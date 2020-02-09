Advertiser Disclosure

Oklahoma is one of the less expensive states for auto insurance, although you will pay more for living in a city like Tulsa. Compared to other states, drivers here travel more annually than most places in the nation, so it’s important for residents to have strong car insurance policies to cover themselves in the event of an accident.

Below, we will discuss the minimum requirements for Tulsa car insurance, what you can expect to pay, and what to know about driving in Oklahoma. We recently researched the top car insurance companies in the industry, so to help you find the best auto insurance in Tulsa, we will make a few recommendations for the Southwest city.

Car Insurance Requirements In Tulsa

While insurance laws vary from state to state, the need for auto insurance is fairly consistent across the board. Only a handful of states allow drivers to provide alternative proof of financial responsibility to sidestep the requirements, and Oklahoma is not one of those states.

According to state law, motorists must have the following levels of car insurance in Tulsa.

Bodily injury liability coverage: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Property damage liability coverage: $25,000

$25,000 Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability coverage: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

It’s important to note that drivers in Tulsa can reject uninsured motorist coverage in writing. Compared to other states, Oklahoma car insurance requirements are about average – they are by no means the most extensive requirements, nor the most minimal.

First Choice For Tulsa Auto Insurance: Geico

Geico is one of the largest insurance companies in the United States and our top pick for car insurance in Tulsa. The provider has a very strong financial base. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Geico wrote over $33 billion in premiums in 2018 alone. AM Best has also given Geico an A++ financial strength rating, the highest possible.

Geico’s strong financial backing makes it less likely for you to have problems getting a claim fulfilled. Unlike smaller companies that may prioritize keeping costs low (including claim fulfillment costs), large companies like Geico have more room to prioritize things like customer satisfaction.

Coverage With Geico

Geico offers the six standard types of car insurance in Tulsa, as well as optional coverages including:

Mechanical Breakdown Insurance: This functions like an extended car warranty or vehicle service contract. If your car needs repairs that are due to mechanical failure, Geico will cover the cost up to a certain amount.

This functions like an extended car warranty or vehicle service contract. If your car needs repairs that are due to mechanical failure, Geico will cover the cost up to a certain amount. Emergency Roadside Assistance: If your car breaks down and you need a tow or other similar emergency assistance, Geico will cover a portion of the cost.

Customer Service

According to the NAIC, Geico receives fewer than the median number of complaints for an insurance company of its size, indicating that customers are quite satisfied with their coverage. Geico scored near the top of the pack in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey, earning 879 out of a possible 1,000 points.

Our Verdict

Overall, Geico has some of the best auto insurance in Tulsa. The company has affordable rates, high-quality customer service, and a top-notch mobile app that makes getting quotes, updating your policy, and filing claims easy.

Runner-Up For Insurance In Tulsa: Progressive

If Geico doesn’t fit the bill for your Tulsa auto insurance, we recommend looking into Progressive. Progressive has been operating since 1937 and has built a solid reputation over its 80 years in business. AM Best gave Progressive a financial rating of A+, which – although not as high as Geico – is a very strong score.

Coverage With Progressive

Along with standard insurance coverage, Progressive offers the following options for Tulsa car insurance:

Pet injury protection: Covers the cost of injuries for your pet if it is with you during a collision

Covers the cost of injuries for your pet if it is with you during a collision Rideshare insurance: Covers motorists who drive for ridesharing apps like Uber or Lyft

Customer Service

Progressive’s customer service is just about average. Although only 23 points behind Geico in the J.D. Power Auto Claims Study, Progressive ranked in the lower half of more than 20 companies included in the study. That being said, Progressive’s financial rating lets us know that the provider is there for customers during the claims process when it comes to fulfillment.

Our Verdict

If Geico isn’t what you’re looking for, Progressive is worth considering for Tulsa car insurance, especially for those with pets. It is a reputable insurance company with a long history behind it and affordable rates in Oklahoma. Additionally, we always recommend that you compare car insurance quotes from several insurance companies to find cheap car insurance.

Oklahoma Auto Insurance Rates

Having car insurance in Tulsa isn’t as expensive as other major cities. According to the Insurance Information Institute, the average auto insurance expenditure for Oklahoma drivers in 2016 was $850.62 per year, which was less than the national average of $935.80.

Drivers in Oklahoma had average annual expenditures of $476.10 for liability insurance, $331.07 for collision insurance, and $233.14 for comprehensive insurance. Keep in mind that not all drivers purchased the same types of insurance, and many purchased beyond the state’s minimum requirements.

Every state has its own risk factors that increase or decrease the average car insurance premium. Average number of miles driven per year is an impactful factor, as the more time drivers spend on the road, the more likely they are to get into an accident. According to the Federal Highway Administration, there are an average of 14,382 annual miles driven per vehicle in Oklahoma. This puts the Sooner State at the high end for annual miles driven and increases the risk for drivers in the state. Consequently, your rate for car insurance in Tulsa is affected by this risk.

Can You Drive Without Insurance In Tulsa?

Unfortunately, Oklahoma has a very high amount of uninsured drivers – about 25 percent according to Brian Hermanson, chairman of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council. While driving without insurance is illegal, the penalties can be rather mild: typically $174 in fines.

That said, driving without insurance is illegal, so we don’t recommend attempting to sidestep the law. Remember that the point of insurance is to protect you financially. Even if you didn’t get in trouble with the law, you could end up in financial ruin if you get into an accident without car insurance in Tulsa.

FAQs

Is car insurance mandatory in Oklahoma?

Yes. Unlike some states where motorists can have the requirement to carry insurance waived, all drivers in Oklahoma must have auto insurance. That said, motorists can reject the uninsured motorist coverage requirement by submitting a written rejection to the state.

What is the state minimum car insurance in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma law stipulates that drivers must have at least the following coverage. However, motorists can reject the uninsured motorist coverage in writing.