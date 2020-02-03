If you’re a teacher or educator, no one needs to tell you that many people in your profession get the short end of the stick: you have to deal with all the normal stresses of working life plus students that don’t listen, irate parents, and tons of bureaucracy in the school building.

To help make your life a little, Meemic Insurance Company tries to take the weight of expensive car insurance payments and the headaches of poor customer service off the shoulders of teachers and educators. That’s right: Meemic was started by a group of teachers, and its policies are designed specifically for teachers and educators in Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

If you’re looking for car insurance and want to learn what Meemic’s all about, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve spent hours researching the best auto insurance providers in the U.S., and we’re going to dig deep into Meemic. We’ll tell you everything you need to know about its coverage options, customer service, reputation, cost, and more.

To see what coverage is available in your state and get quotes from leading providers, fill out the form below.

In this article:

About Meemic

Meemic was formed in 1950 by a group of teachers who wanted to provide affordable insurance to their colleagues. Today, Meemic has maintained its focus on educators and offers discounted insurance rates to teachers, retirees, and others working in the education field. The company currently serves Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Overview And Highlights

Here’s a quick overview of Meemic’s pros and cons.

Pros

Focused on teachers: Meemic offers exclusive savings to teachers and others in the education field. That means you know you’ll be dealing with someone who understands your specific needs and appreciates what you do. Some of Meemic’s coverage options are tailored specifically to school-setting hazards.

Meemic offers exclusive savings to teachers and others in the education field. That means you know you’ll be dealing with someone who understands your specific needs and appreciates what you do. Some of Meemic’s coverage options are tailored specifically to school-setting hazards. Discounts for teachers: If you’re a teacher, educator, or retiree, you can benefit from Meemic’s low rates. In fact, you can save up to 35 percent if you fit into one of these categories.

If you’re a teacher, educator, or retiree, you can benefit from Meemic’s low rates. In fact, you can save up to 35 percent if you fit into one of these categories. High customer satisfaction: According to a 2016 survey of Meemic’s members, 97 percent of those who filed a claim said they would recommend Meemic to a friend. That’s an outstanding customer satisfaction rate. However, Meemic’s Better Business Bureau ratings are lower than other providers we’ve seen. Still, other websites have many glowing reviews, so your mileage may vary.

According to a 2016 survey of Meemic’s members, 97 percent of those who filed a claim said they would recommend Meemic to a friend. That’s an outstanding customer satisfaction rate. However, Meemic’s Better Business Bureau ratings are lower than other providers we’ve seen. Still, other websites have many glowing reviews, so your mileage may vary. Antique car insurance: In addition to standard auto insurance coverage, Meemic also offers antique car insurance.

Cons

Limited coverage options: Meemic only offers four of the six standard insurance coverages. Medical payments (MedPay) coverage and personal injury protection (PIP) are sorely absent from its roster.

Meemic only offers four of the six standard insurance coverages. Medical payments (MedPay) coverage and personal injury protection (PIP) are sorely absent from its roster. Limited availability: Meemic is only available in four states (Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin), so teachers in the other 46 states won’t be able to benefit from its coverage.

Meemic is only available in four states (Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin), so teachers in the other 46 states won’t be able to benefit from its coverage. Less-than-perfect financial strength: While Meemic still maintains an A rating from AM Best, this is still two grades below the perfect rating of A++ that many other larger companies have received.

Meemic Car Insurance Coverage Options

Meemic offers limited coverage options compared to most providers. Most noticeably, medical MedPay coverage and PIP are not available.

Meemic only offers the following coverage options:

Liability insurance: Covers the cost of property damage or bodily injury to a third-party when you’re at fault

Covers the cost of property damage or bodily injury to a third-party when you’re at fault Comprehensive insurance: Covers the cost of damage to your vehicle that isn’t caused by a collision, such as damage from vandalism, storms, or theft

Covers the cost of damage to your vehicle that isn’t caused by a collision, such as damage from vandalism, storms, or theft Collision coverage: Covers the cost of damage to your vehicle caused by a collision or rollover

Covers the cost of damage to your vehicle caused by a collision or rollover Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance: Covers the cost of damages if an uninsured or underinsured motorist causes an accident and doesn’t have enough coverage to pay the full cost

Most auto insurance providers also have optional coverages in addition to the six standard ones, like rental reimbursement coverage or roadside assistance coverage. Unfortunately, Meemic doesn’t offer these either. However, Meemic does offer antique car insurance.

While Meemic’s coverage options are limited, its policies are geared toward the specific needs of teachers, which does make up for this in part. For example, Meemic has exclusive coverage that offers no deductible for comprehensive losses that occur on school property.

Meemic Auto Insurance Quote Process

Like most car insurance providers, you can get a quote from Meemic either online or by calling in and speaking with an agent.

Meemic does not offer a mobile app at this time.

Filing A Claim With Meemic Car Insurance

If you need to file a claim with Meemic, you can do so both online or by telephone. After submitting a claim, a Meemic representative will contact you within one business day to discuss further.

