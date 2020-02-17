Shopping around for the best auto insurance provider can be time consuming. Luckily, we’ve done the work for you by researching and reviewing the top auto insurance providers in the United States.

Today, we’re taking a closer look at Auto Insurance Specialists (AIS). We will break down everything you need to know about the company, including coverage options, cost, and more, to paint a better picture of AIS auto insurance.

About Auto Insurance Specialists (AIS)

AIS is an independent insurance agency that matches customers with plans from some of the leading names in the industry for home, auto, business, and life insurance. Basically, this means that AIS acts as the “middleman” between you and a direct insurance provider.

AIS offers insurance plans for cars, classic cars, and motorcycles, as well as extended auto warranties through affiliations with partners. AIS has served over 300,000 customers and partners with over 30 auto insurance providers like Progressive and Liberty Mutual.

The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), thousands of positive customer reviews, and over 40 years of experience. For these reasons, AIS can be a reliable source to find insurance quotes that will work with you and your budget.

AIS Auto Insurance Pros And Cons

The AIS network includes many of the top names in the auto insurance industry like Progressive, Liberty Mutual, and MetLife to name a few. But is this a better choice than shopping with direct insurance providers? Let’s take a look at the pros and cons.

Pros Cons AIS takes the work out of shopping for insurance policies. It’s no longer your job to compare car insurance companies.

AIS claims to find you the lowest rate available from its list of trusted partners. You may be eligible for lower rates with a provider outside of the AIS network that the company wouldn’t be able to tell you about.

Some negative customer reviews say that AIS pushes customers to buy Mercury Insurance, even when it doesn’t provide the lowest rate.

AIS Auto Insurance Coverage

AIS auto insurance specialists will help you find the coverage plan that’s right for you. If you’re looking for comprehensive coverage or just the basics for car insurance, a representative will scour the market to find an auto insurance policy that fits your car’s needs and budget, then match you with an insurance provider from its partner network.

Most states only require bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, but other states have different requirements for minimum coverage. With AIS auto insurance, your location will be taken into account when searching for basic coverage options.

Standard coverage is a step above the basics and includes coverage to repair a car or make medical payments after an incident. This plan includes collision, comprehensive, uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments, and personal injury protection.

Additional AIS auto insurance coverages that could help reduce common out-of-pocket costs include:

Rental car reimbursement

Towing

Loan/lease gap coverage

Rideshare insurance

Ratings And Customer Reviews

Customers and auto industry experts are generally pleased with AIS auto insurance. The company has positive reviews for customer service and long-term reliability. Many customers have switched their home policies to AIS after positive experiences with auto insurance, according to Google reviews.

Several negative reviews for AIS stem from an incident involving one of the company’s partners, Mercury Insurance. Customer concerns surfaced in 2019 regarding AIS putting the financial needs of its partners above customer needs. Specifically, these reviews named an incident where AIS representatives were pushing customers toward buying coverage from Mercury Insurance.

Mercury itself was improperly labeling its insurance agents as “brokers.” This allowed the company to tack on excessive fees, resulting in AIS sending more customers to Mercury. The incident was taken to California courts and resulted in a hefty fine of $26.7 million for Mercury Insurance. Mercury was found to be in violation of California Proposition 130 that makes any excessive charges illegal.

Cost Of AIS Auto Insurance

The cost of coverage varies depending on what company you choose to underwrite your insurance policy and what type of car insurance coverage you elect. According to the AIS auto insurance website, customers may be eligible for a variety of discounts on insurance policies, including:

Discount Details Multi-Car Discount Up to 15% in savings Good Driver Discount Up to 20% in savings Anti-Theft Device Discount 2% savings Good Student Discount 15% in savings Cycle Safety Course (for Motorcycle Insurance Only) Up to 5% in savings Mature Driver Discount For members ages 55 and older, 5% savings after passing a safe driving course

You’ll get even more savings if you choose to bundle your policies like homeowners and auto for up to 15 percent off your policy.

Our Verdict: 3.5 Stars

We’re giving AIS auto insurance 3.5 out of 5.0 stars. While the company gets high marks from customers and the BBB, we still have our reservations given the recent events regarding Mercury Insurance and the fact that AIS is not a direct insurance provider.

We think some motorists will find great coverage with AIS, but we always recommend getting more than one insurance quote and comparing policies.

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

Sometimes it’s better to go straight to a direct provider of car insurance. Rather than working within the AIS auto insurance network, consider getting a quote from a company like Progressive first-hand, and see if you get any better rates or offers. We also recommend Geico for its strong industry reputation and reliable coverage.

Geico

Our review of Geico’s insurance coverage told us that this company is great for students and military personnel. Geico offers competitive rates and numerous discounts for car insurance. The company also maintains top marks from industry leaders, including an A+ rating from the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.

In addition to standard insurance coverage like liability and comprehensive, you can also get mechanical breakdown insurance, rideshare insurance, and more with Geico. We’re also glad that Geico recently joined the usage-based insurance movement in select states.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★

Progressive

Progressive is one of the top car insurance companies in the nation. We’ve reviewed Progressive auto insurance and found that the provider is a good option for drivers in their 20s and drivers with a DUI on record.

In addition to standard coverages like liability and collision, Progressive offers roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, rideshare coverage, and more. Plus, Progressive has many money-saving features including:

A deductible savings bank

Bundling

Usage-based insurance

You can use Progressive’s Name Your PriceⓇ tool to find a plan that fits your budget.