Advertiser Disclosure

Most people wouldn’t consider getting auto insurance a swift process. There are a lot of providers and plans to choose from, quotes to consider, and paperwork to collect.

Accurate Auto Insurance realized this and came up with an easier, faster route to getting auto insurance. Unlike most auto insurance companies, which are their own brand, Accurate is an independent licensed auto insurance agent. It works with dozens of auto insurance companies to bring customers some of the lowest quotes available. In other words, Accurate does the legwork for you.

This is a great service, especially as auto insurance costs continue to rise. Countrywide spend for auto insurance grew 2.74 percent in 2014 (about $889 per vehicle), and again by another 5.26 percent in 2015 (about $936 per vehicle), according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.*

In our team’s review of the best insurance providers, cost was one of the many important factors we took into consideration. If it’s one of yours, Accurate may be a good option.

Below, we evaluate Accurate’s offerings and service to determine if the agency is effective in finding the best auto insurance provider for you. You can also get a jump start on comparing quotes by filling out the form below.

In this article:

Overview Of Accurate Auto Insurance

Established in 1992, Accurate offers a very focused service – to find customers the lowest possible auto insurance quotes.

Similar to popular travel booking sites (i.e., Expedia, Orbitz, Travelocity), Accurate gathers quotes from a network of about two dozen auto insurance companies and comes up with the lowest priced options. These are not just estimates, either, but actual quotes based on personal information, which you provide using the easy online application.

Accurate’s application requires the standard auto insurance information – driver’s zip code, employment, vehicle make and model, etc. – but it saves you from having to provide the same exact details to multiple agents or websites.

After receiving the quotes, you can choose to purchase from the specific auto insurance provider or directly through Accurate. The company allows purchases to be made either on its website or over the phone with one of its in-house agents. It accepts online payment and will immediately email you your proof of insurance, ID cards, and other documents.

It’s important to note the Accurate is relatively small, only available to drivers in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company doesn’t have many ads or reviews, and most people may not have heard of it before.

Pros Cons Quick and easy way to find the lowest auto insurance plans

Offers a range of insurance plans

Ability to get several quotes in minutes

Eliminates need to fill in and submit multiple applications

No credit check required

Available to high-risk drivers (i.e., drivers with tickets, previous accidents, sports cars, or modified vehicles)

Allows online purchase and payment

Provides useful information about each state’s insurance requirements on site Only available in 12 states

Relatively small network of auto insurance providers

Fewer offices and staff than larger providers

Lack of brand information and reviews

Accurate Auto Insurance Coverage

Accurate provides quotes for five different types of insurance coverage plans:

Insurance Coverage Plan Description Auto Insurance This is the most common type of insurance offered by Accurate. While minimum requirements vary per state, auto insurance plans generally help to cover costs associated with auto accidents. Coverage can extend to the vehicle, passengers, and medical bills of both the driver and any other involved parties. Motorcycle Insurance Many people think having an auto insurance plan covers motorcycles, too. But insurance for a two-wheel vehicle is a completely different matter.

Motorcycle insurance is usually more affordable than auto insurance, as motorcycles are considered to be a single-person mode of transportation and coverage doesn’t extend to passengers. On the other hand, you may have to pay more for accessories, like helmets and backrests, and personal injury protection. Unlike being in an enclosed car, riding on top of a motorcycle puts your body at an increased risk of injury. SR-22 Insurance An SR-22 is actually not insurance – it’s a document required of certain individuals by the state. The agency claims to be specialists in the area, with SR-22 offered as one of the lowest priced plans available.

This insurance is purchased in tandem with standard auto insurance and serves as proof of future insurance (for the required period, usually three years). SR-22 is usually required for drivers with any of the following: DUI or DWI conviction

At-fault accidents while driving without insurance

Repeat offenses or tickets within a short time period

Suspended or revoked license Indiana SR-50 Insurance This document is similar to SR-22 but specific to the state of Indiana. It’s required by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) and pertains to drivers considered to be high risk.

An SR-50 is issued together with an insurance plan, and verifies the driver presently meets the state’s minimum insurance requirements. Rideshare Insurance Many personal vehicles are now being used for rideshare services, such as Lyft or Uber. Rideshare insurance is an add-on to personal auto insurance, as it covers any time the vehicle is being used for business purposes.

Types Of Auto Insurance

Regardless of what type of insurance coverage plan you need, they generally come with options for the following:

Forms of Coverage Description Bodily Injury Liability (BI) Provides coverage for other drivers and their passengers in accidents where you are responsible Property Damage Liability (PD) Provides coverage for other vehicles in accidents where you are responsible Collision Provides coverage for damage to your vehicle after an accident no matter who is responsible Comprehensive Physical Damage Provides coverage for your vehicle against environmental factors, such as flood, fire, theft, and vandalism Medical Payments (MedPay), Personal Injury Protection (PIP), No Fault Forms of coverage for medical expenses for you and your passengers no matter who is responsible Uninsured or Underinsured Motorists Provides coverage for your injuries caused by an uninsured driver or, in some states, a hit-and-run driver, where you are not responsible Rental Reimbursement Provides coverage for a rental vehicle (usually up to $25 a day) if your car was in an accident and can’t be used

(Note: To be insured on an Accurate Auto Insurance, the vehicle must be titled or leased, and registered to the policyholder or spouse.)

