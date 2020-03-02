Advertiser Disclosure

Michigan has over 250,000 miles of open road just waiting for you to explore, and you’ll need car insurance to legally get everywhere you want to go.

We reviewed the best car insurance companies in 2020, and now we’re taking a closer look at car insurance quotes in Michigan. This article will review the cost of car insurance in Michigan, the state minimum car insurance requirements, and more to answer your questions about insurance in the Great Lakes State.

When you’re shopping for new car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers and comparing them to be sure you’re getting coverage for the best possible price.

Use the form below to compare your best Michigan car insurance quotes:

Michigan Car Insurance Minimum Requirements

Every state has different minimum requirements when it comes to car insurance policies that all drivers must follow to legally drive in that state. When you’re shopping around for car insurance quotes in Michigan, you will probably see liability coverage limits of 20/40/10 or higher. 20/40/10 is Michigan’s minimum requirement for liability insurance, and it breaks down to:

$20,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$40,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$10,000 in property damage liability

Unlimited personal injury protection (PIP) with a $0, $300, or $500 deductible is also required, plus $20,000/$40,000 protection from uninsured/underinsured motorists (UM/UIM). However, UM/UIM coverage can be rejected in writing.

Other standard types of auto insurance include comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and medical payments (MedPay). Although not required by state law, these coverages can come in handy if you get into a car accident or need to file another type of claim with your car insurance company.

It’s also important to note that Michigan is a no-fault state, which means you are required to carry insurance that will cover your own injuries. You will handle injury claims with your own insurance company regardless of who caused the collision.

Factors That Affect Car Insurance Quotes In Michigan

The cost of car insurance in Michigan depends on a variety of factors regulated by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services. It is then up to each individual insurance company to award discounts and adjust car insurance rates depending on factors like:

Your driving record

Your age, gender, and marital status

Your location

Prior insurance coverage

How many miles you drive

How many years you’ve been driving

Vehicle year, make, and model

Michigan also allows insurers to use your credit score to determine the price of your car insurance.

What Is The Average Cost Of Auto Insurance In Michigan?

Michigan is one of the most expensive states in the U.S. for car insurance. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the average annual expenditure for Michigan drivers in 2016 was $1,270.70, which was much higher than the national average of $935.80.

Michigan motorists spent an average of $812.16 on liability insurance, $436.72 on collision insurance, and $158.68 on comprehensive insurance in 2016. Not all drivers purchased the same amount of coverage. It’s also important to note that your own rates could be higher or lower when looking at car insurance quotes in Michigan.

Cheap Liability Coverage In Michigan

To be sure you’re getting the best price on car insurance quotes in Michigan, you should ask an agent about any available discounts you could qualify for. Some common discounts include:

Good driving habits

Good driving history

Being a good student

Owning multiple vehicles

Bundling your car insurance and homeowners insurance policy

Having safety equipment like anti-theft technology or airbags

Motorists looking to make their auto insurance more affordable should also see if there are any courses they can take, like a defensive driving course, to qualify for discounts.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum Insurance In MI?

If a motorist is caught driving without proof of insurance in Michigan, they could face serious penalties such as:

Fines between $200 and $500

Up to one year in jail

Suspension of driver’s license until providing proof of insurance

Revocation of driver’s license

In addition to this, any party involved in an accident can be held liable for any injuries or accident-related medical bills and lost wages sustained by the other involved party.

Recommendations For Car Insurance Quotes In Michigan

If you’re a Michigan resident looking for car insurance, it’s smart to compare quotes from several different providers. Two providers we recommend are Progressive and USAA.

Progressive

If you’re shopping for car insurance quotes in Michigan, consider Progressive. We reviewed Progressive and found that the company is a great choice for drivers in their 20s and drivers with DUIs in their history.

Progressive is one of the biggest auto insurance providers in the United States. It has serviced over 13 million policies and has collected thousands of positive reviews from satisfied customers. Plus, the company has high ratings from industry leaders like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AM Best.

When you buy auto insurance from Progressive, you’ll have coverage options ranging from basic plans that will satisfy Michigan’s state requirements to full coverage with extras like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, custom parts and equipment coverage, and rideshare coverage.

Progressive has many money-saving features, including a deductible savings bank, bundling discounts, a usage-based insurance program, and the Name Your PriceⓇ tool that quickly lets you find a plan that will work with your budget.

To get a quote for Michigan car insurance, fill out this quick form. We recommend getting a few quotes from top providers and comparing them to find the best coverage for you.

USAA

In our review of USAA, we found this company has some of the best car insurance options for military personnel and their families. USAA offers auto insurance in all 50 states and maintains a strong reputation among auto insurance experts like AM Best and J.D. Power. AM Best has given USAA a financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study rated USAA at 900 out of a possible 1,000.

USAA offers various discounts for drivers, including a discount for customers who park their vehicles on a military base, and has great reviews for customer service.

Start comparing car insurance quotes in Michigan