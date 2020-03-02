Advertiser Disclosure

If you are a driver in the Buckeye State, you want to know how to save money on car insurance. While there are several ways to lower your car insurance premiums, the best way to cut costs is to find Ohio car insurance with the cheapest rates. We have already evaluated the top car insurance companies and found the best providers. During our research, we were able to determine what auto insurance coverage would also be the cheapest for drivers in Ohio.

Here’s what we found while looking for the cheapest car insurance. To get matched with the best Ohio car insurance rates, use our tool below:

In this article:

Insurance Requirements By State

Each state dictates what type of auto insurance coverage is required. The majority of state- required auto insurance includes some form of bodily injury liability and property damage liability. Other states also require personal injury protection, uninsured motorist coverage, and underinsured motorist coverage.

There are additional policies that can be added on top of the required coverage.

Ohio Car Insurance Requirements

Ohio law mandates a certain amount of auto insurance coverage for residents. Drivers must maintain a minimum of:

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 property damage liability per accident

These car insurance terms only apply to the damage you cause to other people’s property. None of these minimums will cover what happens to your vehicle or your occupants as a result of an accident that you cause.

Ohio is considered an at-fault state. This term means that whoever caused the accident is responsible for the damages. Typically, these damages are covered by the insurance company directly, unless the term limits don’t allow for compensation.

A serious accident could quickly surpass this liability insurance coverage. If you don’t want to pay for the bills out of pocket, you should consider carrying more than the state minimum Ohio car insurance. There are a few optional coverages you could choose.

Comprehensive

Collision

Medical and Funeral Benefits

Loan/Lease Payoff

Rental Car Reimbursement

Uninsured Motorist Property Damage

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Bodily Injury

Roadside Assistance

Alternate Car Insurance in Ohio

Some drivers are denied coverage in the voluntary market because of poor credit, a bad driving record, or other factors. In these situations, drivers must apply through the Ohio Automobile Insurance Plan.

There’s also the option to forgo car insurance if you can prove financial responsibility. You have two available choices.

Leave a $30,000 deposit with the state treasury in bonds or cash.

Purchase a bond from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles for $30,000 by using your property that contains equity of at least $60,000.

Top Ohio Auto Insurance Providers

In evaluating the best insurance company options, we found several companies that also suit the needs of drivers in Ohio. To determine which company fits your needs, you should consider several aspects. First, you should look at the provider’s reputation. You also want to examine customer service rankings and the cost of having a policy. From there, it’s good to research the available car insurance discounts and look at the additional perks.

Use the form below to see which providers in Ohio can give you the best rate:

We’ve already done all of that and found that these five providers would be perfect for car insurance in Ohio.

Provider Overall Star Rating AM Best Financial Strength Rank J.D. Power Claim Servicing Score Ohio Auto Insurance Rate Estimate (Source: U.S. News & World Report) USAA 5.0 A++ 5 $631.78 Geico 4.5 A++ 3 $704.06 American Family 4.0 A 3 $739.63 Travelers 4.0 A++ 3 $740.95 Progressive 4.0 A+ 3 $999.08

USAA Ohio Car Insurance (Top Pick)

If you are a military member in search of car insurance in Ohio, USAA seems to offer the best rates. Aside from that, you will also qualify for coverage as a veteran or family member of someone in the service. USAA consistently provides the lowest car insurance rates under a variety of circumstances.

Insurance Quotes Average Auto Insurance Rates (Source: U.S. News & World Report) Clean Driving Record $631.78 1 Speeding Violation $696.77 1 Accident $859.06 1 DUI $985.15 Good Credit Score $631.78 Poor Credit Score $1,050.59

While not everyone will be able to get Ohio auto insurance with USAA, it pays to look into the plans. J.D. Power regularly does studies into customer satisfaction with providers. In both the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, USAA excelled above the other options.

Take a look at what an USAA customer has to say about coverage.

“I've had USAA insurance, home and auto, for over 20 years, no problems. Last accident = forgiveness. They were very courteous.” -D. Thomas via BBB

Some of the company’s coverage options that set it apart include:

Roadside Assistance: Receive peace of mind knowing that you are covered for towing, flat tire changes, fuel delivery, lock-out service, and jump-starts. This optional coverage can be added on for a small fee.

Receive peace of mind knowing that you are covered for towing, flat tire changes, fuel delivery, lock-out service, and jump-starts. This optional coverage can be added on for a small fee. Accident Forgiveness: When you pay for this program, your premiums won’t increase after your first at-fault accident. Then, remain accident-free for five years and USAA automatically adds it to your policy for free.

When you pay for this program, your premiums won’t increase after your first at-fault accident. Then, remain accident-free for five years and USAA automatically adds it to your policy for free. Rental reimbursement: If your vehicle goes into the shop for repairs, you can utilize this optional coverage to get a rental car.

If your vehicle goes into the shop for repairs, you can utilize this optional coverage to get a rental car. Car Replacement Assistance: With this plan, you will receive 20 percent more than the ACV of your car after an accident. With this additional money, you will be able to buy a new vehicle.

With this plan, you will receive 20 percent more than the ACV of your car after an accident. With this additional money, you will be able to buy a new vehicle. Gap Insurance: If you finance your car, you will want to add this protection on, and many lenders require it. If your vehicle is declared a total loss, USAA ensures that the loan is paid off. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t provide this protection for leased vehicles, as some other providers do.

Glass coverage is not available with Ohio auto insurance from USAA. Still, this company not only provides cheap car insurance in most situations but also a variety of policy terms. If you can qualify, we believe you will find exceptional coverage through this organization.