Accurate Auto Insurance Quotes Process

A quick glance at its website, and it’s clear that Accurate tries to give you a quote as fast as possible. The online form breaks the application into a step-by-step process and uses an autofill feature for a lot of the automatic details (i.e., After entering your zip code, it autofills your state and county.) Have the following information on hand to get your quote:

Basics : Start with your zip code and the type of insurance you’re interested in – auto or motorcycle.

: Start with your zip code and the type of insurance you’re interested in – auto or motorcycle. Location : Input your address, email, personal details, and whether you’re currently insured or the owner of the vehicle.

: Input your address, email, personal details, and whether you’re currently insured or the owner of the vehicle. Vehicle : The form requests the year, make, model, and other details of the vehicle to be insured.

: The form requests the year, make, model, and other details of the vehicle to be insured. Driver: Include details about the policyholder or first driver, including license type, occupation, gender, and any previous issues on your driving record, such as suspended license, accidents, or tickets.

After filling out the form, you will receive an email with personalized auto insurance quotes in a few minutes.

Accurate Auto Insurance Claims Process

To report a claim with Accurate, call the company’s Claims Hotline at 708-599-4900, ext. 1. You will be connected with an operator, who will assist you in starting the process to investigate your claim. You’ll be assigned a claims adjuster who will offer updates regarding the status of your auto insurance claim.

Accurate Auto Insurance Reviews

Accurate has been in business for over 27 years, has been accredited by Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2014, and boasts an A+ rating from the organization.

That said, it doesn’t have many customer reviews – 6 on BBB, and 16 on Yelp. The general customer complaint is concerning claims and customer service. This is likely due to Accurate being an independent third-party agency that provides customers affordable quotes. Any actual processing falls on the shoulders of another auto insurance provider.

Accurate is also very responsive, and usually replies to any negative customer reviews.

A few customer reviews are below:

“A company that helps you and explains every part of the policy from beginning to end. That’s what Accurate did. I received my policy and ID cards on the spot and saved some money also.” – Margaret K. Alsip, IL (posted on Accurate)

I have been with Accurate a very long time – since 1998. I had a problem with my renewal, so I called the Oak Brook office, and spoke to Marissa on 9/25/17. She was so nice and told me if I ever needed any help to call her and gave me her extension. So on 9/28/17 I called her again. She was so patient with me that I added my second car to my existing policy. Thank you again Marissa for your wonderful help. – Chantal M., IL (posted on BBB)

“Totally happy with the cheap rates. The make-a-payment option on their website is a joke ... Always slow and annoying but eventually gets the job done. They should update this functionality on the site. Still and otherwise, they're cheap as it gets around here, rate wise for insurance needs.” – Emmy S., IL (posted on Yelp)

Our Verdict On Accurate Auto Insurance

While Accurate provides a much-needed primary service of finding the lowest auto insurance quotes, it may not provide the best service when it comes time to file and process claims. Accurate is an independent agency that doesn’t actually provide any coverage itself. Instead, it functions as a third-party channel to other providers and is not responsible for your plan once it’s in motion.

However, if you’re a driver in one of the 12 states it operates in, and are willing to use the service to find the lowest auto insurance rates, Accurate may be a good first step in the right direction. Receiving the quotes is free and will only take a few minutes of your time – the decision of which auto insurance provider to go with is ultimately up to you.

Alternative Auto Insurance Providers

For those who would rather deal directly with providers, there are many options. It’s always a good idea to do your own research for something as important as auto insurance. Based on our in-depth research across all the top providers, two stood out in particular – USAA and Progressive.

USAA: This insurance provider consistently tops our list as one of the best in the industry. It has an A++ rating from AM Best and the highest scores on the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. It’s only available to U.S. military members, candidates in commissioning programs, or spouses and children of existing USAA members, but it offers affordable, comprehensive policies.

If you’re eligible for USAA, click here for our USAA review.

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

Progressive: This company helped auto insurance develop into what it is today, being the first to offer online purchases, one-stop claim service centers, comparative rating experiences, and more. In terms of insurance plans, Progressive offers standard coverage with several different options to save. The company offers bank deductibles to customers without any claims, discounts for being a good driver, and bundles with other types of insurance through the company.

For more information on this provider, read our Progressive review.

Great for Discount Bundles ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our 3rd best overall pick: Offers a number of ways to get a discount, including the Snapshot tool or bundle options.

* The average spend per insured vehicle is based on the total written premium for liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages divided by written car-years.