Americans depend on their cars to get to work, school, the grocery store, and more. Unfortunately, cars break down all the time, often necessitating expensive repairs. Indeed, the average car repair costs $500 to $600, according to Cars.com, but can total thousands. An extended auto warranty could save you from a lot of headaches and may protect your savings should your car require expensive repairs.

We’ve researched over a dozen of the best extended auto warranty companies, and in this article, we’re going to cover RED Auto Protection. Owned by McClintock Industries, RED Auto Protection provides Vehicle Protection Plans.

Let’s dig into what our research has uncovered and whether we recommend RED Auto Protection as a provider.

Summary: What We Think RED Auto Protection

RED Auto Protection did not make our top 12 list, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad provider. The company did receive an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and most of the complaints focused on customer service, not issues with coverage.

The company’s plans are among the most comprehensive available as well. Still, its staff has a reputation for aggressive sales tactics, and many customers report that the plans are quite expensive. Better plans may be available through CARCHEX and other more established providers.

Pros Cons Comprehensive coverage

Technician of your choice

Free tows (up to 25 miles)

High-mileage cars are covered Sales reps known to be aggressive Coverage differences between plans can be confusing

Can be expensive

RED Auto Protection’s Coverage Options

RED Auto Protection offers three tiers of coverage and slightly different vehicle protection plans within each tier. RED Auto Protection will provide coverage for cars with up to 200,000 miles on the odometer. However, higher mileage cars will not qualify for all plans.

You’ll have to get a quote to determine how long RED Auto Protection will provide protection for your vehicle. In addition, RED Auto Protection provides lockout assistance, towing (up to 25 miles), fuel delivery, and flat tire changes. RED Auto Protection’s plans are transferable.

Let’s take a look at the many extended auto warranties offered by the company, starting with its most comprehensive “Platinum” tier.

Platinum Vehicle Protection Plans

RED Auto Protection’s Platinum Exclusionary vehicle protection plan covers thousands of parts and components. In fact, exclusionary plans cover every part and component unless it is explicitly excluded in the contract.

Only cars with less than 75,000 miles on the odometer are eligible for Platinum Exclusionary coverage. The Platinum Exclusionary plan covers a wide range of components, including many parts that other extended warranties do not cover. Systems covered by the Platinum Exclusionary plan include:

Fuel system Brake system Luxury electrical AC/heating Steering Transfer case Engine Seals and gaskets Suspension Drive axles Transmission Cooling

In addition to the Platinum Exclusionary plan, RED Auto Protection offers a Platinum Plus and Platinum Deluxe plan. Before choosing any Platinum plan, it’d be wise to talk with a sales representative or read the fine print. We read the fine print ourselves and uncovered some important differences.

Before mileage thresholds, all non-excluded parts are covered. Beyond 100,000 miles for the Platinum Plus plan and 125,000 for Platinum Deluxe plans, coverage is reduced. For example, if you exceed the threshold for either plan, then seals and gaskets will only be covered if the repair is in connection with a covered part. There are many other subtle differences.

None of the Platinum Plans cover repair O2 sensors, fuse boxes, brake pads, shock absorbers, head and tail lamp assemblies, safety restraint systems, and various other parts. Many of the parts not covered, such as brake pads, will generally wear out with normal use.

Gold Vehicle Protection Plans

The RED Auto Protection Gold Comprehensive plan is very similar to the Platinum plan and is available for cars with less than 90,000 miles on them. The Gold Comprehensive Plan covers all of the same general systems as the Platinum Plan but fewer individual parts and components.

At first glance, the Gold plans may seem similar to the Platinum plans. However, Gold plans are not exclusionary and only cover specified parts. As a result, there are many subtle differences. With the Gold Plan, for example, seals and gaskets are only covered if they are damaged due to the breakdown of covered parts, such as internally lubricated parts.

RED Auto Protection also offers a Gold Plus Service plan. Reading through the contract, it seems to cover most of the same parts as the Comprehensive plan up to 100,000 miles.

After that, coverage is reduced. For example, before 100,000 miles, the oil pan is completely covered. After 100,000 miles, it is only covered if damaged by the breakdown of a covered part.

RED Auto Protection also offers a Gold Deluxe plan that is available on cars before they reach 125,000 miles. This plan features many of the same exclusions as the Gold Plus plan post 100,000 miles.

Keep in mind that the Gold Plans are not exclusionary. If a part is not specifically listed as covered, it probably is not covered.

