Advertiser Disclosure

Everyone’s on the hunt for cheaper car insurance. With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to figure out which insurance companies fit your needs. To simplify your search, we’ve reviewed the best car insurance providers in the U.S. and laid out everything you need to know about these providers to make an informed decision about your insurance coverage.

Below, we take a close look at Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance, which is now known as CONNECT. We’ll go over Ameriprise car insurance coverage, rates, customer service, reputation, and more to help you on your quest for cheap car insurance.

Fill out the short form below to start comparing quotes from providers in your area:

In this article:

About Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance

Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance is an insurance provider that focuses on the customer experience. In the company’s own words, they are “insurance — handled with care.” The parent company, Ameriprise Financial, was founded in 1894, and it is now a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

Ameriprise’s standout feature is that it offers discount insurance rates to Costco members – some refer to it as Costco Ameriprise insurance. The company is now known as CONNECT and is part of American Family Insurance.

Overview Of Ameriprise’s Auto Insurance

Before getting into the details, let’s take a look at the overarching pros and cons of Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance.

Pros

Longstanding company : Ameriprise Financial has been in business since 1894, so you can trust the company to have plenty of industry experience.

: Ameriprise Financial has been in business since 1894, so you can trust the company to have plenty of industry experience. Good range of coverage : Ameriprise offers all standard insurance coverage options as well as a good range of additional coverages like rental reimbursement coverage and GAP insurance.

: Ameriprise offers all standard insurance coverage options as well as a good range of additional coverages like rental reimbursement coverage and GAP insurance. High customer satisfaction rate : According to Ameriprise, 90 percent of its customers are satisfied with its service.

: According to Ameriprise, 90 percent of its customers are satisfied with its service. Lots of discounts: Ameriprise offers numerous discounts to its customers ranging from discounts for safe driving to good student discounts.

Cons

Less than perfect financial strength rating: Ameriprise received an “A” financial strength rating from AM Best. This is considered excellent, but other providers we reviewed have received A++ ratings.

High rates for bad driving records: Drivers who have poor driving records may find that their rates are higher with Ameriprise than they would be with other providers.

Ameriprise Car Insurance Coverage Options

Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance offers standard car insurance coverage options, including:

Bodily injury insurance

Property damage insurance

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Medical expense insurance

Personal injury protection insurance

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

In addition to these options, motorists can purchase:

Rental reimbursement coverage

Roadside assistance and towing coverage

Gap insurance

While Ameriprise doesn’t offer any particularly unique coverage options, like pet injury insurance, it does offer a good smattering of options that will cover most motorists’ bases.

Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance Discounts

Listed below, Ameriprise offers a solid selection of discounts. We’ve seen most of the options with other providers, but the Garaging Discount and Education Discount aren’t commonly seen.

Good Driver Discount : This rewards safe drivers but is only available in California.

: This rewards safe drivers but is only available in California. Premier Safety Discount : This rewards drivers who’ve had spotless records for the past four years.

: This rewards drivers who’ve had spotless records for the past four years. Defensive Driver Discount : Drivers who completed a state-certified defensive driver course are eligible for discounts.

: Drivers who completed a state-certified defensive driver course are eligible for discounts. Vehicle Safety Feature Discount : Motorists with vehicles that have safety features like airbags, anti-lock brakes, and automatic seatbelts may be eligible for discounts.

: Motorists with vehicles that have safety features like airbags, anti-lock brakes, and automatic seatbelts may be eligible for discounts. Garaging Discount : Motorists who park their vehicles in garages may be eligible for a discount in some areas of the country.

: Motorists who park their vehicles in garages may be eligible for a discount in some areas of the country. Good Student Discount : Students who received high marks in school are eligible for a discount.

: Students who received high marks in school are eligible for a discount. Education Discount : Drivers who completed at least four years of post-high school education are eligible for a discount.

: Drivers who completed at least four years of post-high school education are eligible for a discount. Multi-car Discount : If you insure multiple cars with Ameriprise, you may be eligible for a discount.

: If you insure multiple cars with Ameriprise, you may be eligible for a discount. Multi-product Discount : If you have a combination of Ameriprise home, auto, and umbrella insurance, you may be eligible for a discount on your policies.

: If you have a combination of Ameriprise home, auto, and umbrella insurance, you may be eligible for a discount on your policies. Tenure Discount : After sticking with Ameriprise auto insurance for a certain period of time, the company will start offering lower rates than it would to new customers.

: After sticking with Ameriprise auto insurance for a certain period of time, the company will start offering lower rates than it would to new customers. Student Away Discount: If a student lives more than 100 miles away and only drives when home, parents are offered a lower rate. That way, you’re not paying to cover a car that’s only used part of the year.

Quotes And Claims With Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance

You can get a quote from Ameriprise either online or by telephone.

To file a claim for an accident in which no one was injured, you can either go online or call Ameriprise’s customer service hotline.