If your vehicle isn’t a total loss and can still be repaired, you can bring it to a local repair shop. Depending on the cost of the repairs, a claims adjuster may meet you at the shop to do an inspection of the vehicle. You can also take advantage of Meemic’s Educated Choice® Repair Program and go to pre-approved service centers.

If you decide to use your own repair shop, a claims adjuster will negotiate a cost for the repairs with the service center. Then, Meemic will send a check to you and the repair shop. After the repairs are completed, you can endorse the check.

If you use a shop that’s pre-approved as part of Meemic’s Educated Choice® Repair Program, Meemic will send payment directly to the repair shop when the work is completed. This saves you a step.

If your car was a total loss, you will be paid based on its actual cash value.

Meemic Customer Service

Meemic’s customer service is one of its most advertised features. According to a 2016 survey of its members, 97 percent would recommend Meemic to a friend after having gone through the claims process themselves.

Meemic has a B- rating and no accreditation from the BBB. While this is one of the lower ratings we’ve seen from any insurance company we’ve reviewed, there are only two customer reviews listed on BBB.

Google Reviews lists 61 reviews and rates Meemic 3.8 out of 5 stars.

Many other websites have nothing but enthusiastic reviews, so it is hard to say what your own experience will be. Here’s what some customers had to say:

“I have had Meemic car insurance for the past few years. Last month my car was totaled. Meemic has been absolutely amazing. I have made a total of two phone calls, one to file the claim and one to follow up. Everything has been taken care of. It has been great!” - Misty Bell (Google Review)

“Very disappointed with Meemic since they try to tell you that you will get good pricing the first year and then increase rates by over 15 percent with no claims. It takes time and effort to change insurance companies. I was with another company for over 20 years and switched since the agent said this company was wonderful for teachers. I was scammed and I believed they were an honorable company. I asked the agent for his boss to call me so I could discuss this and no one ever cared to call. Very disappointed in moving to a company I thought I could trust.” -Kristie B. (BBB)

How Much Does Meemic Cost?

Meemic advertises 35 percent discounts for its members. If we take the average annual U.S. auto insurance premium ($1,470) as a base, we can estimate a yearly premium of $955.50 per year, or $79.63 per month.

You can get a lower price on your Meemic auto insurance rate through these discounts:

Multi-policy discount

Vehicle anti-theft discount

Paid-in-full discount

Our Verdict On Meemic Auto Insurance

Overall, Meemic seems to offer superb customer service at a very reasonable rate. Its focus on teachers and educators make it a top choice for anyone in the education field both for its car insurance rates and painless claims procedure. However, if you don’t live in Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, or Wisconsin, or if you want MedPay or PIP, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Compare Policies Start by filling out this short form and see what providers are in your area.

Alternatives To Consider

Even if Meemic’s car insurance fits the bill for you, it’s always a good idea to consider other options and get quotes from multiple providers. Here are a few other companies that may interest you.

GEICO

GEICO is one of the leading insurance providers in the U.S. In fact, it’s the second-largest auto insurance provider in terms of market share out of the brands we compared. While most people know GEICO for its funny commercials, there’s more to this company than its lovable gecko. Let’s take a look at what GEICO has to offer.

Reputation And Trustworthiness

GEICO received an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and has built up a very strong reputation for itself over the years. Motorists should have no qualms about GEICO’s reputation.

Coverage Options

Geico offers a good variety of coverage options including all six standard coverages. Additionally, motorists can purchase other coverages like rental reimbursement coverage, emergency roadside assistance, and mechanical breakdown insurance.

Unfortunately, GEICO does not offer gap/loan insurance.

Customer Satisfaction

According to the NAIC, GEICO has fewer than the median number of complaints for an insurance company of its size. In J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey, GEICO received a 3/5, which is about average for the company’s we’ve reviewed.

Our Verdict

GEICO is a top-notch insurance company that should be on everyone’s shortlist. With substantial coverage, good customer satisfaction, and reasonable prices, GEICO is a winner in our books.

State Farm

State Farm is the largest auto insurance provider in the U.S. by market share, and we’ve named it our Most Popular provider.

Reputation And Trustworthiness

State Farm has built a strong reputation for itself. It has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, and it has close to a century of experience under its belt.

Coverage Options

State Farm offers all standard coverage options plus loan/gap insurance, usage-based insurance, and alternative vehicle coverage. Unfortunately, State Farm offers limited accident forgiveness.

Customer Satisfaction

Like GEICO, State Farm received fewer than the median number of complaints according to the NAIC. It also shares the same J.D. Power rating, 3/5, with Geico.

Our Verdict

State Farm is one of our top picks. We rated State Farm highly overall, and recommend it to anyone looking for reasonably priced car insurance.

FAQs

Is Meemic insurance only for teachers?

Meemic is available for teachers and anyone else that works in education. This applies to retirees from the field, as well.

Is Meemic owned by AAA?

Meemic is not owned by AAA, but it does partner with AAA in Georgia.

What does Meemic stand for?

Meemic stands for Michigan Educational Employees Mutual Insurance Company.