Powertrain Vehicle Protection Plans

The RED Auto Protection Powertrain Enhanced package covers fewer components than either the Platinum or Gold plans but does provide longer coverage (up to 150,000 miles). Most major powertrain components are covered. However, some important components are not covered.

Seals and gaskets are not covered unless they were damaged by a covered part. The same is true for cylinder heads and the engine block. While internally lubricated parts of the transmission and drive axle are protected, the external cases are not, unless damage is caused by an internally lubricated part. Various other parts are not covered.

The RED Auto Protection Powertrain Plus plan covers the same general systems. The standard Powertrain plan does not cover electrical or AC/Heating.

Remember The Limitations Of Auto Warranties

There are certain limitations when it comes to auto warranties. For example, drivers are expected to regularly maintain their vehicles. Many extended warranty providers, including RED Auto Protection, will void your plan (no matter which one you select) if you fail to regularly change your oil.

Also, wear and tear of common parts, such as brake pads, is usually not covered. These parts will naturally wear out and need to be replaced over the life of your vehicle. Similarly, tires are generally not covered.

RED Auto Protection Quote Process

If you want to get a quote for vehicle protection through RED Auto Protection, you’ll need to call the toll-free number at 877-580-7750. As of right now, the company does not appear to support online chat. A service email address is available, but it’s unclear if they will respond to sales inquiries through that address.

A quote form is available on RED Auto Protection’s home page. However, you must provide your phone number and consent to follow-up calls and text messages. We’ll dig into this later, but some RED Auto Protection customers have complained about pushy salespeople and excessive calls.

Once you have been approved for warranty protection, you will have to wait either 30 days or 1,000 miles (whichever is greater) before protection kicks in. Like many automobile warranty providers, RED Auto Protection does not cover preexisting problems.

RED Auto Protection Claims Process

In order to start the claims process, RED Auto Protection recommends that you take your car to the authorized repair facility of your choice. If needed, you can call the roadside assistance number and request a tow. Keep in mind that if you drive your car and cause further damage, your claim could be denied.

From there, you will provide the repair facility with your car protection card, which will have a claims number for the technicians to call. The repair facility can then call RED Auto Protection and receive authorization.

It’s vital that the repair personnel call RED Auto Protection before starting repair work. If unauthorized repair work is completed, RED Auto Protection may deny coverage.

RED Auto Protection Reviews

RED Auto Protection claims to be one of only a few automobile warranty companies to have received an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau. However, the BBB’s website currently gives RED Auto Protection a slightly lower A rating. We’re not sure what the cause of this discrepancy is, but the BBB may have downgraded the company.

RED Auto Protection has received a 3-star review on the BBB’s website based on 124 reviews. This is a respectable score and higher than many competing auto warranty companies. Meanwhile, 93 complaints have also been filed through the BBB’s website. Many other auto warranty companies have received far more complaints.

Many of the complaints center on customer service. Multiple customers have reported trouble reaching supervisors. Others had difficulties trying to cancel plans within the 30-day trial period, and alleged that reps used aggressive sales tactics. Some people also complained about unsolicited phone calls.

Fewer customers complained about issues while filing claims. One customer claimed that RED Auto Protection declined to fix engine damage after they were unable to prove they had changed oil as required. Another person claimed that even though they had been approved for repairs, it took over a week for RED Auto Protection to make payment.

Happy customers, on the other hand, report great customer service, flexible payment options, and other positives.

Is RED Auto Protection Trustworthy?

A high BBB rating is a great sign. Additionally, RED Auto Protection claims that all of its administrators have received at least an A- rating from the BBB. The company also claims to put customers first. It’s not clear if RED Auto Protection is backed by insurance.

It is hard to find specific information about RED Auto Protection, which is owned by McClintock Industries. Company history, the management team, and other basic information is not readily available on the company website. The BBB states that the company started in April 2011.

RED Auto Protection offers a 30-day “right to review” period. Prorated refunds may be offered after 30 days. The company has been verified by Ripoff Report. Sample contracts are readily available online and are linked above, so do read the fine print for yourself.

RED Auto Protection Plan Costs

Unfortunately, costs can vary wildly not just from plan to plan but also car to car. In reviews, customers report different prices. If you want to know exactly how much a RED Auto Protection plan will cost, note your vehicle make, model, year, and mileage, then contact the company by phone or using the online form.

Conclusion: Solid Coverage, But You Have Options

RED Auto Protection does offer comprehensive plans. However, RED Auto Protection did not make our top 12 extended car warranty list, and we believe that you may be better served by another auto warranty. For that reason, we suggest comparing plans and providers.

