Advertiser Disclosure

Aflac specializes in supplemental insurance policies. Some are available directly to the consumer, while others must be purchased through an employer. But what exactly does this mean? In short, Aflac auto insurance isn’t one of the company’s offerings, but there are a variety of coverages that could be beneficial to you after a car accident.

In this article:

What Is Supplemental Insurance?

Aflac provides supplemental insurance to consumers, but what does this mean? Supplemental insurance is sometimes referred to as gap insurance, because it fills in the holes that leave you financially vulnerable. You can use supplemental insurance to cover deductibles, underpayments by your insurance company, out-of-pocket medical expenses, and more.

Having supplemental insurance could mean the difference between being financially stable and owing hospitals thousands of dollars after a car accident, especially if you don’t carry enough auto insurance to cover a catastrophe. But is supplemental insurance really necessary?

Let’s say you were involved in an accident that led to a $3,500 medical bill. If your auto insurer doesn’t cover this expense, you might have to pay this out of pocket. With Aflac or another supplemental insurance company, you get coverage for this expense and retain your financial standing. That being said, if you have a great car insurance policy to begin with, you might already be covered.

About Aflac

Aflac stands for American Family Life Assurance Company. It is not to be confused with American Family insurance. In addition, auto policies are not underwritten by American Family.

Aflac has been in business since 1955. It started in Columbus, Georgia under the leadership of three brothers. The company is regularly listed as one of the best supplemental insurance providers and has ranked on numerous Forbes lists, including:

#324 : World's Best Employers 2019

: World's Best Employers 2019 #223 : Global 2000 2019

: Global 2000 2019 #84 : America's Best Midsize Employers 2019

: America's Best Midsize Employers 2019 #155 : Best Employers for Diversity 2019

: Best Employers for Diversity 2019 #70 : Best Employers for Women 2018

: Best Employers for Women 2018 #72 : America's Largest Public Companies 2018

: America's Largest Public Companies 2018 #478: America's Best Employers 2017

Here are some of the supplemental insurance policies offered by Aflac:

Availability Policies Through Workplace Hospital insurance

Life insurance (adults)

Short-term disability insurance

Vision insurance Through Workplace or Directly to Consumer Accident insurance

Cancer insurance

Critical illness insurance

Dental insurance

Life insurance (children)

While there is not a specific Aflac auto insurance plan, there are several other options that cover many of the expenses associated with an accident. With using this type of insurance, you can expect the following pros and cons.

Pros:

Speedy payouts

Easy-to-file claims

Affordable plans

Cons:

No traditional auto insurance policies

Need another company for auto insurance

If you understand that there is no conventional Aflac car insurance plan to choose, but you simply want some additional protection, you might find what you need with this provider.

Aflac Insurance Plans

Let’s take a closer look at the plans to determine which might be helpful after a car accident.

Policy Details Accident Insurance This plan covers medical treatment after any type of accident, whether in a car or at home. It also includes any treatment-related lodging and transportation. Cancer Insurance About 1.8 million people are diagnosed with cancer every year. With this coverage, radiation, other medical expenses, travel, and lodging are covered. Critical Illness Insurance A hospitalization from a heart attack costs an average of $53,384, while strokes average $31,218. With supplemental insurance, you won’t have to worry about how to pay those medical cost. Life Insurance These plans are available for both adults and children. Some options don’t require a health exam either. If the covered person dies unexpectedly, the family will receive the financial support needed. Hospital Insurance Paying hospital bills is easy with supplemental insurance. The average hospital bill costs more than $10,000, and the majority of Americans can’t cover the expenses that medical coverage doesn’t pay for, including the deductible. Short-Term Disability Insurance After an illness or injury, you might want benefits to cover your loss of income. With this plan, Aflac ensures a smooth transition while the policyholder is recovering. Dental Insurance Aflac pays for the deductible and other dental expenses not covered by insurance. Vision Insurance This policy covers expenses for a yearly exam, some eye surgeries, and other visual impairment concerns.

Considering you cannot get Aflac auto insurance, several of these plans would serve as a supplement to your existing car coverage. Here are a few that may apply:

Accident Insurance : If you are involved in a car accident and suffer injuries beyond what your auto policy covers, Aflac will pick up the slack.

: If you are involved in a car accident and suffer injuries beyond what your auto policy covers, Aflac will pick up the slack. Life Insurance : If the policyholder dies in a car accident, the beneficiaries receive the agreed-upon payout.

: If the policyholder dies in a car accident, the beneficiaries receive the agreed-upon payout. Hospital Insurance : Even after a small fender bender, you could end up with a substantial hospital bill. Supplemental insurance covers the gap between what your auto policy stops covering, what the medical plans take care of, and what the total bill is.

