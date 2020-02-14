Advertiser Disclosure

Maybe we’ll talk about hover car insurance on the planet Jupiter in the future, but today we’re talking about a terrestrial company: Jupiter Auto Insurance. The Nashville-based provider has been in business for 10 years, which isn't that long in insurance years. It specializes in coverage for high-risk drivers and is available in eight southern and midwestern states.

Jupiter Auto Insurance Overview

Category Rating Affordability 2.0 Coverage Options 2.5 BBB Business Rating A+ BBB Customer Review Rating 2.0 Rideshare Coverage No Gap Insurance No States Available AL, AK, GA, IL, IN, OK, TN, TX Extras Roadside assistance, rental coverage

Jupiter Auto insurance is available to drivers in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and in Texas. As far as highlights go, that’s pretty much it. It tends to be a more expensive option for car insurance, it doesn’t have great customer service ratings, and it doesn’t have many coverage options.

However, it does have web pages for attracting SR-22 and high-risk drivers, so it might be a good last-resort option if you get turned down by other companies.

Coverage Options With Jupiter Auto Insurance

Jupiter Auto Insurance sells two main products: car insurance and renters insurance. It also offers commercial auto insurance through Progressive, and it sells motorcycle insurance policies by Dairyland Cycle Insurance.

Coverage from Jupiter Auto is pretty basic. You can get your state’s required coverages, plus a couple more options. Here’s the whole coverage menu:

Bodily Injury Liability

Property Damage Liability

Collision

Comprehensive

Medical Payments (MedPay)

Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

Uninsured Motorist

Underinsured Motorist

Roadside Assistance

Rental Coverage

Almost every other car insurance company offers those coverage options, including roadside assistance and rental coverage. Jupiter Auto Insurance’s website doesn’t say exactly what’s covered with roadside assistance, but if you’re a driver in Indiana, it will cost between $10 and $12 per month. You can probably expect similar rates in other states.

If roadside assistance is important to you, you should weigh your options. Starting prices for a AAA membership can cost between $50 and $75, depending on your state. Choosing a company like AAA might offer you more coverage than Jupiter’s $120/year roadside assistance.

Quotes And Claims

Getting a quote from Jupiter Auto Insurance is pretty easy. It took about five minutes for us to get an online quote when we tested the system. Also, if you’re just shopping around for quotes, you don't have to worry about getting spam email from Jupiter. That's because Jupiter will show you a full quote without asking for any specific contact information. Most other companies ask for your email or phone number before showing you a price.

However, we think we encountered a small glitch when requesting a quote. For some reason, it would only show minimum liability coverage options even when we requested higher levels.

To file a claim with Jupiter auto insurance, you can visit the online policy access area or call a phone number specific to your state. Jupiter's website says that drivers can file claims 24/7, and it also says the customer service line is open from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm Central Time.

Jupiter Auto Insurance App

Jupiter Auto has an app that lets you file a claim, request roadside assistance, and make a payment. You can also use it to learn about your driving skills. It can give you stats on your speeding, acceleration, hard braking, and more. However, those stats are just for educational purposes. You won't get a special discount for getting a good score on the app.

According to descriptions of the app, that's what you should be able to do. However, It's a different story in real life. Only a few reviews about the app exist, and most of them give the app one star. Here’s how people have rated the Jupiter auto app:

Store Rating Number of Votes The App Store 2.2 12 Google Play 2.6 14

Most of the negative reviews on both the App Store and Google Play are about one thing – the app doesn't recognize users. When people try to sign into the Jupiter Auto app with the credentials they use for the website, the app says their credentials are invalid. However, one person seems to have figured out the problem.

This reviewer said that the app requires a completely different set of credentials than the website. Even if a driver has Jupiter Auto Insurance, they still have to create a new username and password to use the app. It's understandable that the app would use a different login system than the website, but it's unfortunate that there is no disclaimer that explains that.

Jupiter Car Insurance Reviews

We've already mentioned that Jupiter doesn't have the best customer service reviews. We’ll take a closer look at a couple of the reviews here. These come from the Better Business Bureau.

In one Jupiter car insurance review, the driver said that the company had canceled their policy without enough warning. This caused them to get a fine for driving without insurance. Jupiter Auto Insurance had apparently sent a letter asking for a copy of the driver's license, but the driver said they never got the letter. After that, their policy was canceled.

Another Jupiter car insurance review is about a lack of communication from the company. In this case, the reviewer’s parked car was struck by someone with Jupiter Auto Insurance. The reviewer then took their car to a shop to get an estimate for the damage.

