Initially, Infinity auto insurance was only offered in four states but now has grown to serve 43. With the rise in popularity, one has to wonder if Infiniti car insurance provides the coverage needed to have peace of mind. Because we have already done research into the top insurance providers, we feel comfortable telling you what we found regarding Infinity. We will look at the cost, reputation, and plan options. By the end, you will know whether this is the company for you.

Infinity Auto Insurance Highlights

Infinity auto insurance has a lot to offer but also faces more complaints than other companies.

Pros:

Unique roadside assistance plan

Plenty of coverage options

Easy insurance quotes

Cons:

High amount of customer complaints

What Is Infinity Auto Insurance Company?

Infinity Property & Casualty Corporation was originally founded in 2002 in Birmingham, Alabama. At first, the company was created to cater to the needs of Hispanic customers. Coverage was only offered in California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida, but now includes 43 states.

In 2018, Infinity was acquired by Kemper Insurance Company, which has been in business since 1990.

Infinity offers a variety of financial products, including:

Auto insurance

Motorcycle insurance

ATV/RV/Boat insurance

Classic car insurance

Rideshare insurance

Business insurance

Homeowners/Renters insurance

Mobile home insurance

Flood insurance

Condo insurance

Life insurance

Umbrella insurance

Infinity DriverClub

The business plans include commercial auto policies as well as general liability.

Infinity Car Insurance Coverage

Infinity provides standard insurance policies, like most other companies. There are a few policies that are unique in comparison. The company prides itself on being a non-standard insurer as well. These policies are meant for people with a bad driving record or poor credit. The company even has policies for those that don’t own a car but still want to drive. This plan is known as non-owners’ insurance.

In addition to the typical coverage options, here are some other plans you can choose.

Benefit Details DriverClub Roadside assistance is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This plan is free until you use it, then you simply pay for the discounted services as needed. Coverage applies even when you are a passenger in another vehicle. Ridesharing Insurance Coverage is available in select cities for drivers working for Lyft or Uber.

When compared to the other top car insurance company options, it’s clear to see that Infinity has a lot less to offer. Considering Infinity was recently acquired by a larger business, more options may be available soon.

Infinity Auto Insurance Quotes

To get a quote with Infinity, you can use the company’s website or call customer service. During the quote process, you are able to customize the coverage to find a rate that fits your budget.

To get the quote, the company recommends having the following information on hand:

Driver Information: You must have the details about the insured. This includes the name, birthday, and driver’s license number. If multiple people are insured, gather the information for every policyholder.

You must have the details about the insured. This includes the name, birthday, and driver’s license number. If multiple people are insured, gather the information for every policyholder. Vehicle information: Have the year, make, and model handy. You will also need the vehicle identification number (VIN).

Have the year, make, and model handy. You will also need the vehicle identification number (VIN). Location: Share the address where the car is kept when not in use.

Share the address where the car is kept when not in use. Current Insurance: Have your existing insurance policy with you to share your current limits for a comparative analysis.

Infinity Car Insurance Claims Process

Nobody looks forward to filing a claim, but it happens. That’s why it’s important to research the insurance company’s claims process ahead of time to determine if your needs will be met.

Infinity asserts that it is simple to file a claim online or over the phone. Plus, you can view open claims through the website to track the progress. The company does provide a list of preferred auto repair shops but doesn’t offer any incentive to use one as some other providers do.

Infinity Auto Insurance Company Reviews

Any provider can claim a lot, but the reviews tell the truth. As we look at Infinity, we find that the provider might not be all that it is cracked up to be.

While the company does maintain an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), there seems to be an abnormal amount of complaints in comparison to some other choices. In fact, the NAIC states that the provider has a large market share of complaints with 141 filed in 2018 alone. As far as the financial standing goes, the company is able to pay out claims without a problem. It has an A- rating from AM Best.

The true test is listening to what other customers have to say, especially because it doesn’t appear that this company made the J.D. Power rankings. Let’s look at a few of the insurance reviews left on Trustpilot.

“Absolutely the WORST customer service of ANY company I've dealt with. Six weeks into my auto collision claim and they still have not transferred my car to the auto repair shop. The phone adjuster tries to talk over you as you speak and is absolutely no help.” -Ruth via Trustpilot

“Complete CROOKS!!! If they could get 0 stars, they would! have a good driving record and never been involved in a major accident before. I had full coverage on my car. My brother borrowed my car and hit a pole. Luckily no one else was hurt or involved in the accident but he totaled the car. I filed a claim and did not hear from anyone. Finally got the claim adjusters info and could never get a hold of her. The email they say to email is total bogus. Sent in multiple emails with no replies! Then they sent me a letter saying they’re denying my claim and now received a collections notice that I owe the tow yard over $2,000 because the insurance did not cover it. My car is undrivable and completely totaled. DO NOT get insurance with them. They only want your money but will not help when it comes down to it. They should be shut down!” -Holly via Trustpilot

While the company does respond to every negative review, it appears that it is a standard reply that doesn’t provide any tangible resolution. Furthermore, the entire first page of reviews is filled with 1-star ratings. There was not one positive review for the company, which seems unusual and should serve as a warning.

