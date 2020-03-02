Advertiser Disclosure

Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the nation, it’s still home to thousands of miles of roadway and around 750,000 licensed drivers. To remain safe and covered, it’s crucial you shop for the best Rhode Island car insurance. You need to meet the minimum coverage that the state requires, so you can be prepared for any rough roads or accidents that could occur.

We have researched the top car insurance companies in the nation to give you the best recommendation when it comes to cost, customer service, coverage options, service area, and more.

Check out our helpful guide to purchasing car insurance in Rhode Island, so you can make a more informed decision before getting out on the road.

Rhode Island Car Insurance Requirements

When you are shopping for car insurance in Rhode Island, it’s crucial that you first take the time to understand your state’s requirements. The specific regulations and limits for car insurance will vary by state. Each state sets its own insurance requirements that drivers must follow.

Does Rhode Island require car insurance? Yes, drivers in Rhode Island must carry car insurance in order to avoid fines or losing their vehicle registration.

There are many different types of coverage when it comes to car insurance in Rhode Island. Rhode Island drivers must carry liability coverage for bodily injury and property damage. Here are the state minimum coverage limits Rhode Island drivers must have:

Bodily injury liability per person: $25,000

Bodily injury per accident: $50,000

Property damage liability: $25,000

Is Rhode Island a no-fault auto insurance state? No, Rhode Island will dictate who is at fault for accidents and will utilize that person’s insurance to handle damages. That is why it’s important for you to carry good liability insurance when you are driving in Rhode Island.

It is also a good idea to add more than the minimum coverage in your insurance quote. Consider adding on comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, uninsured motorist coverage, personal injury protection, and medical payments to stay prepared on the road.

Best Auto Insurance In Rhode Island

When you are shopping for auto insurance in Rhode Island, it can be useful to compare multiple providers to decide who is the best fit for you. We’ve researched and compared some of the top car insurance companies that service Rhode Island.

Car Insurance Provider Overall Rating Cost Customer Service Available Discounts Service Coverage USAA 5.0 4.5 5.0 Teen driving program, student discount, military discount, multi-policy discount, multi-car discount 50 states Geico 4.5 4.0 4.0 Discounts for multiple cars, bundling, students, military 50 states Progressive 4.5 3.5 3.5 Multi-car, bundling, new driver safety, students, military 50 states State Farm 4.5 4.0 3.5 Multi-car, bundling, new driver safety, students 50 states Liberty Mutual 4.0 3.5 3.5 Multi-car, bundling, new driver safety, students, military 50 states The General 3.5 3.0 3.0 Multi-car, new driver safety, students, military 47 states Nationwide 4.0 3.5 3.5 Discounts for multi-car policies, students, completed teen driver safety course 47 states

Who Has The Cheapest Car Insurance In Rhode Island?

The cheapest car insurance in Rhode Island is generally State Farm. State Farm has the lowest average rates for drivers with accidents or speeding tickets in their history. This is also a great option for drivers with bad credit.

Is The General Insurance Available In Rhode Island?

Yes, you can get a quote for Rhode Island car insurance from The General. The company offers low-cost coverage that is often helpful for drivers with a not-so-great driving record or bad credit.

Our First Choice: Progressive

Progressive is a widely-known insurance company, the third largest in the nation. It received a 4.5 insurance rating overall from our research. Progressive is a great option for car insurance in Rhode Island because it has lots of discounts when you bundle policies, add multiple cars, drive safe, and more.

Progressive has 24/7 customer support, as well as a user-friendly website and mobile app to help you stay connected to your policy.

This insurance company considers Rhode Island to be one of its high-cost states. The monthly premiums from Progressive for RI tend to be higher than the averages of other states. This is the result of many factors like a dense population, higher crime rates, and dangerous intersections.

Rhode Island auto insurance from Progressive offers you a great range of coverage options, with many add-ons available like roadside assistance or gap insurance to protect you if your car becomes totaled. And, because Progressive has homeowner’s insurance and other products, it’s easy to bundle multiple policies and save money. You can also use the Snapshot tool to monitor your driving and earn a discount when you drive safely.

Progressive is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it has an A- rating on the site. This well-known insurance company has a great reputation around the nation, but a handful of customer complaints surrounding the level of customer service.

Runner-Up: State Farm

State Farm is another great option for car insurance in Rhode Island. It earned a 4.5-star overall rating in our research. This company gives you a discount when you bundle your auto, renters, and homeowners’ insurance. Customers enjoy the fact that their car insurance rates are low and don’t increase with a policy renewal.

When searching for Rhode Island car insurance, consider State Farm. The company provides basic and comprehensive coverage options, and an advanced online portal allows you to manage your account. State Farm offers residents in the Ocean State discounts for being safe drivers. It is also known for quoting overall lower premiums and options for drivers than other providers in the state. Unfortunately, State Farm does not offer accident forgiveness benefits.

Although State Farm is not accredited with the BBB, it has an A+ rating on the site. Many customers say they stay because of the relationship they build with their local agent. Customer service reps from State Farm are friendly and courteous.

Cost Of Rhode Island Car Insurance

How does the cost of insurance in this state compare to others? Rhode Island car insurance has pretty high monthly premiums when compared to other states. You’ll find the highest prices in the state’s capital, Providence. You can sometimes see prices twice as high as other areas in the state.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, the average expenditure for auto insurance was $1,194 per person in 2016, with monthly premiums averaging around $100. This means that premiums for Rhode Island auto insurance were the seventh most expensive in the nation, with the national average being about $936 annually.

Your auto insurance rate in Rhode Island will vary, depending on the following factors:

Past auto insurance coverage

Zip code

Age, and the age you started driving

Gender

Marital status

Your driving record, including recent claims, tickets, and/or accidents

The type of car you drive

Your credit score

The purpose of your driving, whether for business or pleasure

You have many options for car insurance in Rhode Island. Make sure to ask your car insurance company if it has any discounts available for you.

What To Know About Driving In Rhode Island

In addition to understanding the requirements for auto insurance in Rhode Island, you must also make yourself aware of the driving conditions and laws in the state. On average, Rhode Island drivers travel 12,781 miles each year according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Here are some laws to keep in mind with Rhode Island auto insurance:

Rhode Island has a ban on cell phone use for new drivers. This includes both handheld and hand-free devices.

No texting is allowed for any drivers in the state.

Drivers will be given a primary offense for driving without a seatbelt.

Children under eight years old, under 57 inches tall, and/or under 80 pounds must sit in rear-facing child car seats.

The highest number of accidents in Rhode Island occurs in May, November, and December. Wednesday is considered the most dangerous day of the week for accidents. Fortunately, fatalities from automobile accidents are declining in this state. There were around 45 auto-related fatalities in 2015, which was the lowest number in a few years.

When driving in Rhode Island, be vigilant of the road conditions. Some areas have rough spots that require slow driving to avoid damage to your car. Also, you may find slower-than-average speed limits in some spots around Rhode Island. Make sure you always know the speed limit to avoid getting a ticket.

Conclusion

Drivers have a lot of options when it comes to Rhode Island auto insurance. You can choose the minimum $25,000/$50,000/$25,000 coverage, or you can add on helpful medical coverage and gap insurance depending on who you choose to work with.

Top providers in this area include Progressive, State Farm, and USAA. Each of these companies have good customer service ratings, and they provide discounts for many of their customers.