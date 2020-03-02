Advertiser Disclosure

In 2016, Geico announced that it would be joining up with one of the nation’s largest military credit unions to offer Navy Federal auto insurance. The aim of the partnership, according to a press release in Business Wire, was to provide affordable, high-quality car insurance to Navy Federal’s eight million members.

Both Navy Federal Credit Union and Geico have earned national accolades and top ratings from industry leaders. In this guide, we’ll explore if the Geico-sponsored Navy Federal car insurance option is the best bet for your wallet and your peace of mind.

About Navy Federal

The major caveat for the Geico discount comes down to your Navy Federal eligibility. The following people may be eligible for Navy Federal:

Active, retired, or veteran members of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, or Air National Guard

Members of the Delayed Entry Program (DEP)

Department of Defense (DOD) reservists, officer candidates/ROTC, civilian employees, US government employees of DOD, civilian retirees, and annuitants

Family members of those listed above including parents, grandparents, spouses, children, siblings, grandchildren, and household members

Once you're a member, you can apply for Navy Federal auto insurance via Geico through the website.

Geico Car Insurance Overview

We ranked Geico as one of the top auto insurance companies for 2020, making this an exciting partnership for those checking out Navy Federal auto insurance options. Geico—also known as the Government Employees Insurance Company—started out with the goal of insuring this community. Though its services are now open to everyone, it has specialized in linking up with government-related organizations like Navy Federal from the get-go.

You can trust that Geico is financially sound, as it has retained its A++ rating—the highest possible score—from AM Best, a national organization that reports on credit health of a business.

Geico’s punchy commercials are known for celebrating its discount opportunities, but your final cost does come down to factors like your location, accident history, type of car, and your age. We also like that you can bundle insurance plans with Geico.

Navy Federal Auto Insurance Coverage

To recap, even though you apply for a Navy Federal car insurance discount, your insurance is managed by Geico. Geico offers all the standard types of auto coverage, plus a few extras.

All states other than New Hampshire and Virginia require some form of liability car insurance. You can check out your state minimums before you get started or read suggested plans for your state from Geico itself. We recommend always paying a bit more for extra coverage, as state minimums often leave off helpful plans.

Liability Coverage (BI/PD)

Liability coverage takes care of any injuries or damage that you cause in an accident. You’ll spot this coverage being described in a format like this: 25/50/15. This breaks down to $25,000 in bodily injury per person, $50,000 in bodily injury per accident, and $15,000 in property damage.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage (UM/UIM)

This type of coverage is highly recommended, even when it’s not required. Let’s say you get into an accident with a driver that has little to no insurance of their own, and they are at fault. You can get coverage when their insurance is not high enough or nonexistent.

Comprehensive Coverage

Accidents don’t always involve other vehicles. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage from weather-related incidents, animals, vandalism, and theft. Your specific plan will lay out limits and restrictions.

Collision Coverage

This type of coverage comes into play when you’re at fault in an accident with a car or other solid object. Typically after paying a deductible, insurance will cover part of the cost to fix your own vehicle. This is also a good choice if you want to go through Geico when the other driver is at fault. Geico will seek reimbursement from the other driver’s insurance later on.

Medical Payments (MedPay)

MedPay is a smart add-on to your car insurance, even when you already have strong health insurance. Many plans will offer coverage for up to $10,000 in medical costs in the event of an accident, without a deductible.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

If you live in a no-fault state, PIP is required for all car owners. In addition to medical costs, PIP may cover things like lost wages, household services, or in event of a death, funeral costs. Coverage applies no matter who is at fault in the accident.

Emergency Road Service

Geico offers emergency roadside care to customers for as little as $14 per year, including those with the Navy Federal auto insurance option. Emergency service can be called through the Geico mobile app 24/7. The built-in GPS locator simplifies the process of getting help to you faster. This service typically covers:

Battery jump starts

Flat tire labor

Up to $100 of lockout services

Rental Reimbursement

This optional coverage is helpful for renting a car when your own vehicle is in the shop after a covered claim. You can also rent a car if your car has been totaled, but only within certain time limits.

Rental reimbursement generally has a limit on per-day and per-incident claims, such as $25 a day up to $750. Additionally, Geico has a partnership with Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Rentals with Enterprise directly bill Geico so you don’t have to pay upfront.

Mechanical Breakdown Insurance

Geico offers an alternative to an extended warranty on your new car. Mechanical breakdown insurance covers mechanical issues that are not due to maintenance or standard wear and tear for a $250 deductible.

The Cost Of Geico Navy Federal Auto Insurance

How much do you save on Geico when setting up Navy Federal car insurance? As is the case with most insurance plans, this is completely dependent on your driver profile.

Geico is more transparent about its process than many companies, however. Geico’s insurance actuaries use an extensive set of data based on an evaluation of your personal factors and driving history to determine coverage risk – and therefore your premium and deductible. These factors include:

Your location

Your driving record

Vehicle's safety features

Factors that change over time, such as discounts for loyalty and having a good driving record

Geico Driver Discounts

Geico has an extensive list of discounts. The majority of customers fit into at least one of the cost-saving categories below:

Discount Details Vehicle Equipment Save on your premiums when your car has things like airbags, anti-lock brakes, an anti-theft system, and daytime running lights, or falls into the “new vehicle” category. Driver History and Habits Hit simple milestones like going five years without an accident or proving that you wear your seatbelt for between 15 and 25 percent off different portions of your policy. Education Earn a range of discounts by taking a defensive driving course, a driver’s educational course, or by being a good student. Affiliation Geico offers affiliation discounts, just like with Navy Federal car insurance. Other discounts cover emergency deployment and federal employees. Multi-Plan Save money when your purchase coverages for multiple cars or plans.

