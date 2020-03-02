Advertiser Disclosure

Whether you are going to work or heading “down the shore,” New Jersey drivers need great car insurance to take advantage of everything that the state has to offer. With a high population density and close proximity to New York, living in New Jersey is expensive enough without worrying about expensive car insurance, as well.

We’ve reviewed the best auto insurance providers of 2020, and now we’re focusing on the Garden State to find the best car insurance quotes in NJ.

In this article:

NJ Car Insurance Minimum Requirements

Every state has different minimum requirements when it comes to car insurance. New Jersey is a 15/30/5 state, which means every driver needs:

$15,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$30,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$5,000 in property damage liability

New Jersey also requires that motorists carry personal injury protection (PIP) insurance, and protection from uninsured/underinsured motorists (UM/UIM). Drivers in NJ need at least the following amounts:

$15,000 in PIP per person

$5,000 in UM/UIM

When you reach out for car insurance quotes in NJ, you will see other standard types of car insurance including collision, comprehensive, and medical payments, as well as a few extras like roadside assistance and gap insurance. These coverages are not required by law but can be very valuable to have.

New Jersey is a no-fault state, meaning that your own insurance company covers your medical expenses regardless of which party caused the collision. This also limits your right to sue in certain situations.

Factors That Affect Car Insurance Quotes In NJ

The cost of car insurance depends on your personal information, vehicle information, and more. Auto insurance rates in New Jersey are calculated based on the following:

Demographic factors including your age, gender, and marital status

Vehicle make, model, and year

Vehicle mileage

Your driving record

Number of claims you’ve filed in the past

Location where you park your car

Credit-based insurance score

And more

How Much Is Car Insurance Per Month In NJ?

Unfortunately for New Jersey drivers, the state is one of the most expensive for auto insurance. According to the Insurance Information Institute, NJ drivers had an average annual expenditure of $1,309.29 in 2016, which was significantly higher than the national average of $935.80. That breaks down to about $109 per month.

In fact, New Jersey was the most expensive state based on average expenditure that year. Drivers spent an average of $902.97 on liability insurance, $390.94 on collision insurance, and $131.04 on comprehensive insurance in 2016. Keep in mind that some drivers purchased only the state minimum coverage, while others opted for full coverage.

Cheap Liability Coverage Options In NJ

Cheap car insurance is hard to find in New Jersey due to the state’s population density, among other factors. Here are a few tips to save when you’re searching for car insurance quotes in NJ.

Ask about discounts: While discount opportunities differ from provider to provider, some common discount opportunities include good driver discounts, good student discounts, bundling discounts, and multiple vehicle discounts.

While discount opportunities differ from provider to provider, some common discount opportunities include good driver discounts, good student discounts, bundling discounts, and multiple vehicle discounts. Increase your deductible: A higher deductible usually means a lower premium. This is an easy way to save money on your liability coverage, but keep in mind that you will need to pay that deductible if you ever cause an accident.

A higher deductible usually means a lower premium. This is an easy way to save money on your liability coverage, but keep in mind that you will need to pay that deductible if you ever cause an accident. Improve your credit score: Data from the Federal Trade Commission suggests that drivers with low credit tend to file more claims than drivers with high credit. Because of this, many insurance companies take their customers’ credit scores into consideration when determining the cost of premiums.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum Insurance In NJ?

Insurance is required for all motorists in the state of New Jersey. If a motorist is caught driving without insurance, they could face serious repercussions. NJ takes has some of the toughest penalties for motorists driving without insurance, including:

First Offense Second and Subsequent Offenses $300–$1,000 in fines with $250 surcharge assessment over three years

Driver’s license suspension for one year

Community service for an amount of time determined by court

Possible vehicle impoundment if proof of insurance is not present within 24 hours of citation $500–$5,000 in fines with $250 surcharge assessment over three years

Driver’s license suspension for two years with reinstatement up to the DMV director

Up to 180 hours of community service

Up to 14 days in jail

Possible vehicle impoundment if proof of insurance is not presented within 24 hours of citation

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance Quotes In NJ

USAA: 5 Stars

In our review of USAA, we found that USAA is a great insurance provider option for military personnel and their families. With an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and a 900 out of a possible 1,000 rating on JD Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, USAA has a strong reputation in the auto insurance industry and great customer reviews.

USAA offers auto insurance coverage in all 50 states and has various discounts for New Jersey drivers. To find out if USAA is right for you, we recommend getting quotes from several providers and comparing coverage.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

We found that Progressive is a great option for drivers searching for car insurance quotes in NJ – especially drivers in their 20s or drivers with a DUI on record. Progressive liability insurance limits are 250/500/100, which is more than enough to satisfy New Jersey’s minimum car insurance requirements.

One of the discounts offered by Progressive that could save you money on New Jersey auto insurance is the Snapshot program that monitors your driving habits through an app on your phone. You can also get car insurance discounts for being a homeowner, bundling your policies, electing to use the auto-pay feature, and purchasing your policy online.