After a month with no communication, an agent told the driver that Jupiter had never received an estimate from the repair shop. However, the staff at the repair shop showed the reviewer screenshots of the emails that they had sent to Jupiter Auto weeks before. At the time of the review, two more weeks had passed by without contact from Jupiter.

Average Cost Of Jupiter Auto Insurance

We pulled two test quotes for Jupiter Auto Insurance. Keep in mind, you’ll probably find different quotes even if you match the driver profile we used. For both quotes, we used the profile of a 40-year-old male driver who owned a 2015 Honda Accord and had a clean driving record.

For one quote, our driver lived in Aurora, Illinois. For the other, our driver lived in Muncie, Indiana. The driver sought minimum liability coverage with $500 comprehensive and collision deductibles. The last column in the table below lists the states’ average prices for that coverage level, which comes from The Zebra. Here are the results:

Location Monthly Price Yearly Price Yearly State Average Muncie, IN $144 $1,646 $1,103 Aurora, IL $150 $1,678 $1,153

For both of these quotes, Jupiter Auto Insurance prices were higher than the state averages. Also, as we were researching quotes, two zip codes from Georgia and two zip codes from Arkansas did not work. Instead, entering these zip codes redirected us to Jupiter's quote comparison tool that showed links to other websites. This suggests that Jupiter Auto Insurance might not be available in every zip code within its eight states of operation.

Jupiter Discounts

Jupiter’s website claims it has many discounts, but it doesn’t list them all out in one place. Digging around, we were able to find the discounts listed below. Depending on your state, you might be able to find these discounts or more:

Safe driver

Multi-car

Policy paid in full

Autopay

We’d guess that Jupiter’s main source of new customers isn’t its website, but independent agents. A large portion of the website is dedicated to attracting new independent agents and to providing tools for agents. We’d certainly hope a live agent would do a better job selling Jupiter policies than the website.

The Verdict On Jupiter Auto Insurance

Unless Jupiter is your only option for insurance, we think you can get better coverage and prices from other companies. Recently, we ranked the best car insurance companies on things like price, discounts, availability, technology, and more.

We think State Farm and USAA are both great options if you are shopping around for insurance. Remember, getting more auto insurance quotes can only help you find the best price.

State Farm Has Apps And More Apps

If you want to avoid a glitchy technology experience that doesn’t satisfy, you should take a look at State Farm. The nation's second-largest insurer has a number of digital offerings that make it easy to manage your car insurance and get discounts:

State Farm Mobile App: With State Farms app, you can file claims, request roadside assistance, manage your policy, and more.

With State Farms app, you can file claims, request roadside assistance, manage your policy, and more. Drive Safe and Save: This is State Farm's usage-based option. You can get a discount of up to 30 percent off your premium for being a good driver. Also, it won't raise your rates if you can't stop drifting around corners at 3 am.

This is State Farm's usage-based option. You can get a discount of up to 30 percent off your premium for being a good driver. Also, it won't raise your rates if you can't stop drifting around corners at 3 am. Steer Clear: This educational program is for drivers under the age of 25. Drivers complete hours and in-app training modules to pass the course get a certification. Along with the certification comes a discount of 15 percent.

If you are a student under the age of 25 with good grades, you can also take advantage of State Farm's 25 percent good student discount. This discount lasts until you turn 25, even if you have already graduated from college. Combining the student discount and the Steer Clear discount makes State Farm a great option for students.

State Farm scored 878/1000 on J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study – only four other mass-market providers scored higher. The company also has a high financial rating of A++ from AM Best. Both of these scores mean State Farm can handle clams quickly and easily.

USAA Offers Cheap Prices

If you or your family have any military affiliations, you should definitely check out USAA. Insurance quotes from USAA often clock in well below quotes from anywhere else. If you live in the state of Texas, you can also get USAA's SafePilot app, which gives discounts based on your driving skills.

To get USAA, you need to meet one of the following requirements:

You are an active or former member of the military

You are a member of a commissioning program

Your spouse or one of your parents has had a USAA auto or home policy

USAA provides some great discount options to service members that are expecting a deployment. You can get 15 percent off your premium if you take your vehicle to the base and garage it there, or you can get 60 percent off if you store your vehicle at home during deployment. Remember, unless you sell your vehicle, you are required to have coverage as an owner.

USAA scored 900/1000 on JD power's 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, but it wasn't included in the ranking because it isn't available to everybody. The company got a similar score – 896/1000 – on J.D. Power’s 2019 Insurance Shopping Study.