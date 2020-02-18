Advertiser Disclosure

There is no shortage of things to explore in the Golden State with more than 370,000 total lane miles, and you need top-notch car insurance to lawfully get everywhere you want to go.

We've reviewed the best auto insurance providers in the nation. Read on to discover more about car insurance quotes in California, including the state's minimum insurance requirements, the cost of coverage, and our recommended providers in the Golden State.

California Car Insurance Minimum Requirements

Every state has different car insurance minimums that motorists are required to purchase. California is a 15/30/5 state, which means drivers are responsible to have at least:

$15,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$30,000 in bodily injury liability per incident

$5,000 in property damage liability

Liability coverage protects your finances when you cause a collision. There are a number of other standard coverages you can purchase in addition to liability insurance. Although not required by law, it can be a good idea to have:

Collision insurance

Comprehensive insurance

Medical payments coverage

Personal injury projection

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Factors That Affect Car Insurance Quotes In California

Interestingly, California is one of three states that has outlawed car insurance companies from using customer credit scores to determine the price of premiums. Some factors that will still affect the price of your car insurance quotes in California include:

Personal information like your age, gender, and marital status

Year, make, and model of your vehicle

Vehicle mileage

Your driving history

Your exact location and where you park your car

What Is The Average Cost Of Car Insurance In California?

According to the Insurance Information Institute, the average annual expenditure for California car insurance was $892.55 in 2016. That was less than the national average of $935.80. Drivers spent about $520.81 on liability, $423.75 on collision, and $99.73 on comprehensive.

It’s important to note that not all drivers purchase the same amount of coverage, and because there are so many factors that affect premiums, car insurance quotes in California can vary widely for both minimum coverage and full coverage.

Cheap Liability Coverage In California

Insurance can be affordable in California if you know how to get the best auto insurance rates. When searching for car insurance quotes in California, make sure to take advantage of discount opportunities. You can get discounts for things like:

Being a good driver

Being a student

Having multiple vehicles

Having anti-theft devices

Bundling insurance policies

Taking a defensive driver course

You can also play around with your deductible during the quotes process. A higher deductible usually means a lower premium, but remember that you may need to pay that deductible if you ever file an at-fault claim.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum Insurance In CA?

If you’re caught driving without insurance in California, you could face serious charges.

As a first-time offender caught driving without insurance, you’ll face a fine between $100–$200. A second offense within three years carries a fine of $200–$500. The court could also order your vehicle to be impounded, and then you’d have to pay the cost of that on top of any court-ordered fines.

If you are caught in an accident and cannot provide proof of insurance, the repercussions are worse. In this case, your driving privileges will be suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) even if you’re not a California resident.

Luckily, if you use some of the cost-saving techniques we discussed, it’s possible to find cheap car insurance.

Recommendations For Car Insurance Quotes In California

When looking for car insurance quotes in California, it’s smart to get more than one quote from insurance companies to ensure you’re getting a great deal. Some top providers for you to consider in the Golden State are USAA and Geico.

USAA: 5 Stars

In our review of USAA, we found that this car insurance provider is a great option for military personnel and their families. With an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and a score of 900 out of 1,000 in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, USAA has a strong reputation among auto insurance industry experts and customers.

USAA has auto insurance coverage available in all 50 states, plus various discounts including one when you park your car on a military base.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

We recently reviewed Geico auto insurance and found this company to be a strong contender for students in particular. AM Best gives Geico a financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and Geico earned 879 in the J.D. Power claims satisfaction study mentioned above.

Geico car insurance is available in all 50 states with competitive discounts for good drivers and more. In your search for car insurance quotes in California, we recommend getting a quote from Geico.