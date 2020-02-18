Advertiser Disclosure

Price is important for vehicle owners shopping for insurance coverage. For many people, it’s the deciding factor. According to the Insurance Information Institute, from 2012-2016, Florida residents had the fifth-highest average auto insurance expenditures in the U.S., at $1,259.55 per year. If you live in the Sunshine State, it’s logical to want to find a company that will give you the coverage you need at a great price.

Mr. Auto Insurance has been helping Florida residents save money on car insurance for decades. Along with many of the best auto insurance companies, we’ve researched the types of policies Mr. Auto Insurance offers, the insurers it’s affiliated with, and customer reviews to explain how this group of independent agents could help you find affordable car insurance.

Fill out the form to see if Mr. Auto Insurance is available in your area and what other providers we suggest calling for a quote.

In this article:

Background On Mr. Auto Insurance

Since 1978, Mr. Auto Insurance has made it easier for many Florida drivers to save money on car insurance by providing information on coverage options and premiums offered by several top-rated insurers. The company has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

While quotes are available online and over the phone, Mr. Auto Insurance also has offices in Merritt Island, Jacksonville, and other Florida cities to serve customers who would rather speak to an agent in person. Insurance coverage takes effect the same day a policy is purchased.

Why Work With Independent Insurance Agents?

In the competitive field of auto insurance, companies need to address the needs and demands of consumers to succeed. As noted in an April 25, 2019, J.D. Power press release: “According to the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping StudySM, success in driving new customer acquisition comes down to having a strong brand and meeting customer expectations of convenience and competitive price — for which direct and independent agents are best positioned.”

Independent agents, such as the ones who work for Mr. Auto Insurance, give customers detailed information on rates and coverage options from numerous insurers to find vehicle owners the right car insurance policy for their needs and budget.

We’ve found that car owners often don’t realize how much money they could save by comparison shopping. In many cases, premiums vary by hundreds of dollars per year for the same coverage. The only way to find out how much you might save is to request quotes from several insurers.

Auto Insurance Coverage For Drivers Of Personal Vehicles

According to an Insurance Information Institute list of Automobile Financial Responsibility Laws By State, as of July 2018, Florida drivers are only required to have coverage for property damage liability and personal injury protection. We don’t recommend getting just the bare minimum, though. It might save you money on premiums, but you could face financial ruin if you caused an accident that resulted in severe injuries to another person.

Mr. Auto Insurance offers a wide range of coverage options for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles. With a licensed agent, you discuss your needs and budget to choose the right combination of coverage for liability (bodily injury and property damage), collision, comprehensive, personal injury protection, medical payments, and uninsured/underinsured motorist.

Classic Car Insurance

If you own a classic car, a standard auto insurance policy likely wouldn’t provide you with the necessary coverage at an affordable rate. Mr. Auto Insurance works with more than five of the leading classic car insurance companies in the U.S and will get you multiple quotes. Those insurers offer affordable coverage up to the full agreed value of an insured vehicle in the event of a total loss. If you need to submit a claim related to an antique vehicle, an expert in collector car insurance will handle it. You’ll also be able to select a repair shop and won’t have to pay a deductible in most states.

Types of Classic Vehicles You Can Insure Vehicles Mr. Auto Insurance Can’t Insure Antique and classic vehicles

Modern classic cars

Street rods

Muscle cars

Exotic and special interest

High-quality replicas

Motorcycles and scooters

Trucks

Fire trucks

Trailers

Tractors

Lowriders

Military vehicles

Vehicles currently being restored Inexpensive home-built kits (not classic vehicle replicas)

Regular-use vehicles driven daily

Vehicles used mostly for commercial purposes

Pro-street vehicles modified to include racing features such as parachutes, roll cages, nitrous systems, etc.

Any vehicle that has been modified with nitrous or blown-alcohol systems or runs on nitro-methane

Motorcycles with performance modifications

Dune buggies

Camping, off-road, or utility vehicles

FR-44 And SR-22 Insurance

If you have been convicted of an offense such as driving under the influence or operating a vehicle without insurance, you may have to purchase FR-44 or SR-22 insurance to get your driver’s license reinstated. Mr. Auto Insurance works with more than 15 of the U.S.’ leading FR-44/SR-22 insurance companies and will find you coverage at a competitive rate. A licensed agent will explain Florida’s requirements, including minimum insurance coverage, how long you’ll have to maintain coverage, and when your premiums must be paid.