: Even after a small fender bender, you could end up with a substantial hospital bill. Supplemental insurance covers the gap between what your auto policy stops covering, what the medical plans take care of, and what the total bill is. Short-Term Disability Insurance: If an accident leaves you temporarily disabled, or in need of rehabilitation, you can receive lost wages and coverage for medical expenses.

Aflac Quotes And Claims Processes

As stated above, some policies from Aflac are only available through an employer. Business owners can provide the insurance quotes you need on these products. If you are interested in one of the products available directly to consumers, you can begin the quote process online through the Aflac website.

If you need to file a claim, you should do so online through Aflac SmartClaim. This system allows policyholders to file claims quickly. It is also available through the MyAflac mobile app. After your information is submitted online through Aflac, you might be eligible for One Day Pay.

What Customer Reviews Say About Aflac

Lots of companies can claim to be the best, but until you look at customer reviews, it’s hard to believe the claims. Thankfully, Aflac seems to provide exceptional customer service, and many policyholders seem satisfied. We see that Aflac has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which suggests that it takes care of complaints promptly.

That being said, Aflac has a number of negative reviews – which is somewhat standard for insurance companies. Here’s what one customer had to say:

“I signed up with Aflac through my [employer’s] insurance, and I have only filed one claim and this has been the worst insurance company I have ever had to deal with. It has been six months since I filed the claim, and I am still fighting with them to get this paid. I am sure that they create all of these hoops to jump through hoping that we will just give up and then they won't have to pay the claim.” -Kimberly T. via BBB

Aflac Verdict

Since Aflac auto insurance is not available, we can’t recommend Aflac for your automotive needs. Some of the company’s supplemental policies may serve you well as additions to your existing car insurance policy, but Aflac cannot cover your vehicle or damage you may cause in an accident.

Best Car Insurance Companies

To find a reliable provider that will keep you protected on the road, we recently evaluated the best auto insurance companies on the market. Here’s a look at the four providers that came out on top, as well as a further breakdown of USAA and Progressive.

Our Rating AM Best Financial Strength Rating J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Rating J.D. Power Shopping Rating USAA 5.0 A++ 900 / 1,000 896 / 1,000 Geico 4.5 A++ 879 / 1,000 848 / 1,000 Progressive 4.5 A+ 856 / 1,000 838 / 1,000 State Farm 4.5 A++ 878 / 1,000 847 / 1,000

*J.D. Power statistics are from the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and the 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.

USAA Auto Insurance

Looking at any of the studies performed by J.D. Power in 2019, it’s clear that USAA is an industry leader. The car insurance company excelled in the Claims Satisfaction Study, tying for first place, and ranked only behind the regional Erie Insurance in the Shopping Study. Unfortunately, USAA coverage is only available to military, veterans, and their family members.

USAA provides standard auto insurance coverage and a few extras:

Benefit Details Accident forgiveness Keep the same rate, even after you are found to be at fault for an accident. Roadside assistance Get additional compensation for towing, flat tires, lockout service, fuel delivery, jumpstarts, and more. Rental reimbursement Receive compensation for a rental vehicle after a covered accident.

Progressive Auto Insurance

Another big player in the insurance industry, Progressive is known for its variety of coverage choices and discounts. Progressive has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best. It also received average or better marks on the Claims Satisfaction Study and Shopping Study from J.D. Power.

Along with standard coverage choices, you can add these types of coverage to your policy:

Benefit Details Roadside assistance Receive fuel delivery, towing, and other roadside services. Gap coverage While it’s not the same as standard gap coverage, Progressive pays an extra 25 percent of the actual cash value when your car is totaled. This additional payment is used toward the loan or lease, but might not completely cover it. Rental reimbursement Progressive offers $30 to $50 a day for a rental car with this policy. You choose the term agreement when you sign up for coverage. Custom parts value If your vehicle contains aftermarket parts, you can add this protection. Progressive ensures that these components are replaced with the same equipment after a loss.

FAQs

Q: Is it possible to get Aflac car insurance?

A: Aflac does not offer car insurance. Instead, the company has a variety of supplemental insurance coverages that complement existing auto policies. Some of the options include accident insurance, hospital insurance, and short-term disability insurance.

Q: What kind of insurance does Aflac offer?

A: Aflac provides supplemental insurance for individuals, families, and businesses. You can get a policy to cover preventative care, illness, or death. Some plans are directly available to consumers, while others must be purchased through an employer.

Q: What are the benefits of Aflac insurance?

A: Supplemental insurance policies may provide financial peace of mind. Policyholders have access to funds to pay out-of-pocket medical expenses and other bills related to injury, illness, or death with certain Aflac policies.