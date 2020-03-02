Advertiser Disclosure

Residents of the Hawkeye State are no strangers to the road. Even with business hubs like Des Moines and Iowa City, you need a car to get around the sprawling countryside. According to Data USA, over 81 percent of Iowans head to work in their own car each morning and own an average of two cars per household.

Still, is car insurance required in Iowa? Like the majority of states across the country, Iowa requires a minimum of liability coverage. We’ll go into a bit more detail about what this means below. Though the minimums for car insurance in Iowa are more lax than other states, every Iowa driver must be able to prove financial responsibility when they’re involved in an accident.

Our team did a deep dive into the nation’s 30 best insurance companies, considering everything from cost and discounts to customer service and filing claims. From this, we narrowed down the best Iowa car insurance companies that represent everything you need as a Midwestern driver.

Iowa Car Insurance Requirements

Auto insurance mandates vary state-by-state. Only two states – New Hampshire and Virginia – don’t require auto insurance, while others have a law requiring minimum coverage. Iowa requires liability coverage of 20/40/15, which we’ve broken down below. Drivers also must carry uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage unless they reject the coverage in writing.

Bodily injury liability (BI): $20,000 in bodily injury per person and $40,000 in bodily injury per accident

$20,000 in bodily injury per person and $40,000 in bodily injury per accident Property damage liability (PD): $15,000 in property damage per accident

$15,000 in property damage per accident Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury: $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident

Keep in mind that these coverages are only the minimum required in the state. On one hand, this means you have more flexibility to customize your Iowa auto insurance policy and often at more competitive prices than other states. However, in addition to the minimums, we recommend some level of collision, comprehensive, and medical coverage.

Is Iowa A No-Fault State?

No, Iowa is not a no-fault state. This means that if you cause an accident in Iowa – such as rear-ending the car in front of you – your car insurance must cover the damages and related injuries for both yourself and the other driver.

Best Car Insurance In Iowa

Our picks for the top six selections for best car insurance in Iowa combine nationally ranked companies with a few local providers. Each has an office or headquarters in Iowa, received positive reviews from Iowan residents, and balances quality with value.

Ranking Insurance Company Benefits Our Rating 1 USAA Affordability

Excellent customer service

High number of coverage options

Good for military families* *Note: Only available to military members and their families 5.0 2 Shelter Insurance Received top industry awards

Excellent claims experience

Local, personalized service

Locations throughout Iowa 4.0 3 Geico Affordability

Second largest company in the nation

Good for students

Good for military 4.5 4 State Farm Affordability

Customers report strong claims and service experience

Good for students and teens 4.5 5 American Family Affordability

Good customer service

Easy claims process

Unique car insurance discounts

Good for seniors 4.0 6 Nationwide Affordability

Very good claims process

Good for seniors

Good for students 4.0

Our First Choice: USAA

When lined up against other top national and Iowa car insurance companies, USAA was the only one that scored 5.0 out of 5 stars in our 2020 review. The same goes for our pick for car insurance in Iowa. USAA is available to active, retired, and separated veterans with a discharge type of “Honorable” and their eligible family members. Eligible family members include:

Spouses

Widows/widowers

Former spouses who joined during marriage

Children

USAA offers insurance to families in all 50 states. Overall, we found that USAA has affordable car insurance in Iowa with reliable services across the board. It received an A++ from AM Best and topped the charts of several J.D. Power studies in 2019, though it is often removed from the running due to its membership restrictions.

USAA Coverage

As you hunt for Iowa car insurance, USAA can provide assistance choosing a plan that fits your state requirements and balances out with factors like your health insurance coverage. Here is a full list of what the company offers:

Bodily injury and property damage liability (BI/PD)

Comprehensive coverage

Collision coverage

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Medical payments (MedPay)

Extended benefits coverage for additional disability and death benefits that can be added to MedPay coverage

Uninsured/Underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM)

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Accident forgiveness

USAA Cost and Discounts

Determining the exact premium for your Iowa car insurance is tricky without getting a personalized quote, but you can take some clues from how each company determines its scale. We found that the USAA website was fairly straightforward, listing the top factors the company takes into consideration:

Driver age, specifically if the driver is under 25

Driver accident and ticket history

Membership loyalty

Vehicle make and model

Where you live and where you park your car

How much you drive your car

One of the most important considerations with USAA is its discount opportunities. The company claims that the average person saves $707 when switching to its auto insurance plans.

