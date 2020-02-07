Advertiser Disclosure

Have you ever considered getting insurance with Foremost? Most people haven’t, because it’s not one of the more popular names out there. Let’s take a closer look at Foremost auto insurance, including coverage, claims, and customer reviews, to see if the company is right for you.

Foremost Auto Insurance Highlights

As with most car insurance companies, Foremost comes with its advantages and disadvantages. Here are a few of the top reasons to consider this provider and things to watch out for.

Pros:

Ideal for high-risk drivers

Strong financial standing

Positive customer reviews

Cons:

No online quotes

Lacks accident forgiveness

What Is Foremost?

Foremost Insurance Group is a provider that operates as part of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies. It has been in business since 1952 and was acquired by Farmers in 2000. Today, the company is based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. In addition to automobiles, Foremost offers insurance for the following:

Mobile homes

Travel trailers

Motor homes

Specialty dwellings

Motorcycles

Personal watercraft

Boats

Off-road vehicles

For auto coverage, Foremost relies on Bristol West for underwriting. In some states, it also uses the Coast National Insurance Company or Security National Insurance Company.

Foremost Auto Insurance Coverage

Foremost auto insurance is available in every state except for Massachusetts and Hawaii. Along with liability coverage, medical payments coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, Foremost offers the following options.

Coverage Details Towing and Roadside Assistance Receive assistance for towing, lockout service, fuel delivery, jumpstarts, and flat tire repair during a roadside emergency. Rental Reimbursement Foremost covers a rental car during a covered incident up to the agreed-upon terms. Loan/Lease Payoff If your financed or leased vehicle is declared a total loss, gap insurance pays the additional balance on the loan so nothing else is owed to the lender. Ridesharing Insurance Foremost has coverage options for the time that you have your Uber or Lyft app open until the moment you pick up a passenger.

Quotes And Claims

The biggest complaint with Foremost auto insurance is that you must contact an insurance agent to get a quote or begin coverage. You can’t get a free insurance quote online, but must go to an agent in your local area. But you might not have a local agent in your area, making it challenging to contact Foremost in many cases.

To file a Foremost auto insurance claim, you can call or fill out an online form. From there, you can track the claim with the online claims center. While Foremost wasn’t included in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, we do see Farmers on the list ranking as one of the top providers.

Foremost Car Insurance Reviews

Before we get into the Foremost car insurance reviews, let’s consider what industry experts have to say about the provider. Foremost has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A rating in financial strength from AM Best. The financial strength rating may seem excellent at a glance, but AM Best’s rating scale actually goes up to A++.

Customer reviews for Foremost auto insurance are mixed with reviews for Farmers Insurance Group on the BBB website. Here is one of the complaints submitted by a customer:

“I [was] in a car accident mid-November 2019 and [the] claim rep was not responsive at all. We had [an] initial talk for them to take my statement, but after [that] I left voicemails daily and talked to someone maybe every two weeks from then on. It took them 10 business days to get someone out to the body shop to determine [whether] they fix it or total it. They decided to total my car, it was just cosmetic damage. After that they offered [a] very low amount to settle this, so I needed to spend money on [an] independent appraiser to get [a] bigger amount.” -Vujo J. via BBB

As with most car insurance companies, it’s natural to have a wide range of positive and negative sentiments. From what we can tell, Foremost does it’s best to keep customers happy and is typically responsive to Foremost car insurance reviews.

The Cost Of Foremost

With Foremost auto insurance, the following discounts are available:

Discount Details Auto-Pay Your rate is lower when you choose to pay the premium through an automatic electronic funds transfer. Multi-Vehicle Receive a lower rate when you insure more than one car. Multi-Policy If you have multiple insurance policies with Foremost, you can receive a discounted rate. Teen Driver If one of your covered drivers is under 19 years old, you can take advantage of a special discount. Away at School If your driver is away at school without the vehicle, you can also get a discount on your Foremost auto insurance premium. Transfer Receive a discount when you transfer from another insurance provider. Good Driver If you have a clean driving record for three years, the company offers money off the premium. Email If you supply your email address to Foremost, the company provides another discount. Paid in Full Pay your premium in one payment for a discount.

