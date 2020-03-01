Advertiser Disclosure

Don’t settle for the first car insurance company you come across. To find the best rates and value for your specific needs, you should compare multiple providers.

In this article, we will review A-MAX Auto Insurance, taking into account coverage, affordability, service locations, customer experience, and more. Keep reading to see where we ranked A-MAX among the top auto insurance providers in the nation.

In this article:

About A-MAX Auto Insurance

A-MAX Auto Insurance was founded in 2002 in Dallas, Texas. The company claims to provide low-cost insurance to customers in the community and is dedicated to providing great customer service. A-MAX currently has over 170 locations in Texas and is not available in any other state.

Because representatives of A-MAX Auto Insurance are independent agents, they shop for the best rates from over 20 insurance carriers to find the best available rate. While this may be a great way to get you the best price, it means A-MAX is the middleman between you and your actual insurance carrier.

A-MAX Auto Insurance receives mixed reviews regarding customer service. Of course, the quality of customer care varies by location. Many customers praise the ease of the quotes process but complained about the claims process – and when it comes to car insurance, the claims process carries a lot of weight.

A-MAX Auto Insurance Coverage

Before you get a policy from A-MAX Auto Insurance, you should take time to understand what you need from a car insurance policy. This includes learning what your state’s minimum requirements are. For instance, the state of Texas requires a minimum amount of liability coverage for bodily injury and property damage.

Here are your options for coverage from A-MAX Auto Insurance:

Bodily injury liability (BI): Covers other drivers and their passengers when you are at fault in an accident

Covers other drivers and their passengers when you are at fault in an accident Property damage liability (PD): Covers other vehicles when you are at fault in an accident

Covers other vehicles when you are at fault in an accident Medical payments (MedPay): Covers medical, hospital, or funeral payments for you and your passengers regardless of fault

Covers medical, hospital, or funeral payments for you and your passengers regardless of fault Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Protects you when the other driver does not have sufficient coverage

Protects you when the other driver does not have sufficient coverage Comprehensive: Protects your vehicle if it becomes damaged by a non-collision event, like weather, theft, or fire

Protects your vehicle if it becomes damaged by a non-collision event, like weather, theft, or fire Collision: Covers your car after an accident regardless of fault

Covers your car after an accident regardless of fault Personal injury protection (PIP): Pays for hospital, medical, or funeral expenses

A-MAX also offers add-ons you can include in your policy like rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance.

Cost Of A-MAX Auto Insurance

A-MAX Auto Insurance is known for affordable prices that start around $49 a month for minimum protection. However, you can build and customize a policy to fit your specific needs. The cost of your auto insurance premium will depend on certain risk factors, including:

Age: Young, novice drivers are more likely to get into an accident than older, experienced drivers.

Young, novice drivers are more likely to get into an accident than older, experienced drivers. Driving history: The way you’ve driven in the past, including getting into accidents or getting tickets, can predict how you may drive in the future.

The way you’ve driven in the past, including getting into accidents or getting tickets, can predict how you may drive in the future. Gender: Young males are more likely to have accidents than young females.

Young males are more likely to have accidents than young females. Credit history: Statistics show drivers with poor credit often file more accident claims than those with better credit.

Statistics show drivers with poor credit often file more accident claims than those with better credit. Location: Some zip codes have more dangerous driving conditions than others.

A-MAX Auto Insurance offers the following discounts:

Multi-car discount

Homeowners discount

Customer loyalty discount

Marriage discount

Good driver discount

Defensive driving discount

And more

Quotes And Claims Processes

Before you decide to commit to A-MAX Auto Insurance, learn what you can expect from the quotes and claims processes:

Getting A Quote

You can get a quote for A-MAX Auto Insurance online or by contacting a local agent. If you choose to look at coverage online, you will type in information like your phone number, home address, driver’s license number, and more. Once you complete the form, you will receive an email with your results, and you can follow up with a local agent to finish setting up your policy.

To receive a quote for A-MAX Auto Insurance at a local office, you can call or email to set up an appointment. Your insurance agent will also be a certified insurance broker who can sell you insurance policies from a number of insurance carriers.

If you prefer online quotes, then fill out this quick form to see the best providers in your area:

Filing A Claim

The claims process varies depending on which insurance carrier your policy is with. If you are insured through A-MAX Auto Insurance, then you will just need to login to your account on the website.

If you have insurance through another carrier, visit the Report a Claim page and select your provider from A-MAX’s list of partners. Then log in to your account on the insurance carrier’s website, and follow the steps to report a claim.

A-MAX Auto Insurance Customer Reviews

Because A-MAX Auto Insurance only has locations in Texas, the company’s reputation is not as widely known as bigger names in the industry like Geico and State Farm. That being said, A-MAX has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Customer reviews range by location, with some reviewers saying how easy it is to get car insurance. Many say their agents were helpful in finding the right policy and answering questions. However, customer complaints mention how poorly claims were handled and a long wait time for claims processing.

Here are a few A-MAX reviews for a location in Dallas:

“Love my experience [with] these guys. Courtney initially found the best company [and] best price for me... Getting car insurance can be a hassle so thank you guys for making the process so easy.” -KoCoa S. via Google

“It’s really a hit and miss with these agents. In person you will get more help, over the phone don’t even bother. They will put you on hold for 10 mins then hang up.” -R. Mendez via Google

The Verdict On A-MAX Auto Insurance

A-MAX Auto Insurance is a good car insurance company to work with if you are looking for affordable coverage in the state of Texas. The company has over 170 locations in the state, but no options for motorists outside of Texas. Mixed customer ratings let us know some locations lack in customer relations, while others thrive.

A-MAX serves as a middleman between the consumer and insurance carriers, which could be seen as an advantage or a disadvantage. All in all, we recommend getting a quote from A-MAX and checking out a few other providers to compare car insurance policies.

Top Car Insurance Recommendations

It’s always helpful to compare multiple insurance carriers to make sure you are getting the best rate and the best coverage. That’s why we researched the nation’s best car insurance companies, considering factors such as affordability, customer service, location, coverage, and more. We recommend getting your personalized quote options by filling out this easy form:

Here are some of our top recommendations for auto insurance:

USAA: 5 Stars

After careful research, we gave USAA a 5.0 overall rating across our categories. This insurance provider has great coverage for members of the military and their families. Unlike A-MAX Auto Insurance, USAA is available in all 50 states, and the company is known for great customer service – topping the charts of several studies by industry leaders like J.D. Power.

USAA has discounts for multiple vehicles on your policy, as well as student and military discounts. You can get accident forgiveness and gap insurance to protect your vehicle, too.

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

State Farm received a 4.5-star rating overall in our research. It’s a great option for families with college students and teenage drivers. Available in all 50 states, State Farm received an A++ rating in financial strength from AM Best.

Customers comment on State Farm’s average customer service. However, many drivers greatly lower their premiums with State Farm’s extensive list of discounts for things like having multiple cars, bundling policies, new driver safety course completion, being a student, and more. State Farm offers standard auto coverage and add-ons like rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance.

FAQs

How do I get the lowest car insurance?

The cost of car insurance depends on a number of factors beyond your insurance company of choice, including your age, location, the type of vehicle that you drive, your credit score, and your driving history. That said, there are still cheap auto insurance companies out there.

What is the cheapest auto insurance in Texas?

We researched the top car insurance companies in Texas in areas like coverage, cost, customer experience, and availability of discounts. In the end, we found that Texas Farm Bureau and State Farm were great options for cheap auto insurance in Texas. However, you may find great rates with a company that works with multiple carriers like A-MAX Auto Insurance.