Here’s a quick rundown of USAA discount programs:

Category Discounts Your Driving History Safe drivers

Defensive driving

Training courses

Good student driver Your Car Multiple vehicles

New vehicles

Number of miles

How it is parked or stored USAA Membership Level Family discount

How long you’ve been a member

Military installation

Customer Satisfaction

Is USAA the best car insurance in Iowa for keeping customers happy? We found a mix of highly positive reviews and complications about filing claims and understanding policies on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website.

“I was involved in a mild collision which resulted in normal collision damage to my classic car. The first response was to total it when it was deemed too old to be [seen at] one of their shops... While not being at fault for the incident, and a USAA member myself, I have never once felt taken care of by this company during this [claims] process.” -Isabella M. via BBB

“I use USAA for all my banking needs and car insurance. I've never had an issue and I've been [a] member since I was in high school 17 years ago.” -Kristen B. via BBB

Runner-Up: Shelter Insurance Company

Though this small insurance agency didn’t make our nationwide comparison, its awards for the region made it stand out in our list of options for car insurance in Iowa. The company shines when it comes to personalized service and offers local branches all over the state of Iowa, both surrounding the cities and scattered throughout more rural areas.

Industry accolades include:

Rated #1 for "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Auto Insurers in the Central Region" in 2019, 2018, and 2016 by J.D. Power

‘A’ rating (Excellent) from AM Best for financial stability

A+ rating from the BBB

Shelter Insurance Coverage

Shelter Insurance offers standard coverage to meet Iowa auto insurance requirements and a few unique add-ons for drivers in Iowa seeking extra protection.

You can submit your information to receive a personalized car insurance quote online. However, because there is no online option to purchase insurance, the website recommends speaking directly with a local agent to determine rates for auto insurance in Iowa, as well as your budgetary needs. The website and app are quite comprehensive for existing customers to pay bills and review accounts. Overall though, we recommend calling a local agent for most needs.

The following types of coverage are included with standard policies:

BI/PD

24/7 roadside assistance

New car replacement

You can choose to add the following types of car insurance to your Iowa policy.

Collision

Comprehensive

MedPay

PIP

UM/UIM

Rental car reimbursement

Accidental death payment

Disability income coverage

Gap insurance

Shelter Insurance Cost and Discounts

The main reason Shelter did not earn the first place spot in our Iowa auto insurance picks is its pricing. Premiums tend to be higher than competitors, but many customer reviews rave that representatives helped them find ways to lower monthly costs.

Shelter also offers a wide range of discounts, making this a great Iowa car insurance option for the following drivers:

Safe drivers

Students

Drivers with multiple cars

Drivers who want to bundle homeowners, farm, or life insurance

Drivers who pay upfront

Those with factory-installed car safety measures

Teen drivers who take driver training courses

Customer Satisfaction

Shelter Insurance has fewer online complaints than other car insurance companies and a high amount of positive reviews. Happy customers mention the wide variety of discounts, easy claims experience, and personalized care, while unhappy customers discuss issues with cancellations and policy changes.

Cost Of Iowa Auto Insurance

Iowa has some of the lowest car insurance rates on average in the country, beat out only by Idaho. According to a 2016 study by the Insurance Information Institute, the average expenditure for car insurance in Iowa was $628.10 per year. This was far below the national average of $935.80.

The study clarifies that state differences often come down to differences in wealth by region. Residents of more affluent states are more likely to purchase new cars, thus incurring higher car insurance rates. Other factors include the average number of highway miles driven and the density of urban areas.

What To Know About Driving In Iowa

Iowa is known for its wide-open spaces when one can take to the highway and explore small country towns. However, the average commute time for an Iowa worker is only about 18 minutes, lower than the national average. As a North-Midwestern state, Iowa sees its fair share of snow each year, with an average of 32.4 inches throughout its winter season according to Iowa-based newspaper The Gazette. Icy roads and poor visibility are other strong reasons to purchase higher than the state minimum for car insurance in Iowa.

A report published in the Des Moines Register acknowledged an increase in Iowa traffic accidents in 2018 compared to earlier years. On the flip side, however, car-related fatalities dropped overall.

The best auto insurance in Iowa should cover all your local needs while remaining affordable and transparent. We found USAA – if you are eligible to join – is the best bet to check all these boxes. The company’s extensive discounts make it one of the cheapest auto insurances in Iowa, while its history of nearly 100 years in business means it knows how to take care of its customers. Alternatively, for those who prefer a local option, Shelter Insurance provides great coverage and customer service.