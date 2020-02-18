Advertiser Disclosure

Acuity Auto Insurance is a regional insurance company that strives to take the stress out of auto insurance and help families successfully deal with risk. The provider is the 57th largest insurance provider in the United States and has high customer satisfaction ratings.

Whenever you’re shopping for car insurance, it’s important to compare several different providers to find the one that’s right for you. To that end, we’ve put some of the most popular insurance providers back to back in our review of the best car insurance providers in the U.S.

In this article, we’re going to take a look at Acuity car insurance. We’ll go over what motorists can expect, what its coverage options are, how filing a claim works, and more. By the end, you’ll be on your way towards making an informed decision about your auto insurance coverage.

In this article:

About Acuity Auto Insurance

Acuity Insurance has been operating for just under a century. It was originally formed in 1925 under the name Mutual Auto Insurance Company of the Town of Herman. In 1999, the company renamed itself to Acuity Insurance and entered its modern incarnation. In addition to car insurance, Acuity also offers home, business, and motorcycle insurance. In this guide, however, we’ll only be looking at auto insurance.

Overview Of Acuity Auto Insurance

Let’s kick things off by taking a look at a general overview of Acuity’s pros and cons.

Pros

Good range of discounts: Acuity provides a variety of discounts for students, grad students, accident prevention courses, and more.

Acuity provides a variety of discounts for students, grad students, accident prevention courses, and more. Sufficient coverage options: Acuity offers all six standard insurance options as well as additional optional coverages.

Acuity offers all six standard insurance options as well as additional optional coverages. Focus on teens: Acuity advertises that it is a good choice for teen drivers in part because of its good student discount and roadside assistance coverage.

Acuity advertises that it is a good choice for teen drivers in part because of its good student discount and roadside assistance coverage. Easy to get in contact: The provider advertises that 93% of phone calls are answered in 16 seconds or less.

Cons

Limited availability: Currently, Acuity is only available in 22 states (Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming)

Currently, Acuity is only available in 22 states (Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming) Imperfect financial strength rating: Acuity’s A.M. Best financial strength is excellent at A+, but it’s still lagging behind some of its competition that has received an A++ rating, the highest possible.

Acuity Car Insurance Coverage Options

Acuity offers six standard insurance coverage options:

Liability insurance

Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance

Collision insurance

Comprehensive insurance

Personal injury protection

Medical payments insurance

These six options make up most insurance plans. However, Acuity also has several additional coverage options to choose from. These include:

Vehicle replacement coverage: If your car is totaled from anything but fire or theft, Acuity will pay to replace your car with a brand new model.

If your car is totaled from anything but fire or theft, Acuity will pay to replace your car with a brand new model. Full safety glass: If your windows need repairs or a replacement, you don’t have to pay the deductible.

If your windows need repairs or a replacement, you don’t have to pay the deductible. Towing and labor: This coverage pays for towing if your vehicle breaks down.

This coverage pays for towing if your vehicle breaks down. Personal auto enhancements: This package provides a smorgasbord of different coverages ranging from key and lock replacement coverage to rental car coverage to veterinary expense coverage if your pet is injured in a crash.

This package provides a smorgasbord of different coverages ranging from key and lock replacement coverage to rental car coverage to veterinary expense coverage if your pet is injured in a crash. Loan/gap coverage: If your vehicle is worth less than the amount you still owe on it, loan/gap insurance can keep you covered and split the difference.

If your vehicle is worth less than the amount you still owe on it, loan/gap insurance can keep you covered and split the difference. Temporary Transportation Expenses: If you’re unable to use your vehicle, Acuity will pay for Uber, Lyft, taxis, and transportation you might need to get around.

Acuity Quote Process

Like most companies, interested motorists can request a quote on Acuity’s website. Alternatively, customers can call Acuity directly to get their quote. Drivers will need to input some information about themselves when asking for a quote, but the entire process goes pretty quickly.

Acuity Claims Process

Acuity customers can either file claims online or by phone. Acuity’s online claims submission app is quite detailed and takes a while to fill out, so filing claims by phone may be preferable for some.

After filing a claim, you will be contacted by a representative, usually within 24 hours. You can then track the status of your claim at any time online.

Acuity Car Insurance Reviews

Acuity car insurance has outstanding reviews on most consumer websites. Out of all the providers we’ve reviewed, Acuity seems to have the best reviews, bar none.

While almost all providers we reviewed had a 1-star customer rating on BBB.org, Acuity has a whopping 4-star customer rating based on 69 reviews. It also has an A+ official rating.

On Trustpilot, Acuity has a 4.5-star rating based on 879 reviews. That’s extremely impressive.

