Advertiser Disclosure

If you’re a driver in Texas or California in the market for car insurance, you may have heard of Amco Auto Insurance. The third-party insurer has been in business for more than 30 years. Based in Houston, Amco provides insurance options for cars, homes, businesses, boats, and motorcycles.

In this article, we’ll dive into the cost, discounts, and customer service Amco Auto Insurance provides to give you all the information you need to decide if Amco is a good fit for your lifestyle and vehicle.

To start, we recommend comparing the best quotes in your area. Fill out this quick form to see your personalized picks:

In this article:

Amco Auto Insurance: At A Glance

What makes Amco Auto Insurance stand out from its competitors? The company claims to have fair rates for car insurance and higher levels of privacy and security than other, larger insurance providers.

As a third-party insurance provider, Amco acts as the “middleman” between motorists and direct providers. This takes the work out of comparing rates from multiple companies, but you’ll probably want to look at insurance providers outside of Amco’s network as well to paint a more complete picture of what’s out there.

Pros Cons Amco is an independent insurance provider.

The company has generally affordable auto insurance rates.

Customers can manage policies online and with an app.

Local insurance agents are available over the phone 24/7.

Amco has big-name partners in-network, like Progressive. Amco insurance is only available in Texas and California.

Customer reviews complain about the quality of customer service.

Amco has an outdated website.

Amco doesn’t offer ridesharing coverage.

Coverage With Amco Auto Insurance

Amco offers full coverage and just liability for Texas and California drivers. The company’s auto insurance coverage options include:

Coverage Type Details Liability (BI/PD) The state minimum liability insurance required in Texas is 30/60/25. That breaks down to: $30,000 bodily injury liability required per person

$60,000 bodily injury liability required per accident

$25,000 property damage liability required Collision This coverage will help you pay for repairs to your car after an accident. Collision insurance could even help you get a new vehicle if yours is a total loss. With Amco Auto Insurance, you can choose between: Actual cash value coverage: This will pay the depreciated cost of a vehicle.

Replacement cost coverage: This will pay for you to buy a new car similar to the value of your vehicle that was a total loss. Comprehensive With this coverage, Amco Auto Insurance will pay for damages to your vehicle that are not due to an accident, like fire, theft, vandalism, and animal damage (for example, if you hit a deer). Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) Coverage This coverage protects you after an accident with a driver who doesn’t have adequate insurance. Personal Injury Protection (PIP) PIP covers the medical costs of injuries that you or your passengers receive due to an accident.

Amco customers can also add the following to auto insurance policies:

Non-owner liability coverage: This option is a great add-on for people who frequently drive a vehicle that they do not own.

This option is a great add-on for people who frequently drive a vehicle that they do not own. Emergency roadside assistance: Coverage varies by carrier, but Amco offers roadside assistance to policyholders that could cover the cost of jumping a dead battery, changing a flat tire, and getting lockout services.

Coverage varies by carrier, but Amco offers roadside assistance to policyholders that could cover the cost of jumping a dead battery, changing a flat tire, and getting lockout services. Rental car reimbursement: Coverage for rental reimbursement varies by provider. Some policies will help motorists pay for a rental car when their everyday vehicle is in the shop for repairs.

Amco Auto Insurance Cost And Discounts

The cost of car insurance with Amco depends on many factors like your exact location, desired level of coverage, what discounts you qualify for, and your driving history.

Amco offers insurance policies from many companies like ACC Insurance, Endeavor Insurance, Hallmark Insurance, Progressive, and Western General Insurance to name a few. The discounts these companies provide vary but generally include:

Safe driver discount

Multiple policies discount

Good student discount

Discounts for your car’s safety features like anti-lock brakes and anti-theft devices

Quotes And Claims With Amco Auto Insurance

Amco provides a fast, free online tool called the “Auto Insurance Wizard,” where you enter your zip code to get a list of the best car insurance rates available to you.

When you go to make a claim through Amco’s website, you’ll be redirected to Alinsco Insurance’s site that has customer service representatives available by phone 24/7. You could also complete a claim online, but the response time may be longer than on the phone. Some customers express concerns regarding the wait time for insurance agents to respond to claims.

To make a claim, all you need is your name, phone number, loss date, loss time, and your policy number to start. Amco also has an app that allows you to manage your claims and policies even when you’re on the go.

Amco Auto Insurance Customer Reviews

Amco Auto Insurance has positive reviews from industry experts like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AM Best, which take into account everything from customer reviews to the transparency of the company’s business practices. The company’s BBB rating is an A+, and AM Best gives Amco an A+ financial strength rating as well.

Amco doesn’t have many customer reviews online, however. There are no reviews on the BBB or Trustpilot, and the few reviews we could find were mixed. Satisfied customers are pleased with the polite and helpful attitudes of the insurance agents in offices. Some complaints express dissatisfaction with the time that it takes for insurance agents to help or respond to claims.

“This company hires some of the nicest people. They're always in a cheerful mood when I come in. I had gotten kicked out [of] my previous insurance company when they found out my truck had a lift kit (which I didn't know was a problem), and the ladies at Amco were able to find me a better rate. Super happy!” -Jason M., via SuperMoney.com

On the other hand, an anonymous dissatisfied reviewer on Insurance.FreeAdvice.com stated that their claim was unfairly denied by an insurance agent.

What’s The Verdict?

If affordable car insurance is what you’re looking for, Amco Auto Insurance could be a great company to help you find fair rates. But if you’re more concerned with up-to-date technology and positive customer service, Amco may fall slightly short of your expectations.

Overall Rating 3.0 Industry Standing 4.0 Coverage 4.0 Cost and Discounts 3.0 Availability 1.0 Customer Service 3.0 Technology 4.0

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

We recently reviewed the top auto insurance companies in the nation, and Geico and Progressive were two providers that came out ahead. We gave each a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars – considering factors such as coverage, availability of discounts, reputation, and technology. We recommend getting a quote from both companies and comparing the results.

Geico

Geico is a great insurance company option for students and military personnel. It has competitive rates and numerous discounts for car insurance. Geico also maintains top marks from industry leaders like BBB, AM Best, and J.D. Power:

BBB: A+

A+ AM Best: A++ in financial strength (Superior)

A++ in financial strength (Superior) J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study: 879/1,000

Geico provides standard and comprehensive coverage options with customizable policies that can fit the needs of most motorists.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Compare Policies Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

Progressive

When shopping for car insurance, we also recommend Progressive as an alternative to Amco Auto Insurance. Progressive is one of the biggest insurance companies in the nation for a reason, with positive online reviews from satisfied customers and praise from reputable sources like Fortune 500.

BBB: A-

A- AM Best: A+ in financial strength (Superior)

A+ in financial strength (Superior) J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study: 856/1,000

Great for Discount Bundles ★★★★★ Compare Policies Offers a number of ways to get a discount, including the Snapshot tool or bundle options.

More On Insurance: