When you own classic vehicles, you have different needs when it comes to insuring them. Car enthusiasts around the country find the right coverage with Hagerty, a company that has many options for classic and vintage automobiles.

Read on for our Hagerty car insurance review, where we looked at the provider’s coverage, customer service, cost, and industry reputation.

About Hagerty

Hagerty was founded in 1984 when Frank and Louise Hagerty discovered a need for specialty vehicle insurance. But the company didn’t start with Hagerty auto insurance. Frank and Louise were boat enthusiasts themselves and had trouble trying to protect their boats. After insuring boats for a few years, Hagerty expanded its specialty coverage in 1991 when the company started covering classic cars.

Now, Hagerty is run by Frank and Louise’s son, Mckeel Hagerty, and is the leading insurance company for classic and historic vehicles. Hagerty is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, and it has locations around the world in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Because the company’s founders had a passion for classic cars and boats, Hagerty extends its dedication to each customer. This provider is known for being very knowledgeable about classic cars and how they need to be maintained.

Collector car insurance policies can be a tad complicated if you are new to historic vehicles. However, Hagerty’s local customer service agents have a decent reputation for answering questions and assisting the insured.

Hagerty Auto Insurance Coverage

It’s always important to explore your options for the type of car insurance coverage you need. However, Hagerty auto insurance is not your typical coverage. Hagerty is known for its classic car insurance, providing protection for antique and classic cars, classic trucks and utility vehicles, and modified vehicles manufactured in 1980 or later.

Because customers are not using these classic vehicles for daily use like commuting to work and school, the coverage they need will be different than the average American driver. Here are some options for Hagerty auto insurance:

Guaranteed Value® Coverage: If your vehicle experiences a covered total loss, you will be awarded the your car’s agreed-upon insured value in full. This is a great coverage option because there is no depreciation.

If your vehicle experiences a covered total loss, you will be awarded the your car’s agreed-upon insured value in full. This is a great coverage option because there is no depreciation. Spare Parts Coverage: This plan protects the valuable tools and spare parts you may have in order to keep your vehicle running efficiently. You also have access to original replacement parts when your vehicle needs repair.

This plan protects the valuable tools and spare parts you may have in order to keep your vehicle running efficiently. You also have access to original replacement parts when your vehicle needs repair. Hagerty Plus Plan: This plan includes 24/7 roadside assistance should you need a tow or a tire change while out on the road.

This plan includes 24/7 roadside assistance should you need a tow or a tire change while out on the road. Medical Coverage: This option covers you or your family if someone becomes injured during an auto show or related event.

Hagerty is one of the top auto insurance carriers for classic and historic vehicles, so it places strict limitations on how coverage can be used. Insured classic cars cannot be used for daily driving. However, Hagerty auto insurance places no mileage limitations on occasional pleasure driving. This includes trips to club functions, exhibitions, tours, and organized meetings.

Hagerty auto insurance policies require that you store your classic car in a secure, enclosed structure like a garage or residential storage unit. All members of your household with a valid driver’s license must have a vehicle meant for daily use and maintain regular car insurance for each of those vehicles.

You will not be eligible for Hagerty auto insurance if you have a negative driving history, with violations for:

Alcohol-related offenses

Excessive speeding

Reckless driving

Drivers with an unsafe history will become a liability to insure, so Hagerty restricts them from starting a policy.

If you need roadside assistance, Hagerty works to dispatch help within 60 minutes of your call. Actual response time will depend on the weather, traffic, and current demand.

Cost Of Hagerty Auto Insurance

Like many providers, the cost of a Hagerty auto insurance policy will depend on your age, the type of vehicle you want to insure, your location, and the type of coverage you select. Fortunately, Hagerty promises to have rates that are on average 39 percent less than the amount a daily driver would pay for regular insurance.

The company’s minimum monthly premium starts at $100, but it varies by state. Hagerty offers zero deductibles for many vehicles, but other options vary by state and the type of vehicle you’re insuring. You can view your deductible options when you get an online quote.

It is important to note that auto insurance rates with Hagerty will often increase after you file a claim.