Here’s what some customers had to say:

“Best insurance company around, we had others, and there is no comparison, in pricing, service, and loyalty to their customers.” -Maricel Rivera via Trustpilot

“Acuity is a great company. Only complaint I have is that I have been with them since 1987 and this year they decided to re-underwrite our policy. My home insurance went up over $100 per year and they stated it was because of my credit score. My score has been top notch (sic) forever and this year I took out a credit card at a local hardware store to get a better deal on some flooring. I guess that affects your score and raised my premium. I tried to explain it to Acuity but they said there was nothing they could do about it. I was not happy and still am not happy.” -Policyholder via Trustpilot

“Service is outstanding! Andy is the best! Claims are processed quickly and professionally.” -Diane via BBB

“Purchased roadside assistance on my current policy. Called to use it and was told it’s after business hours they are not able to verify coverage so I could pay out of pocket and submit the receipt for reimbursement. What is the point to have coverage if you can not use it when you actually need it. AAA next time not adding additional options.” -Leah N via BBB

Our Verdict

If good customer service is your priority, Acuity car insurance is a fantastic choice - it has some of the best customer satisfaction of any company we’ve reviewed by far. Plus, its insurance options should leave you with all your bases covered, which is not the case with every company we’ve looked into. Overall, it’s a great choice if you live in one of the states that it serves.

Other Providers To Consider

While Acuity Auto Insurance is clearly a great choice, it’s always a good idea to shop around and consider multiple options to make sure you’re getting the best deal. Here are two other providers that may be of interest to you.

Geico

Out of all the insurance providers we reviewed, we ranked Geico the second highest. So, why are we recommending it first? Well, our top provider, USAA, is only available to military service members, veterans, and their families, so Geico brings home the gold as the best insurance provider for the general population.

Here’s a little bit about the company.

Reputation and Financial Strength

Geico enjoys a fantastic reputation in the United States, largely due to its enjoyable marketing campaigns. However, Geico has more to be proud of than its friendly gecko. Indeed, Geico received the top financial strength rating, A++, from AM Best, which indicates that it should have no problem fulfilling your claims.

Coverage Options

Geico offers all the standard coverages plus a few additional ones like:

Mechanical breakdown insurance

Emergency road service

Rental reimbursement

Overall, Geico doesn’t offer the most unique coverage options we’ve seen, but it does offer all the coverage you’ll probably ever need.

Customer Service

When it comes to customer service and satisfaction, Geico performs just about average. In J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey, Geico received a rating of 3/5, which is the same as most providers. In our experience, however, the representatives are extremely pleasant and friendly.

Cost

According to our research, Geico has the third-cheapest average annual insurance premiums in the U.S. after USAA and State Farm. However, in some states, Geico is the cheapest provider bar none, so make sure you get a quote from each to see how they compare in your state.

Miscellaneous

One of Geico’s standout features is its highly rated mobile app. Customers can easily manage their policies, file and track claims, and get quotes straight from the app. Compared to other insurance providers who have their own apps, Geico has the highest rating on the Google Play Store.

Our Verdict

While Geico doesn’t have the absolute cheapest policies across the entire country (although it does in some states), we found its coverage, financial strength, and its fantastic mobile app make it worth a slightly higher premium. Plus, one of our other top picks, State Farm, doesn’t offer accident forgiveness, which means that if you get into an accident, your premium can easily skyrocket far beyond Geico’s premiums.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Compare Policies Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

State Farm

State Farm is the largest auto insurance provider in the United States and, as we already mentioned, has the lowest average annual premium in the country. Here’s what you need to know about State Farm.

Reputation and Financial Strength

Since 1922, State Farm has been providing insurance in the U.S. With close to a century of experience under its belt, there’s no doubt that State Farm is a reputable and trustworthy company. AM Best backs that up with an A++ financial strength rating, the highest possible.

Coverage

State Farm offers most of the standard coverage options, but it doesn’t offer personal injury protection or medical payments. Furthermore, it doesn’t offer accident forgiveness as an option.

That said, State Farm makes up for this in part with its outstanding rental reimbursement plan. With this policy in hand, not only will State Farm cover the cost of a rental car, it will also cover the cost of lodging and dining if you’re stranded more than 50 miles from home.

Customer Satisfaction

State Farm performs about average when it comes to customer service. It received a 3/5 on J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey, the same rating as Geico.

Cost

In our research, we found State Farm to have the lowest average annual premiums across the U.S. after USAA, which is only available to military members. However, State Farm is not the cheapest in every single state, so make sure you get a quote yourself to be sure you’re getting a good deal.

Miscellaneous

State Farm stands out when it comes to discounts. The provider offers a good range of discounts including student discounts, multi-vehicle discounts, and more, all of which can help keep your premium affordable.

Our Verdict

State Farm is one of our top four providers, but its lack of important coverages left us wanting more. Overall, it is still a fantastic choice, and if it fits better into your budget than some of your other options, we’d still highly recommend it.