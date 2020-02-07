You might not have heard of Foremost before, but the company provides coverage in 48 states.
Have you ever considered getting insurance with Foremost? Most people haven’t, because it’s not one of the more popular names out there. Let’s take a closer look at Foremost auto insurance, including coverage, claims, and customer reviews, to see if the company is right for you.
In this article:
- Foremost Auto Insurance Highlights
- What Is Foremost?
- Foremost Auto Insurance Coverage
- Quotes And Claims
- Foremost Car Insurance Reviews
- The Cost Of Foremost
- Foremost Auto Insurance Verdict
- Best Car Insurance Companies
Foremost Auto Insurance Highlights
As with most car insurance companies, Foremost comes with its advantages and disadvantages. Here are a few of the top reasons to consider this provider and things to watch out for.
Pros:
- Ideal for high-risk drivers
- Strong financial standing
- Positive customer reviews
Cons:
- No online quotes
- Lacks accident forgiveness
What Is Foremost?
Foremost Insurance Group is a provider that operates as part of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies. It has been in business since 1952 and was acquired by Farmers in 2000. Today, the company is based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. In addition to automobiles, Foremost offers insurance for the following:
- Mobile homes
- Travel trailers
- Motor homes
- Specialty dwellings
- Motorcycles
- Personal watercraft
- Boats
- Off-road vehicles
For auto coverage, Foremost relies on Bristol West for underwriting. In some states, it also uses the Coast National Insurance Company or Security National Insurance Company.
Foremost Auto Insurance Coverage
Foremost auto insurance is available in every state except for Massachusetts and Hawaii. Along with liability coverage, medical payments coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, Foremost offers the following options.
|
Coverage
|
Details
|
Towing and Roadside Assistance
|
Receive assistance for towing, lockout service, fuel delivery, jumpstarts, and flat tire repair during a roadside emergency.
|
Rental Reimbursement
|
Foremost covers a rental car during a covered incident up to the agreed-upon terms.
|
Loan/Lease Payoff
|
If your financed or leased vehicle is declared a total loss, gap insurance pays the additional balance on the loan so nothing else is owed to the lender.
|
Ridesharing Insurance
|
Foremost has coverage options for the time that you have your Uber or Lyft app open until the moment you pick up a passenger.
Quotes And Claims
The biggest complaint with Foremost auto insurance is that you must contact an insurance agent to get a quote or begin coverage. You can’t get a free insurance quote online, but must go to an agent in your local area. But you might not have a local agent in your area, making it challenging to contact Foremost in many cases.
To file a Foremost auto insurance claim, you can call or fill out an online form. From there, you can track the claim with the online claims center. While Foremost wasn’t included in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, we do see Farmers on the list ranking as one of the top providers.
Foremost Car Insurance Reviews
Before we get into the Foremost car insurance reviews, let’s consider what industry experts have to say about the provider. Foremost has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A rating in financial strength from AM Best. The financial strength rating may seem excellent at a glance, but AM Best’s rating scale actually goes up to A++.
Customer reviews for Foremost auto insurance are mixed with reviews for Farmers Insurance Group on the BBB website. Here is one of the complaints submitted by a customer:
“I [was] in a car accident mid-November 2019 and [the] claim rep was not responsive at all. We had [an] initial talk for them to take my statement, but after [that] I left voicemails daily and talked to someone maybe every two weeks from then on. It took them 10 business days to get someone out to the body shop to determine [whether] they fix it or total it. They decided to total my car, it was just cosmetic damage. After that they offered [a] very low amount to settle this, so I needed to spend money on [an] independent appraiser to get [a] bigger amount.”
-Vujo J. via BBB
As with most car insurance companies, it’s natural to have a wide range of positive and negative sentiments. From what we can tell, Foremost does it’s best to keep customers happy and is typically responsive to Foremost car insurance reviews.