How To Get A Geico Quote For Navy Federal Auto Insurance

Once you’re a member of Navy Federal, you can learn a bit more about the Geico partnership for Navy Federal car insurance discounts on the Navy Federal website. You can also give Geico a call or visit them at a nearby location to talk about your options. Though this is a more lengthy process, speaking with a representative often gives you a better understanding of your options.

Geico is known for its fast quote system. In J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, Geico earned a score of 848 out of a possible 1,000.

When you reach out for a quote, be sure to have some information on hand to for a smoother process:

Information on your driving record

Mileage on your car

Location and parking information

Details about your vehicle

The type of coverage you’re interested in

Submitting A Claim Through Geico

One of the perks of Navy Federal car insurance running through Geico is the company’s history with a straightforward claims process. In J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, Geico tied for third in the country with a score of 879 out of a possible 1,000.

You can submit a claim through Geico in three ways:

By phone

Online

On Geico’s mobile app

As quickly as you can, Geico recommends you report the following details of your accident:

State where it happened

Date and time of accident

Overview of event

Contact information for involved parties

Police report details

Vehicle locations

If the accident has just occurred and you’ve yet to gather all the details, begin your claim by reporting everything you know. You can fill in the remaining details when you have them.

There are a few extra perks to reporting your claim through Geico’s mobile app, such as roadside assistance, reimbursement estimates based on photographs, scheduling an appointment with the estimator, and an easy claim tracker.

Geico Reviews

Geico stores over 13,000 reviews on its own website, which is a pretty large display of praise for an insurance company. According to Geico, 89 percent of customers would recommend Geico to a friend. Since those looking for Navy Federal car insurance are most likely seeking that level of dependability, we feel this is a good sign and have rated Geico highly in our own nationwide study.

Positive reviews call out specific representatives and how much they have guided customers through the process. At the start of 2020, a customer reported that her rep met her at her house with the final reimbursement check after damage to her car. Customers also have the option to report how much they saved when switching to Geico, which amounts ranging from $100 to $1,000.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) website is a trustworthy site to visit for detailed complaints and a look into how a company handles them. Though Geico received an A+ rating from the BBB, it does have 3,117 complaints in the last three years. That’s fairly standard for a large insurance company, though, and over a thousand complaints were resolved by Geico representatives in the past year.

Overall, complaints stem from complicated claims processing issues or receiving payment in a timely manner. According to reviews, customers occasionally must jump through time-consuming and complicated hoops to get a straight answer about claims.

Geico Award-Winning App

Geico-provided Navy Federal car insurance comes with an app that has won awards for ease of use, high functionality, security, and availability. There are a few things you can do quickly through the Geico app:

Call on roadside assistance if you purchase the additional plan.

Obtain a digital ID card for whenever you need to quickly share your insurance information, even at the DMV.

Submit and track claims with features like a place to submit photos.

Track vehicle information such as recalls and set service reminders.

Use the virtual assistant feature.

Find where you parked your car and explore your local area with Geico Explore.

Final Thoughts: Navy Federal Auto Insurance

With access to Geico discounts through Navy Federal Credit Union, we feel this is a great option to both save money and get a solid plan. Geico shines when it comes to comprehensive services and transparency about its quotes and claims processes. It’s clear that Navy Federal was looking out for its members before choosing a company with whom to join forces.

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

Geico—whether offered as Navy Federal auto insurance or on its own—rose to the top of our list for the nation’s best car insurance companies. It was only beat out by USAA, another agency that serves military members and their families. Like Geico, Progressive also earned a 4.5-star rating in our study.

USAA: 5 Stars

So which is better, USAA or Navy Federal car insurance? Geico and USAA were nearly neck-and-neck in our survey, with only a few differences:

USAA is a smaller company compared to Geico and correspondingly receives fewer complaints overall. It earned some of the highest scores in industry studies by J.D. Power and offers additional coverage for things like gap insurance and car replacement.

That being said, Navy Federal Credit Union casts a wider net when it comes to eligibility. You must be a member of the military, veteran, or family member to qualify for USAA. If you do not qualify, we think the Navy Federal auto insurance discount for Geico is a great second choice.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Need one more alternative to Navy Federal car insurance that’s great for the military? Progressive car insurance came in a close third place in our study. Progressive has been rolling with the times, adding unique services like cost-comparison tools and rideshare coverage for its customers. Other top features and benefits include:

A unique program called Snapshot that can get you a personalized quote based on driving habits

The Name Your PriceⓇ tool to help you find plans that fit your budget

Lower-than-average customer complaints

Extensive discounts

Military members and their families have a lot of great options for car insurance. Always remember to compare your options so you can partner up with the right business to keep you and your vehicle safe and covered.