Which Companies Does Mr. Auto Insurance Work With?

Mr. Auto Insurance works with over 20 insurance companies and only offers quotes from insurers that have received excellent or good ratings and that are in good standing with federal and local governments. The companies Mr. Auto Insurance works with include:

American Southwest | Windhaven

Appalachian Underwriters

AssuranceAmerica

Dairyland

FedNat

FAJUA Bristol West

ForemostSTAR

GAINSCO

National General Insurance

Infinity

Kemper Auto

Mendota Progressive

Southern Oak Insurance Company

Universal Property & Casualty

Could Mr. Auto Insurance Help You Save Money?

When you contact Mr. Auto Insurance, a licensed agent will review your current car insurance coverage and look for ways to lower your premiums. For example, if you have an older vehicle, it might make sense to eliminate comprehensive and/or collision coverage to save money.

Raising the deductible on a car insurance policy often reduces premiums by hundreds of dollars per year. If you don’t file frequent claims, you might save a lot more on lower premiums over several years than the amount you increase your deductible.

Insurance companies offer discounts for a variety of reasons. Having a clean driving record, being a homeowner or a good student, taking a defensive driving course, storing your car in a garage, or having a vehicle equipped with specific safety features could potentially save you hundreds of dollars per year.

Many customers save a lot of money by bundling auto, homeowners, and life insurance policies through one company, but things don’t work out that way for everyone because insurers consider many individual factors when they set their premiums. A Mr. Auto Insurance agent will gather your personal information and compare various options and scenarios to find you the best rates.

Paying your total premium when you get a policy, rather than paying in monthly installments, could save you money. Customers who obtain a policy through Mr. Auto Insurance and pay in full can save as much as 20 percent.

How Is Mr. Auto Insurance When It Comes To Customer Service And Claims?

Customer service and claims assistance are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Mr. Auto Insurance makes it easy to file a claim by providing contact information for all its providers in its online insurance claims center.

Mr. Auto Insurance received generally positive comments on Google Reviews, although some customers reported unfriendly interactions with staff and difficulty reaching someone on the phone. Below are some customer reviews from the company’s website:

“I’ve had insurance for over six years with Mr. Auto! They’ve always handled all my questions and concerns professionally and fast!” – Carolyn H., Key West, Florida

“I’ve had insurance with Mr. Auto for over 15 years, and I’ve never found a better price anywhere.” – Brian V., Cocoa Beach, Florida

Our Verdict

Mr. Auto Insurance offers a wide range of options for car owners. We think drivers who are looking for affordable insurance coverage for a newer or classic car, or those who have blemishes on their driving records, could benefit from Mr. Auto Insurance.

Auto insurance companies consider many factors when setting their premiums. If you’re looking for car insurance, it’s important to compare coverage and prices from several companies and to find out if you qualify for any discounts. Working with an independent Florida insurance agency such as Mr. Auto Insurance can save you time and help you make an informed decision.

We recommend that you contact Mr. Auto Insurance to discuss the type of vehicle you have, how you use it, and other personal circumstances. An agent will then help you compare coverage options and rates so you can choose the right policy.

You can also fill out the form to get quotes for additional providers.

Alternative Provider Recommendations

There are tons of insurance companies, and it’s always a good idea to get multiple quotes, even if you think the first insurer you contacted offered you a great deal. We’ve compiled a list of what we consider the best car insurance companies for 2020.

If you or a member of your family currently serves in the military or has in the past, USAA is likely your best option for auto insurance. The company earned the highest rating possible, A++, from AM Best and ranked first in J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and second in J.D. Power’s 2019 Insurance Shopping Study. USAA offers a range of coverage options, and in many states, its premiums are the lowest.

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

We think GEICO is the best insurance company overall because of its coverage options, affordable premiums, and discounts. Like USAA, GEICO earned an A++ rating from AM Best, as well as an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.