For claims regarding accidents in which you or a third-party was injured, you’ll need to call in your report.

When filing a claim, you’ll need to tell Ameriprise the details of your incident. You’ll then be contacted by a claims adjuster within a business day. After that, you’ll need to send photos of the damage to Ameriprise. Then, you’ll bring or send your vehicle to a repair facility, and repairs will start once your claim has been processed. If you have rental car coverage, you can claim your rental vehicle and get back on the road right away.

Ameriprise Auto Insurance Reviews

Ameriprise customer service is about average. The provider has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but only a one-star customer rating. While this sounds bad, almost every insurance company we’ve reviewed has similar ratings.

Here’s what some customers had to say about Ameriprise:

“I've been in several claims since I've been with Ameriprise, and they handled it perfectly so far with all of them. Of course none of the claims were my fault but they resolved the cases with professionalism and courtesy. The claims representative especially was very friendly and gave me great advice to keep my mind at ease. I am currently in dispute with Enterprise for damage I did not cause, and the representative made sure he is on my side to resolve the dispute. I initially chose Ameriprise for their low premiums. But so far I have received better service than any other insurance companies I've been with.” - Brian C. on BBB “We have been with Ameriprise Costco for many years, both auto and home insurance. The premium of the auto has been up and down over the years but no big changes, which is why we kept it. Well, I just received a bill for the next six month, and the premium is going up 30 percent. No changes on our side happened recently, and the customer service confirmed that, too, but could not give a more specific reason except saying their system decided the 30 percent increase. Not sure if this is a sustainable way to run business but a good way to lose business.” -Liu D. on BBB

Our Verdict

Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance offers a good variety of discounts and substantial coverage for yourself and your vehicle. If you are a safe driver, you can likely get a reasonable rate and good coverage through Ameriprise’s car insurance, but high-risk drivers may want to look elsewhere.

Other Providers To Consider

When shopping for auto insurance, it’s always a good idea to compare multiple providers. Here are two providers we highly recommend.

USAA

Out of all the insurance companies we reviewed, USAA came out on top. The provider has the lowest average rates across the nation, superb customer service, and a long-standing reputation. However, it only serves military members, veterans, and their families, so if you don’t fit into one of those categories, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Reputation And Trustworthiness

USAA has been in business since 1922. Since then, it has built a strong reputation as one of America’s leading insurance providers. With the highest possible financial strength rating (A++) from AM Best, you can be sure USAA is a company worth trusting.

Coverage

USAA offers standard coverage options as well as rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, and accident forgiveness.

Customer Service

USAA has superb customer service. In J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey, USAA scored the highest possible mark of 5/5. Most other insurers scored 3/5.

Cost

USAA is significantly cheaper than most other insurance providers. According to our research, USAA offers the lowest average annual premium in the nation.

Our Verdict

If you are a military member, veteran, or family, USAA offers outstanding coverage for a very affordable price. This should be at the top of the list for anyone affiliated with the U.S. military.

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

GEICO

If you’re not eligible for coverage under USAA, but still want affordable coverage, GEICO might fit your needs nicely.

Reputation And Trustworthiness

GEICO is one of the most respected names in auto insurance. Like USAA, Geico has an A++ rating from AM Best. It is also the second-largest auto insurance provider by market share, so you can rest assured that millions of motorists trust GEICO.

Coverage

Geico offers all standard insurance coverages plus:

Roadside assistance

Mechanical breakdown coverage

Rental reimbursement

Customer Satisfaction

Customers generally tend to be satisfied with GEICO. That said, the company’s customer service seems to be just about average. The company received fewer than the median number of complaints for a company its size in 2018 according to the NAIC, and it scored a 3/5 on the 2019 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey.

Cost

While it’s more expensive on average than USAA, GEICO could be your next-best option. To see how GEICO compares to your other options, make sure you get a quote.

Our Verdict

GEICO is the best provider for anyone who isn’t eligible for USAA insurance. It provides reasonable rates, good coverage, and good customer service, and it also has a convenient mobile app that makes managing your policy easy.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Compare Policies Best for those ineligible for USAA: Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

FAQs

Is Ameriprise a good insurance company?

Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance is generally considered to be a reputable insurance company. It has been in operation since 1894 and has good financial strength ratings.

Does Costco provide auto insurance?

Costco does not provide auto insurance itself, but Costco members can receive discounted car insurance rates from Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance.

Does Ameriprise cover rental cars?

Yes, Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance offers rental car reimbursement coverage.

Is Costco car insurance cheaper than GEICO?

The cost of Costco car insurance fluctuates from driver to driver just like the cost of GEICO, so it’s impossible to say whether it will be cheaper or more expensive for you.

Does Ameriprise have accident forgiveness?

Yes, Ameriprise Auto & Home Insurance offers accident forgiveness coverage but not in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Kansas, or North Carolina.