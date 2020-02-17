Advertiser Disclosure

When shopping for car insurance, it’s important to understand your options. Along with some of the best auto insurance companies, we’ve researched The Responsive Auto Insurance Company’s coverage, discounts, claims process, and other important factors and believe the company offers Florida drivers affordable coverage. In addition, a network of independent insurance agencies provides local service, and Preferred Shops located across South Florida provide repairs with a long-term guarantee.

Insurance From Local Independent Agents

Since 2007, The Responsive Auto Insurance Company has created a network of over 300 independent insurance agencies across South Florida. Customers who call a local office or visit in person can explore the company’s coverage options and rates. Most agents in the network have extended service hours and offer bilingual assistance. The Responsive Auto Insurance Company says on its website that it works with agencies where staff have excellent communication skills and that it holds its partners to a high standard. Though, according to some online reviews, the company has room for improvement in that area.

Types Of Coverage Available

The Responsive Auto Insurance Company offers coverage that is mandatory in Florida, as well as optional coverage. An agent can help you decide which types of auto insurance coverage and limits are appropriate for you based on the type of vehicle you drive, its age and value, and your financial circumstances.

Types of Auto Insurance Coverage Required In Florida Optional Coverage Available From The Responsive Auto Insurance Company Personal Injury Protection

Property Damage Liability Bodily Injury Liability

Comprehensive

Collision

Uninsured Motorist

Towing

Rental Car Reimbursement

The following types of car insurance coverage are required under Florida law:

Personal Injury Protection coverage will pay for your medical treatment costs related to injuries stemming from an accident (minus the policy’s deductible and any applicable copayments). In Florida, anyone who is injured in a motor vehicle accident must seek payment for medical expenses from his or her own PIP insurance coverage, regardless of who is deemed at fault for the accident. PIP may also partially cover lost wages if you can’t work due to an accident, pay if you need to hire someone to help you with day-to-day tasks, and reimburse you for the cost of transportation to medical appointments.

Property Damage Liability coverage will pay to repair or replace someone else’s property damaged in an accident in which you or another person covered by your policy is at fault, subject to any applicable coverage limits. Your Property Damage Liability can cover damaged vehicles, buildings, signs, fences, and other types of property, but it won’t pay for damage to your own vehicle or to your own property that was caused by the accident. Policies issued by The Responsive Auto Insurance Company don’t have a deductible for Property Damage Liability coverage.

The Responsive Auto Insurance Company offers these types of optional coverage:

Bodily Injury Liability coverage will pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses and other damages if you or someone else covered by your policy is deemed at fault in an accident that injures another person. There is no deductible for Bodily Injury Liability coverage in a policy offered by The Responsive Auto Insurance Company.

will pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses and other damages if you or someone else covered by your policy is deemed at fault in an accident that injures another person. There is no deductible for Bodily Injury Liability coverage in a policy offered by The Responsive Auto Insurance Company. Comprehensive coverage will pay for damage caused by an act of nature or an event beyond your control, such as weather, flooding, fire, theft, vandalism, or hitting an animal. If you select this coverage, The Responsive Auto Insurance Company will pay for vehicle repairs beyond the amount of your deductible.

will pay for damage caused by an act of nature or an event beyond your control, such as weather, flooding, fire, theft, vandalism, or hitting an animal. If you select this coverage, The Responsive Auto Insurance Company will pay for vehicle repairs beyond the amount of your deductible. Collision coverage will pay for repairs to a covered driver’s vehicle if that person’s car impacts another vehicle or object and the driver is deemed at fault. Collision coverage will kick in after the deductible has been met.

will pay for repairs to a covered driver’s vehicle if that person’s car impacts another vehicle or object and the driver is deemed at fault. Collision coverage will kick in after the deductible has been met. Uninsured Motorist coverage will help in an accident in which another driver is at fault and that person is uninsured or doesn’t have enough Bodily Injury Liability coverage. Uninsured Motorist coverage will pay for your medical costs and other related expenses that aren’t covered under your PIP coverage, up to your policy’s coverage limit.

will help in an accident in which another driver is at fault and that person is uninsured or doesn’t have enough Bodily Injury Liability coverage. Uninsured Motorist coverage will pay for your medical costs and other related expenses that aren’t covered under your PIP coverage, up to your policy’s coverage limit. Towing coverage will reimburse you for up to $75 in towing fees or road service costs if your vehicle is disabled.

will reimburse you for up to $75 in towing fees or road service costs if your vehicle is disabled. Rental Car Reimbursement coverage will reimburse you for rental car fees up to your policy’s limit if your vehicle is disabled by a Collision or Comprehensive loss. This coverage won’t apply if your car is disabled because of a mechanical failure, breakdown, or maintenance issue.

Discounts Offered By The Responsive Auto Insurance Company

The Responsive Auto Insurance Company offers discounts that can help customers save money, but they aren’t available for all policies. If you’re interested in one or more of these, ask your insurance agent if you qualify and how much discounts can reduce your premiums.