Hagerty Drivers Club

Hagerty does not have a lot of discounts, but those who sign up for the Hagerty Drivers Club are eligible for certain discounts on their Hagerty auto insurance. The club is a community for car enthusiasts where members can enjoy special events and roadside assistance designed specifically for collector cars. For $45 each year, you also get a subscription to Hagerty’s magazine.

Quotes And Claims Processes

Here is what you can expect from Hagerty’s quotes and claims processes for collector vehicle insurance.

Getting A Quote

To get a quote, you must first find a local agent near you by searching your zip code. Hagerty partners with local insurance agents around the country who can underwrite a policy to be insured by Hagerty auto insurance.

For the most accurate quote from a Hagerty insurance agency, you will be asked about your personal information like your home address, make and model of your car, and your car’s estimated value.

Filing A Claim

If an accident occurs, file your claim right away. Some Hagerty auto insurance plans include requirements for how soon you must file a claim. You can call Hagerty’s claims department or file a claim online.

An adjuster will contact you within one business day of reporting a claim. Then, he or she will discuss the loss and the coverage you have. They may ask for photos or an estimate of the damage. Your adjuster will then review the claim information and issue an initial payment.

Next, you can shop for repair facilities. Hagerty also has in-house parts specialists who can help you find replacement parts for your classic vehicle.

Hagerty Car Insurance Reviews

Hagerty auto insurance has a range of mixed customer reviews online, which depend on the service location. And although the provider is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), it earned an A+ rating on the site.

On Trustpilot, Hagerty has a 4.5-star average rating. Most customers compliment Hagerty’s customer service, while complaints included issues with communication during the claims process. Check out some of these Hagerty car insurance reviews:

“The one and only claim I ever made was shortly after I switched my insurance to Hagerty. There was no hassle/problems in getting my car repaired. The couple of times I needed a tow truck, my call was immediately handled.” -James via Trustpilot

“Terrible communication skills and lack of urgency; my client's vehicle has been in the shop for over two months and we cannot get our assigned claims representative or their manager on the phone nor a response to our emails.” -Sara via Trustpilot

Apps And Technology

Hagerty has a secure portal on the website where customers can log in and view details about their account, pay their bill, and manage their policy.

Hagerty also offer Hagerty Valuation Tools, which help you determine the value of your classic car. You can view information about current values, similar vehicles that are currently on sale on eBay, model history information, and market trends. You can also subscribe to the printed Hagerty Price Guide, where each issue includes up-to-date prices for collector cars.

Last, the Hagerty Insider app can help you track auction results and see classic cars for sale.

Final Thoughts On Hagerty Auto Insurance

Hagerty auto insurance is a niche insurance provider, founded specifically for car enthusiasts and owners of classic vehicles. You can find affordable coverage options that support how you use your collector cars.

The company is known for representatives’ knowledge of vintage cars and makes it a goal to provide lots of resources and helpful articles to guide you through owning, maintaining, and insuring a classic vehicle. Hagerty is also dedicated to giving back to the community in the form of educational programs for youth and classic car enthusiasts.

Because Hagerty is partnered with local agents around the country, the level of customer service you experience may vary.

Overall, we think Hagerty auto insurance is an excellent choice for those with classic cars. That being said, we always recommend getting quotes from multiple companies to compare coverage and rates.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old does your car have to be for Hagerty?

To qualify for Hagerty auto insurance coverage, the age your car must be depends on the type of vehicle. Collector cars must be built before 1980. Classic trucks and SUVs must be built in 1996 or earlier. Last, some exotic cars qualify for coverage even if they were manufactured after 1980. Get a quote for your car to see if you qualify.

Who has the best classic car insurance?

Hagerty has a reputation for offering great classic car insurance. It is known around the country as the expert on historic vehicles because its founders were passionate about the hobby themselves. Because Hagerty works with partners, however, the level of customer service may vary by service location.

Are imported cars more expensive to insure?

Yes, imported cars often cost more to insure, because their parts tend to be more costly and harder to find. Talk with a local Hagerty auto insurance agent to get more details on insuring your specific make and model.