The Cost Of Foremost
With Foremost auto insurance, the following discounts are available:
|
Discount
|
Details
|
Auto-Pay
|
Your rate is lower when you choose to pay the premium through an automatic electronic funds transfer.
|
Multi-Vehicle
|
Receive a lower rate when you insure more than one car.
|
Multi-Policy
|
If you have multiple insurance policies with Foremost, you can receive a discounted rate.
|
Teen Driver
|
If one of your covered drivers is under 19 years old, you can take advantage of a special discount.
|
Away at School
|
If your driver is away at school without the vehicle, you can also get a discount on your Foremost auto insurance premium.
|
Transfer
|
Receive a discount when you transfer from another insurance provider.
|
Good Driver
|
If you have a clean driving record for three years, the company offers money off the premium.
|
|
If you supply your email address to Foremost, the company provides another discount.
|
Paid in Full
|
Pay your premium in one payment for a discount.
Although Foremost offers a variety of discounts, we aren’t convinced that you will save money with this auto insurance company over another. Bristol West, the underwriter for Foremost auto insurance, tends to have higher rates than many of our top choices. The only way to get an accurate representation of coverage, though, is to get a free quote for yourself.
Just like other insurance companies, Foremost uses the following information to determine your rate.
- Driving record
- Length of continuous insurance coverage
- Age
- Insurance policy limits/deductible amount
- Credit score
- Your location
- Type of vehicle you drive
- How many miles you drive
Foremost Auto Insurance Verdict
While we are impressed with the level of coverage offered with Foremost auto insurance, we can’t ignore the fact that getting a quote is so difficult. Having to visit a local agent is inconvenient when you simply want to gauge how much this coverage would be. On top of that, the rates likely won’t be that low and Foremost isn’t available in all 50 states.
Best Car Insurance Companies
After reviewing Foremost auto insurance, we think you may want to consider some of the industry’s top-rated insurance companies instead. We’ve already done the research on these providers and found a few car insurance companies that came out ahead of the rest. Here’s a quick comparison of our top four providers and an in-depth look at USAA and State Farm.
|
Our Rating
|
AM Best Financial Strength Rating
|
J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Rating
|
J.D. Power Shopping Rating
|
USAA
|
5.0
|
A++
|
900 / 1,000
|
896 / 1,000
|
Geico
|
4.5
|
A++
|
879 / 1,000
|
848 / 1,000
|
Progressive
|
4.5
|
A+
|
856 / 1,000
|
838 / 1,000
|
State Farm
|
4.5
|
A++
|
878 / 1,000
|
847 / 1,000
*J.D. Power statistics are from the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and the 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study.
USAA Car Insurance
USAA provides some of the best car insurance options on the market, but keep in mind that the plans are only available to military members, veterans, and their families. This restriction narrows down who can apply for auto insurance.
What sets USAA apart are its exceptional reviews across the board. The company received an A++ rating from AM Best and excelled in both the J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Study and Insurance Shopping Study.
In addition to standard insurance coverage, USAA provides these options:
- Roadside Assistance: Get coverage for towing, fuel delivery, lockout services, flat tires, and more.
- Rental Reimbursement: Receive compensation for a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired following a covered incident.
- Accident Forgiveness: With this plan, you can keep the same rates after an at-fault accident.
If you’re eligible for USAA, read our USAA auto insurance review.
|
Best for Military Families
★★★★★
|
Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.
State Farm Car Insurance
State Farm writes more car insurance policies than any other provider, so you know it can be trusted with your automotive needs. The company is known for its extensive network of local agents, but you can also get a quote and manage your plan online.
Similarly to USAA, we found that State Farm had a financial strength rating of A++ and excelled in both J.D. Power studies.
Along with standard insurance coverages, State Farm has the following options available:
- Gap Insurance: This takes care of the balance on your loan or lease if your vehicle is totaled in a covered incident.
- Ridesharing Insurance: If you drive for Uber or Lyft, you are protected from the time you open your app until you pick up a passenger.
- Roadside Assistance: Get help with towing, lockout services, flat tires, fuel delivery, and more.
To learn more, read our full State Farm auto insurance review.
|
Most Popular Car Insurer in the U.S.
★★★★★
|
Most popular auto insurance company that services over 83 million policies.
If you want an even lower rate on your premiums, consider using the company’s app that monitors your driving and provides you with a discount if you stay safe.
Foremost auto insurance might not be the right choice for you, but there’s a provider out there that will meet your needs. Get several car insurance quotes and compare plans. When you take a few minutes to research your options, you can be sure that you have the best protection.