Paid-In-Full Discounts are available to customers who pay the entire premium for a six-month or annual policy up front.

are available to customers who pay the entire premium for a six-month or annual policy up front. Quick Pay Discounts (EFT) are available to customers who pay premiums automatically in monthly installments using a bank account, credit card, or debit card.

are available to customers who pay premiums automatically in monthly installments using a bank account, credit card, or debit card. Transfer Discounts (Proof Of Prior) are available to drivers who have been driving for at least three years and have maintained active auto insurance coverage through a licensed insurance company with no gaps or cancellations in the six-month period prior to the start of a policy with The Responsive Auto Insurance Company.

are available to drivers who have been driving for at least three years and have maintained active auto insurance coverage through a licensed insurance company with no gaps or cancellations in the six-month period prior to the start of a policy with The Responsive Auto Insurance Company. Renewal Discounts are available to drivers who are renewing a policy, who have not had any accidents or major traffic violations in the past three years, and who have had continuous insurance coverage during the current policy period. A short lapse in coverage may be permitted in some cases.

are available to drivers who are renewing a policy, who have not had any accidents or major traffic violations in the past three years, and who have had continuous insurance coverage during the current policy period. A short lapse in coverage may be permitted in some cases. Vehicle Feature Discounts are available to drivers of vehicles with factory-installed anti-lock brakes, air bags, and/or an anti-theft device. Multiple safety features can result in a larger discount. The amount of the discount also depends on the types of coverage chosen.

are available to drivers of vehicles with factory-installed anti-lock brakes, air bags, and/or an anti-theft device. Multiple safety features can result in a larger discount. The amount of the discount also depends on the types of coverage chosen. Safe Driver Discounts are available if none of the drivers listed on the policy has had an accident or been ticketed for a traffic violation in the past three years.

are available if none of the drivers listed on the policy has had an accident or been ticketed for a traffic violation in the past three years. Multi-Car Discounts are available to customers who insure two or more vehicles through The Responsive Auto Insurance Company. People who live together can combine policies, even if the individuals are unrelated.

are available to customers who insure two or more vehicles through The Responsive Auto Insurance Company. People who live together can combine policies, even if the individuals are unrelated. Homeowner Discounts are available to customers who own and reside in a house, condominium, or mobile home in the state of Florida.

How Customers Can Pay Premiums

The Responsive Auto Insurance Company gives policyholders several ways to pay car insurance premiums. You can mail them in or give them directly to your insurance agent. All agents in the network accept premium payments electronically, by check, or in cash.

Another option is to make automated recurring payments using your bank account, credit card, or debit card. An insurance agent or a customer service agent can help you set up the payments. You will be charged a small convenience fee for each transaction.

You can call The Responsive Auto Insurance Company during normal business hours and ask a customer service representative to process a payment from your bank account or a major credit or debit card.

How Claims Are Handled

If you need to file a claim, you have several options. You can call 866-300-0080 and speak to a claims representative. Be prepared to provide:

The insurance policy number

The policyholder’s driver’s license number

The license number of the driver involved in the accident (if different)

Your contact information

The police report (if one is available)

The claims representative will ask you to explain what happened and to provide information about any other drivers and vehicles involved, any injuries that may have been caused by the accident, and any known medical treatment injured parties received.

The representative will give you contact information for the adjuster assigned to handle your claim. If you can’t be connected with the adjuster immediately, the adjuster will review your claim file and contact you within 24 hours. The adjuster will be able to answer any questions you may have about your coverage and deductible. That individual can also help you arrange to get a rental car, if necessary, while your vehicle is being repaired.

If your car has minor damage and is drivable, you can use your smartphone to take photos and upload them to The Responsive Auto Insurance Company’s system. That can allow you to file a claim and get an estimate quickly instead of waiting for someone to inspect your car and appraise the damage.

The Responsive Auto Insurance Company works with a network of preferred auto repair centers located in cities throughout South Florida. If you want, you can schedule a damage appraisal at a local Preferred Shop. The repair center can make arrangements to get your car towed there if it isn’t drivable.

If your car has major damage and is undrivable, a damage appraiser can meet you at an appropriate location and conduct an on-site appraisal.

The Responsive Auto Insurance Company’s Preferred Shops:

Meet all federal, state, and local laws and regulations

Maintain current certification requirements

Perform quality repairs

If you have your car repaired by one of those Preferred Shops, the work will be guaranteed for as long as you own or lease the vehicle. You are free to choose any repair shop you want and are never obligated to use a Preferred Shop.

The Responsive Auto Insurance Company Reviews And Customer Satisfaction

The Responsive Auto Insurance Company has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 2015 and has earned an A+ rating from the BBB. It has received mixed reviews from its own customers and from drivers who were involved in accidents with the company’s customers.

One person wrote in a recent Google Review:

“Very poor experience so far. One of their insured rear ended me over a week ago. I have called them and emailed them several times, but they keep giving me the run around that they cannot verify coverage, in spite of me submitting all the documents along with the police report.”

A review posted a year ago said:

“The Responsive Auto Insurance Company has made major improvements. From when I first signed up with this company until now I've seen almost a complete difference in the quality of service. It has gone from 0 to 4. It really is amazing at the progress they have made and how comfortable I feel doing business with them from now into the future.”

Another recent customer wrote:

“I had a horrible experience with a third-party company that referred me to Responsive Auto Insurance. I notified the company and they had no clue what to do to help, so I notified responsive insurance directly and the team worked to help me find a solution. I’m very satisfied with the attentiveness and for fixing my issues professionally. Thank you.”

Our Verdict

The Responsive Auto Insurance Company allows drivers in Florida to connect with local agents and to customize their coverage to suit their needs and budget. The company’s flexibility and top rating from the Better Business Bureau appeal to many consumers, but some individuals have been disappointed by lackluster customer service.

