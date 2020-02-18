Advertiser Disclosure

There’s so much to explore in Colorado, and you need a car with ample insurance coverage to get where you need to be in the Centennial State.

If you’re a Colorado driver looking for car insurance quotes, you’ll want to choose a company that gives you affordable coverage and great customer service. Finding the best car insurance company doesn’t have to be a hassle. Read on to learn more about car insurance quotes in Colorado.

Quick Overview Of Car Insurance Quotes In Colorado

Almost every state requires drivers to purchase minimum coverage to legally be allowed to operate a vehicle in that state. Colorado auto insurance requires motorists to have bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. While shopping for car insurance quotes in Colorado, you might see coverage written as 25/50/15. This is the minimum requirement and breaks down to:

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$15,000 property damage liability per accident

After you satisfy those basic requirements, you’ll have choices with most companies to further customize your policy. Other standard types of car insurance include:

Type Of Car Insurance Details Personal Injury Protection (PIP) This type of basic car insurance coverage pays for your injuries and related expenses. The extent of PIP ranges depending on how much you buy, but at its broadest you can get: Coverage for medical expenses

The cost of replacing services performed by someone injured in an accident

Coverage for lost wages

Funeral costs for accidents that result in the death of a policyholder Medical Payments (MedPay) MedPay is similar to PIP and optional in all states but two. It covers your medical bills and can be used to supplement your health insurance. Health insurance would be used first, then MedPay would come into play to cover the costs of deductibles and copays. Collision Collision coverage pays for damages to your car after a collision with another vehicle or an object like a tree or pole. Comprehensive Comprehensive insurance covers damages caused by something other than an accident like: Fires, earthquakes, windstorms, hail, floods

Falling objects

Missiles or explosions

Theft, vandalism, or riots

Animal damage, like colliding with a deer Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Coverage (UM/UIM) If you’re hit by a driver with no coverage or insufficient coverage, this type of insurance covers you. You can also use it if you’re a victim of a hit-and-run by an uninsured or underinsured motorist.

How Much Is Car Insurance In Colorado?

Car insurance quotes in Colorado are generally right around the national average. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the average expenditure for Colorado drivers in 2016 was $935.39 per year, which was just lower than the national average of $935.80 per year.

Keep in mind that some drivers purchased comprehensive policies, while others opted for only the minimum coverage required in Colorado.

Why Are Car Insurance Quotes In Colorado So High?

Despite being in line with the national average, some drivers still think car insurance rates in Colorado are expensive. There are a few reasons for this. Due to the hazardous weather conditions like hail storms and heavy snow, more insured drivers have had to file comprehensive claims, which can drive the price of insurance up.

Another reason why car insurance rates have been going up in Colorado is due to the amount of people who have moved to the state in recent years. More drivers on the road means a greater risk of accidents.

Car insurance quotes in Colorado depend on many factors, including:

Your age

Gender

Marital status

Driving history

Exact location

And more

To make sure you’re getting the best quotes, be sure to compare offers from multiple insurance providers before deciding which policy is right for you.

How To Find Cheap Car Insurance In Colorado

Don’t worry. There is an answer to finding cheap car insurance quotes in Colorado.

Assess your finances and your driving record. If you’re on a tight budget and you’re a relatively low-risk driver according to your driving history, go with the state’s minimum required coverage.

If you’re on a flexible budget and/or have a riskier driving history, it might be a good idea to get a more comprehensive coverage plan. This would include purchasing some of the standard types of insurance we talked about, which would increase your car insurance quote but ultimately save you from having to pay for repairs out of pocket when an unexpected accident arises.

Your deductible is another important consideration when shopping for car insurance quotes in Colorado. A higher deductible usually comes with a lower premium, but keep in mind that you will need to pay that deductible in many cases if you make a claim.

Choose a company that allows you to customize your coverage plan, like Geico, State Farm, or Progressive. Finally, when you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance quotes in Colorado, compare quotes side-by-side.

What Happens If I Can’t Afford The Minimum?

Driving without car insurance is risky anywhere you are. It leaves you liable to pay damages out of pocket in the event of an accident, and it’s illegal in all but two states.

If you’re involved in an accident or pulled over, you could be seriously penalized. In Colorado, the state penalties for driving without insurance include:

Four points on your driver’s license

First offense: a $500 minimum fine and suspension of your license until you can prove that you are insured

a $500 minimum fine and suspension of your license until you can prove that you are insured Second offense: $1,000 fine at minimum and license suspension for four months

$1,000 fine at minimum and license suspension for four months Third time offense and subsequent offenses: $1,000 minimum fine and license suspension for eight months

$1,000 minimum fine and license suspension for eight months Up to 40 hours of community service if the court sees that consequence fit

After you cause a collision, your insurance rates will increase. So take that into account on top of the fine when deciding if you want to risk driving without insurance in Colorado.

Where To Get Car Insurance Quotes In Colorado

When you’re looking for a car insurance company, it’s a good idea to get quotes from more than one. Here are some of our top recommendations for providers in Colorado.

Liberty Mutual: 4 Stars

Liberty Mutual opened its first office in Colorado in 1922 and employs more than 700 people across the state. As a proud business in the Centennial State, Liberty Mutual is a good option for car insurance in Colorado.

The company offers auto insurance discounts that could help you save money. Some of these discounts include:

Exclusive savings to members of various college alumni groups

Discounts to certain employers like Colorado State University and the University of Colorado

A multi-policy discount if you bundle your Liberty Mutual home and auto policies

Geico: 4.5 Stars

We’ve found that Geico is a great insurance company for students and military service members. Geico offers competitive rates and numerous discounts for car insurance. The company maintains an A+ BBB rating, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++, and a J.D. Power auto claims satisfaction rating of 879 out of a possible 1,000. With those high marks and opportunities for discounts, Geico is a strong contender for the best Colorado insurer.

When you’re shopping for car insurance quotes in Colorado, Geico stands out with its standard coverage options and things like roadside assistance, rideshare coverage, and mechanical breakdown insurance.