Cost Of Infinity Auto Insurance

The pricing of an auto insurance policy is dependent on many factors. Some of the aspects considered include the following.

Factors Details Coverage Needed With all insurance policies, you will pay more for comprehensive insurance Vs just liability. Geographic Location Insurance premiums vary by state. You will also pay more if you live in a congested urban area because the risk for an accident is higher. Age Teen drivers are more likely to be involved in an accident, which is why their premiums are much higher. Driving Record Insurance companies see drivers with infractions as higher risk. Credit Score Most companies consider credit history when determining reliability. Type of Vehicle There are vehicles that cost more to insure and some that cost less. Additionally, if the vehicle has safety features, the rates might go down.

While Infinity auto insurance does offer a few discounts, they do not offer nearly as many as most companies provide.

Discount Details Multiple Vehicles If you insure more than one vehicle on the same policy, you can save up to 38 percent. Safe Driver Infinity provides a discount for having a clean driving record. Switch and Save Save up to 15 percent when you switch to Infinity. Pay in Full Any time you pay a policy in full, you receive a discount.

In our study into the top providers, we found that the average rates offered by Infinity weren’t that great in comparison. The worst part is, it’s likely you won’t even receive decent customer service with these higher premiums.

Our Thoughts On Infinity Insurance

We wanted to like Infinity and gave it a fighting chance, but can’t deny that the reviews push our verdict over the edge. We can’t honestly recommend this company because there’s no guarantee you will receive a good experience. Instead, it appears that the company charges high premiums and then doesn’t follow through on its end of the bargain.

With so many quality providers out there, we would rather see you working with a company that has a better reputation.

Top Auto Insurance Providers

After referencing the above cost information and looking at our top insurance providers research, it’s clear to see what companies we feel comfortable recommending. Let’s take a quick look at how the best auto insurance companies compare with Infinity.

Provider Overall Star Rating AM Best Financial Strength Rating Additional Benefits Infinity 3.0 A- DriverClub roadside assistance

Ridesharing insurance USAA 5.0 A++ Accident forgiveness

Rental reimbursement

Roadside assistance State Farm 4.5 A++ Rental car coverage

Classic car insurance

Roadside assistance Geico 4.5 A++ Usage-based insurance

Roadside assistance

Accident forgiveness Progressive 4.5 A+ Name Your Price® comparison tool

Roadside assistance

Accident forgiveness

GAP coverage

USAA Car Insurance

It doesn’t matter what rankings you look at, USAA regularly tops the charts. For example, the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study from J.D. Power shows that USAA receives some of the highest rankings of any provider. It also receives the highest marks from the AM Best Rating Services, proving it is a financially strong company.

Unfortunately, USAA is only available to military personnel, retired veterans, and their families. This restriction is the only downside to the program and means that a lot of people will not qualify for coverage.

If you can get a policy with USAA, you can expect low premiums, even if you have had an accident or moving violation. You also gain access to all of the top perks, such as roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.

We aren’t the only people that think USAA is a great option. A recent Trustpilot review states:

“I have been a USAA member for years...and am certain, there is no better company to work with! They are fast, responsive and very adaptable to your needs. I have checking and savings accounts with USAA, a credit card, my vehicle insurance, homeowners insurance AND life insurance through them. With each additional product, I get bigger discounts...the staff is super professional and helpful any time I need them!” -Lisa Poole via Trustpilot

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

State Farm Car Insurance

Looking at our comparison and evaluating the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study allows you to see that State Farm is another leader. This company is one of the few providers that has an A+ BBB rating as well, which says a lot. State Farm is known for its lower teen rates, so you might want to look into that if you have young drivers in the home.

With a State Farm policy, you can also take advantage of rental car coverage and roadside assistance. Plus, if you have a classic car, you can get a policy for that as well.

Customer reviews are often favorable for the brand as well. Another Trustpilot review states:

“LOVE State Farm! All of my insurance, banking and financial planning is through SF. Quick service, both at the agent's office and on the phone. Needed a tow, they sent someone ASAP and no $ was paid out of pocket for the tow. Had a checking acct question and they were available on the phone super late and to chat with online as an IM. Love my agent!” -Euroqueen2015 via Trustpilot

Most Popular Car Insurer in the U.S. ★★★★★ Compare Policies Most popular auto insurance company that services over 83 million policies.

Compare Auto Insurance Policies For The Best Rate

To get the best coverage at the lowest price, we recommend that you receive quotes from multiple companies. Whether you choose to use Infinity, or you go with some of our recommended providers, it is often wise to get a quote from at least three of them. Compare the coverage terms, premium, and customer service ratings to find the best company for your needs.