Although Foremost offers a variety of discounts, we aren’t convinced that you will save money with this auto insurance company over another. Bristol West, the underwriter for Foremost auto insurance, tends to have higher rates than many of our top choices. The only way to get an accurate representation of coverage, though, is to get a free quote for yourself.

Just like other insurance companies, Foremost uses the following information to determine your rate.

Driving record

Length of continuous insurance coverage

Age

Insurance policy limits/deductible amount

Credit score

Your location

Type of vehicle you drive

How many miles you drive

Foremost Auto Insurance Verdict

While we are impressed with the level of coverage offered with Foremost auto insurance, we can’t ignore the fact that getting a quote is so difficult. Having to visit a local agent is inconvenient when you simply want to gauge how much this coverage would be. On top of that, the rates likely won’t be that low and Foremost isn’t available in all 50 states.

Best Car Insurance Companies

After reviewing Foremost auto insurance, we think you may want to consider some of the industry’s top-rated insurance companies instead. We’ve already done the research on these providers and found a few car insurance companies that came out ahead of the rest. Here’s a quick comparison of our top four providers and an in-depth look at USAA and State Farm.

Our Rating AM Best Financial Strength Rating J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Rating J.D. Power Shopping Rating USAA 5.0 A++ 900 / 1,000 896 / 1,000 Geico 4.5 A++ 879 / 1,000 848 / 1,000 Progressive 4.5 A+ 856 / 1,000 838 / 1,000 State Farm 4.5 A++ 878 / 1,000 847 / 1,000

*J.D. Power statistics are from the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and the 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.

USAA Car Insurance

USAA provides some of the best car insurance options on the market, but keep in mind that the plans are only available to military members, veterans, and their families. This restriction narrows down who can apply for auto insurance.

What sets USAA apart are its exceptional reviews across the board. The company received an A++ rating from AM Best and excelled in both the J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Study and Insurance Shopping Study.

In addition to standard insurance coverage, USAA provides these options:

Roadside Assistance : Get coverage for towing, fuel delivery, lockout services, flat tires, and more.

: Get coverage for towing, fuel delivery, lockout services, flat tires, and more. Rental Reimbursement : Receive compensation for a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired following a covered incident.

: Receive compensation for a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired following a covered incident. Accident Forgiveness: With this plan, you can keep the same rates after an at-fault accident.

If you’re eligible for USAA, read our USAA auto insurance review.

State Farm Car Insurance

State Farm writes more car insurance policies than any other provider, so you know it can be trusted with your automotive needs. The company is known for its extensive network of local agents, but you can also get a quote and manage your plan online.

Similarly to USAA, we found that State Farm had a financial strength rating of A++ and excelled in both J.D. Power studies.

Along with standard insurance coverages, State Farm has the following options available:

Gap Insurance : This takes care of the balance on your loan or lease if your vehicle is totaled in a covered incident.

: This takes care of the balance on your loan or lease if your vehicle is totaled in a covered incident. Ridesharing Insurance : If you drive for Uber or Lyft, you are protected from the time you open your app until you pick up a passenger.

: If you drive for Uber or Lyft, you are protected from the time you open your app until you pick up a passenger. Roadside Assistance: Get help with towing, lockout services, flat tires, fuel delivery, and more.

To learn more, read our full State Farm auto insurance review.

If you want an even lower rate on your premiums, consider using the company’s app that monitors your driving and provides you with a discount if you stay safe.

Foremost auto insurance might not be the right choice for you, but there’s a provider out there that will meet your needs. Get several car insurance quotes and compare plans. When you take a few minutes to research your options, you can be sure that you have the best protection.