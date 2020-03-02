Advertiser Disclosure

After reviewing the best car insurance companies in the nation, we’re taking a look at the Keystone State to answer all of your questions about car insurance quotes in PA. Read on to find out about state minimum car insurance requirements and how to find the best rates.

Pennsylvania Car Insurance Minimum Requirements

Whether you’re chanting the Eagles fight song at the Linc or stopping by Tony Luke’s for a classic Philly cheesesteak “whiz wit,” you’ll want a good insurance policy to drive safely around Pennsylvania.

Each state has a different minimum requirements when it comes to the amount of car insurance drivers must carry. Pennsylvania is a 15/30/5 state, meaning motorists must have at least:

$15,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$30,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$5,000 in property damage liability per person

Drivers in Pennsylvania are also required to have $5,000 in personal injury protection (PIP). Beyond these minimum coverage limits, you can also get collision insurance, comprehensive insurance, medical payments (MedPay), and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM).

Factors That Affect Car Insurance Quotes In PA

A variety of information goes into determining your auto insurance premium, including personal information and details about your vehicle. To get a quote in PA, you’ll likely need the following information on hand:

Your age, gender, and marital status

Your driving record

Annual miles driven

Vehicle identification number (VIN)

Vehicle year, make, and model

Your location

Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, which means that your own insurer will help pay your medical expenses no matter who was at fault in a car accident. You can choose a limited right to recover damages or full right to recover damages.

With limited right to recover damages, your premium will be lower, but you also won’t be able to sue for any expenses resulting from an accident plus pain and suffering. Selecting the full right option increases your premium but also allows you more flexibility if you choose to sue after an accident.

What Is The Average Cost Of Car Insurance In PA?

The average cost of car insurance in Pennsylvania was $918.11 in 2016, according to the Insurance Information Institute. That was slightly lower than the national average expenditure of $935.80. Your own rate for car insurance quotes in PA could be higher or lower depending on a number of factors.

Cheap Liability Coverage In Pennsylvania

It’s possible to get cheap car insurance in Pennsylvania. Ask your insurance provider to check if you qualify for any discounts that could save you money, and try increasing your deductible to get a lower premium on car insurance quotes in PA.

Drivers with a history of safe driving typically have less expensive premiums than other drivers who have a checkered history that includes speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs. Safe drivers could also qualify for safe driver discounts through their insurance provider.

It’s also a good idea to work toward increasing your credit score. Drivers with low credit tend to file more claims than drivers with high credit, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission. This means that insurance companies may give drivers with poor credit a higher premium.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum Insurance In PA?

If you are stopped while driving in PA and you are unable to provide proof of insurance, you could face the following penalties and fines:

A minimum $300 fine

A three-month suspension of your vehicle registration, plus a restoration fee after the three-month time period to get your registration reinstated

A three-month suspension of your driver’s license, plus a restoration fee to get your driver’s license back

Vehicle impoundment

Your car will not be able to be driven by anyone during the three months that its registration is suspended.

Recommendations For Car Insurance Quotes In PA

If you’re a Pennsylvania motorist looking for the best deals, you’ll want to get quotes from multiple providers to make sure you’re getting the best price. We recommend considering USAA and Geico for car insurance quotes in PA.

USAA: 5 Stars

USAA is an insurance provider for military personnel and their families that has auto insurance offerings in all 50 states. The insurance company has a strong reputation among industry experts like AM Best and J.D. Power. AM Best gives USAA a financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and USAA came out on top in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study with a score of 900 out of possible 1,000 – tying for first place.

USAA has various discounts for drivers, including discounts for insured customers who park their car on a military base.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

We reviewed Geico and found that the company has some of the best car insurance deals for students. Geico similarly has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Geico offers a variety of car insurance discounts that could save you money when shopping for car insurance quotes in PA.

Whether you only want to purchase basic liability insurance and PIP or you’re looking for fuller, more comprehensive coverage, Geico has plans that will satisfy your needs.

We recommend getting a quote from Geico and a few other top providers to find the best Pennsylvania auto insurance coverage for you.