Pros:

Exceptional rates

High ratings

Plenty of available services

Cons:

Only available to military members, veterans, or family

Geico Ohio Auto Insurance (Runner-Up)

For those of you that cannot get coverage through USAA, the next best option for auto insurance in Ohio would be Geico. This company has become known for its gecko mascot and “15 seconds will save you” commercials. With all the popularity and money spent on advertising, it’s common to think that they will have higher prices. Surprisingly, the provider actually ends up being one of the cheapest when comparing car insurance quote information.

Insurance Quotes Average Auto Insurance Rates (Source: U.S. News & World Report) Clean Driving Record $704.06 1 Speeding Violation $960.28 1 Accident $988.74 1 DUI $1,493.92 Good Credit Score $704.06 Poor Credit Score $1,031.66

The rates for Ohio auto insurance through Geico jump significantly if you have marks on your driving record or have bad credit. For this reason, Geico might only offer competitive rates if you have a good driving record and good credit score, but it doesn’t hurt to get a free quote and see what’s offered.

As far as reputation goes, Geico is one of the top options. Not only does the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study show good scores, but GEICO maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Let’s see what a GEICO customer has to say about coverage.

“I've never had such a great insurance company. They have answered every question regardless of what time it was. They were with me every step of the way when our car was wrecked. They took care of everything.” -Heather via Trustpilot

Additional policy options from Geico include:

Accident Forgiveness: Keep the same rate, even after an at-fault accident.

Keep the same rate, even after an at-fault accident. Roadside Assistance: Choose to receive access to towing, jump start services, a locksmith, and more.

Choose to receive access to towing, jump start services, a locksmith, and more. Rental Car Coverage: You can receive reimbursement for a rental car if your coverage includes it.

You can receive reimbursement for a rental car if your coverage includes it. Coverage for Belongings: If your vehicle gets broken into, you can use the additional coverage to replace the stolen items.

If your vehicle gets broken into, you can use the additional coverage to replace the stolen items. Glass Coverage: Geico provides full glass protection against road debris or other objects that break your car’s windshield.

While Geico might not have the lowest car insurance rates in Ohio, it’s worth taking a few minutes to see what’s offered.

Pros:

Excellent service

Plenty of coverage options

Easy quotes process

Cons:

Rates higher than USAA

Driving In Ohio

Ohio boasts of more than 7.5 million licensed drivers. That statistic places the state 7th out of the entire nation. Among those drivers, 537,000 (7 percent) are under the age of 21.

In the state of Ohio, teen drivers are permitted to receive their probationary license at the age of 15-and-a-half-years-old. Then, the teen must complete a driver education class and finish 50 hours of driving. After six months, and these requirements are met, the young driver may get a license. Until the age of 18, teens must follow additional driving rules, including:

No operation of a vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m. without a parent (in the first year). After the first year, this changes to 1 a.m. until 5 a.m.

May only have one non-family member in the car without a parent (in the first year).

Everyone must wear seat belts.

No use of mobile phones permitted.

Ohio also ranks right near the middle of the country in terms of road conditions. Not that long ago, Ohio was ranked as one of the top states to drive in. However, the state’s road conditions have significantly worsened. The bridges have also started to become deficient, which further reduces the state’s standing.

Despite this information, Ohio auto insurance rates continue to be on the lower side when compared with other states. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, traffic fatalities are higher in 2019 than they were in 2018. Given this information and the decline of the roadway conditions, auto insurance in Ohio might start to become more expensive.

Save Money On Car Insurance In Ohio

If you want to save money on your Ohio auto insurance, we have some tips for you.

Shop the discounts: Each insurer offers its own set of discounts. Browse through to see which ones you can qualify for. Sometimes, you can get a better rate by choosing a higher-priced company that offers more discounts.

Each insurer offers its own set of discounts. Browse through to see which ones you can qualify for. Sometimes, you can get a better rate by choosing a higher-priced company that offers more discounts. Bundle your policies: If you already have renters or homeowners insurance, you should check with that provider first. Many companies offer a significant discount if you have multiple policies.

If you already have renters or homeowners insurance, you should check with that provider first. Many companies offer a significant discount if you have multiple policies. Adjust your deductible: The deductible is the amount you will pay for your comprehensive and collision claims. The less you pay, the higher your premium will be and vice versa. If you can afford to pay more out of pocket during an incident, raise the deductible and save money on your premiums.

The deductible is the amount you will pay for your comprehensive and collision claims. The less you pay, the higher your premium will be and vice versa. If you can afford to pay more out of pocket during an incident, raise the deductible and save money on your premiums. Maintain a good credit score: You saw the difference good credit makes when it comes to car insurance costs. If you pay your bills on time, the insurance company will give you a lower rate.

You saw the difference good credit makes when it comes to car insurance costs. If you pay your bills on time, the insurance company will give you a lower rate. Be a safe driver: If you have a clean driving record, you will also get a lower cost. Some companies offer an app that monitors how you drive. If you maintain low speeds and don’t brake heavy, the company will give you a substantial discount. Consider looking at State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save Program.

If you have a clean driving record, you will also get a lower cost. Some companies offer an app that monitors how you drive. If you maintain low speeds and don’t brake heavy, the company will give you a substantial discount. Consider looking at State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save Program. Consider your vehicle: If you drive a luxury sports car, you may not know how much that affects your insurance rates. Providers must take into account the cost to repair your vehicle when determining the price of your policy. If you are planning to purchase a new or used vehicle, it helps to check with your insurance provider first.

Most importantly, we can’t emphasize enough how important it is to shop around. Cross-reference our top insurance providers guide and get a quote from at least three of the reputable options.

Use our tool below to get the best car insurance rates in your area: