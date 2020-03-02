Advertiser Disclosure

From New York City to upstate, there is no shortage of places to go in the Empire State. To drive around New York legally, every motorist needs to carry car insurance.

We recently reviewed the best auto insurance companies of 2020, and today we’re going to discuss how to get cheap car insurance quotes in NY. We’ll take a look at state minimum insurance requirements, how you can lower your rate, and which providers we recommend.

When you’re shopping for insurance, it’s smart to get quotes from multiple providers and compare rates to be sure you’re paying the best price for your auto insurance coverage. Fill out the form below to get started.

In this article:

New York Car Insurance Minimum Requirements

Every state has different requirements for the minimum amount of auto insurance motorists must carry to drive legally. New York has liability insurance limits of 25/50/10, which breaks down to:

$25,000 for bodily injury per person and $50,000 for death of a person involved in an accident

$50,000 for bodily injury per accident and $100,000 for death of two or more people in an accident

$10,00 for property damage

New York is a no-fault state. This means that drivers are required to file a claim with their own insurance company after a car accident no matter which party was at fault. Drivers living in no-fault states must carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage as part of their auto insurance policy.

In addition to the state minimum insurance, drivers can purchase other standard types of auto insurance, including:

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UIM/UM)

Medical payments (MedPay)

Factors That Affect Car Insurance Quotes In NY

When you’re shopping for car insurance quotes in NY, your rates probably won’t be the same as your friends or family members. That’s because the amount you pay for car insurance depends on many factors.

Your age, gender, marital status, and other demographic factors

Your driving record

Vehicle’s year, make, and model

Your credit score/insurance score

Your location

Annual mileage

What Is The Average Cost Of Car Insurance In NY?

In 2016, New York was the third most expensive state for car insurance according to the Insurance Information Institute. The average annual expenditure for New York drivers was $1,301.64, which was significantly higher than the national average of $935.80.

As discussed above, car insurance quotes in NY vary based on many personal and demographic factors, so the rates you get back from car insurance companies could be higher or lower than the state average.

Cheap Liability Coverage In New York

You can’t change your age or your driving record, but there are some things you do have control over. If you’re comparing car insurance quotes in NY, make sure you consider the following tactics to get lower premiums.

Discounts: Discounts differ from one company to the next, but some of the more standard offerings include discounts for good drivers, good students, and those with multiple vehicles.

Discounts differ from one company to the next, but some of the more standard offerings include discounts for good drivers, good students, and those with multiple vehicles. Bundling: Another way to save money on auto insurance is bundling your home and car policies with the same provider.

Another way to save money on auto insurance is bundling your home and car policies with the same provider. Increasing your deductible: A lower deductible is preferable for many drivers, but if you’re looking to get cheap car insurance rates, one thing you can do is increase your deductible. A higher deductible usually means a lower premium. Just keep in mind that you will actually have to pay that deductible if you need to submit an at-fault claim.

A lower deductible is preferable for many drivers, but if you’re looking to get cheap car insurance rates, one thing you can do is increase your deductible. A higher deductible usually means a lower premium. Just keep in mind that you will actually have to pay that deductible if you need to submit an at-fault claim. Improve your credit score: Your credit score informs your insurance score, which is how your insurance provider determines risk. Because drivers with poor credit tend to file more claims than drivers with high credit, improving your credit score can help you save on car insurance.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum Insurance In NY?

Car insurance is required for all drivers in New York. If you’re caught driving without proof of car insurance, you could face serious penalties like:

Fines ranging from $150 to $1,500

Vehicle impoundment

Up to 15 days in jail

Revoked license and registration

$750 fee to get your license and registration reinstated

In addition, if your car is uninsured for more than 91 days, or if you are caught without insurance more than once in three years, your license and registration could be revoked without the option to pay to get them back. Instead, you would have to wait until the suspension period is over to get your license and registration back.

Recommendations For Car Insurance Quotes In NY

When you’re looking for affordable car insurance quotes in NY, we recommend Geico and USAA. Get quotes from both providers – and any others you’re considering – and compare the coverage and total cost to find the policy that’s right for you.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

We reviewed Geico car insurance and found that the company is a good option for students. Geico has a good reputation among auto industry professionals with an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). When rating companies, the BBB takes into account customer complaints and the business’s transparency, among other factors.

In addition to standard coverage, Geico offers roadside assistance and mechanical breakdown insurance.

Start comparing car insurance quotes in NY by filling out the form below.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our 2nd favorite and best for those ineligible for USAA: Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

USAA: 5 Stars

USAA provides auto insurance for military personnel and their families in all 50 states. We reviewed USAA auto insurance and found that the provider has a strong reputation among industry experts and good discounts for members. AM Best rated USAA’s financial strength at A++ (Superior), and USAA tied for the highest rating in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

When you shop for car insurance quotes in NY, keep an eye out for discounts with USAA. You can save for being a good student and parking your car on a military base, among other things.