.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you and your passengers if you are in an accident with an uninsured/underinsured driver, and the accident was their fault. California requires insurers to offer this policy to customers. If you decide you don’t need it, you must submit a waiver in writing. Generally, the underinsured motorist BI limit is the same as the BI liability limit unless the insured person chooses a lower limit in writing.

Collision coverage covers damage to the vehicle if you are in a collision with another car or an object.

Comprehensive physical damage coverage protects you from damages due to theft, fire, vandalism, or additional reasons other than collision. While some insurers extend physical damage coverage to include any rental cars as well, Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company provides coverage only for the vehicle for which it was purchased. You can choose to add non-owned vehicles to your coverage for an additional premium for yourself and your spouse (if they are not excluded from coverage).

Both comprehensive and collision coverages are optional, but they may be required by your lender or lessee if you finance or lease the vehicle. Both coverages will come with deductibles of $500, $1,000, $1,500, or $2,000.

Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company also offers these add-ons:

Emergency roadside assistance provides coverage for towing, flat tire, dead battery, and lockouts.

Rental reimbursement is an optional add-on for vehicles with comprehensive coverage and will pay for a rental car ($20 to $30 per day for a maximum of $600 to $900 per claim) while your car is being repaired due to a covered accident.

Limited Mexico coverage - Coverage provided by your Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company policy can be extended 25 miles into Mexico from the U.S border if you purchase limited Mexico coverage by paying an additional premium. This coverage is paid on excess basis only and requires you to have liability insurance from a licensed Mexican insurance company at the time of accident or loss for the coverage to apply.

Since Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company works mainly with non-standard drivers who find it difficult to obtain coverage elsewhere, the company will provide coverage even if you are new to the country, have poor credit, or have a history of DUIs, driving violations, or accidents. It will also help you with an SR-22 filing, also called a certificate of insurance or financial responsibility filing, if you need one.

How To Get A Quote From Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company

Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company offers auto policies for three, six, and twelve months. Unlike many insurance companies, Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company quote doesn’t offer online quotes. If you would like to know how much an auto policy would cost you, you will have to get in touch with your nearest agent or producer.

Similarly, you can’t purchase insurance online from Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company and will have to buy it in person through an agent. In the same way, you will have to contact your agent if you would like to make a change to your existing policy.

Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company Costs And Discounts

Many insurance companies offer discounts for customers who fulfill certain criteria. If you’re planning to insure your car with Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company, here are a few discounts that can help bring down your premiums.

Discount Eligibility Multiple vehicle discount Applies if you have insured more than one car with Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company Good driver discount Applies if you have a clean driving record at the time of purchase of the policy Paid in full discount Applies if you make full payment of your premium up front Mature driver discount Applies to liability coverages if you are over 55 years of age and have successfully completed an approved Mature Driver Improvement Course Persistency discount Available for all coverages except rental and roadside assistance if the policy has been continuously in force for a year

According to the Workmen’s website, the company has “attractive down payment plans suitable for any budget.” This would involve paying a part of your premium at the time of purchase as a down payment and the remaining in installments over your six-month or twelve-month policy term. We suggest talking to an agent for more information.

How To File A Claim With Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company

If you have a Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company policy and have an accident, you can report a claim online or by calling. You will need the following information to start the claims process:

Policy number

Your name, phone number, email

Date, time, and location of the accident

Photos of the accident site and/or damages

A brief summary of how the accident occurred

Once your claim is filed, you will be given a claim number. A claims adjuster will handle your claim from then on.

Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company has a Direct Repair Shop network. You can reduce your physical damage premium by if you choose to use a shop in this network to fix covered damages. The online claims page for Workmen’s includes a tool to help you locate the Direct Repair shop closest to you.

Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company Customer Service

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ASCI) Finance and Insurance Report 2019, a number of factors contribute to a customer’s overall satisfaction with the insurance company, including the quality and reliability of its mobile app, claims handling, call center satisfaction, and website.

While Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company doesn’t offer online quotes or online policy purchases, policyholders can create online accounts on the company website to view policy status and make payments. Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company also has a convenient mobile app for Android users. You can use this app to pay bills or get a digital copy of your insurance ID card. The company has yet to come out with an app for the iOS platform.

Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company also gets the nod from us for having 24/7 claims reporting. However, its customer service lines are open only Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

Reviews And Ratings

Our team researched the company’s online reputation and customer reviews. Overall, we see low ratings but not very many customer reviews.

A quick look at the Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company business profile on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) reveals an “F” rating. According to BBB, six complaints were filed against Workmen’s in the last three years, and the company has not yet responded to three customer complaints, which has led to the low rating. However, when we looked at the list of complaints on the website, only one complaint (reported in January 2019) is currently posted. The details of all other complaints are unavailable.

Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company is also not accredited with BBB. It is important to note here that companies are not obligated to be accredited with the BBB, but many do it to demonstrate their commitment to dispute resolution and customer satisfaction.

According to a Consumer Complaint Study conducted by the California Department of Insurance, Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company had 27 complaints filed against it in 2018. Out of the 27, 10 complaints were determined by the department to require corrective action against the insurer, leading to insurer compromise, or other remedies for the customer. Thirteen complaints were found to be without merit, four complaints had other outcomes, and two complaints were classified as justified complaints requiring additional review.

If you look at Google reviews for Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company, the company has 76 reviews with an average rating of 1.8 out of 5. Many customers express dissatisfaction with the company’s handling of claims, billing, and coverage, but the biggest concern appears to be poor communication. The one of the latest reviews was written by a customer who reportedly had to wait three months for his fender bender repairs with the company not paying for his rental car despite having rental coverage on his policy.

On Facebook, Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company has a 2.6 rating out of 5 with a total of 16 reviews.

Our Verdict: Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company

Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company states that its mission is to help more California drivers become and stay insured. If you live in California and fall into the high-risk category, you may want to consider getting a quote from this company. Its parent company, Mercury Insurance Group, has an A (Excellent) ranking from AM Best for financial stability. However, do not forget that Workmen’s Auto Insurance Company is not your only option for getting non-standard insurance.

National companies such as Progressive and State Farm, which were ranked highly in our recent review of top car insurance companies in the market, also provide car insurance for high-risk or non-standard drivers. In fact, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company was the first specialty underwriter for non-standard insurance in the country at the time of its founding. Progressive was also one of the first to offer payment plans to non-standard car policyholders. In addition, the company has an A+ rating from A M Best for financial strength, offers extra coverage options like rideshare coverage and gap coverage, and has decent ratings in customer satisfaction and claims handling.

State Farm, which is the most popular car insurance company in the U.S., could be another great option for high-risk insurance, especially if you have a teen driver in the family. Along with competitive rates and excellent customer service, the company also offers valuable discounts, such as the Good Student Discount, Student Away at School Discount, and Driver Training Discount, to lower your premiums.

Car insurance coverage terms, benefits, and costs can vary greatly from provider to provider. Make sure you get at least three or four quotes to get the best rates and the best coverage for your needs.